As Kansas City anxiously awaits to see our beloved Chiefs on the big screen this weekend, our local creators and businesses have been busy whipping up food and drinks to help us celebrate the big day. From red and gold bagels to sugar cookies decorated with portraits of the Kelce brother’s mom, we’ve rounded up these game-day treats and Chiefs-themed eats to help you settle into the team spirit until we hear those sweet words, “TOUCHDOWN, KANSAS CITY!”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO