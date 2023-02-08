Read full article on original website
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Coming to the Plaza: Food hall to put ‘chefs out front’ from breakfast to late-night crowd
Just months after expanding to Downtown Kansas City, the Strang Chef Collectives’ next location for a chef-driven food hall will be tailored to fit its new home on the Country Club Plaza, said Shawn Craft. The hall’s four new food and beverage concepts — slated to open in late May or early June — will The post Coming to the Plaza: Food hall to put ‘chefs out front’ from breakfast to late-night crowd appeared first on Startland News.
bluevalleypost.com
Waffoozles food truck now has permanent Overland Park operation
A Kansas City-based food truck has recently launched a new permanent operation inside the Casual Foodie Cafe in Overland Park. Specializing in waffle-iron baked cookies, Waffoozles has partnered with the cafe at 9225 Indian Creek Parkway in Corporate Woods to sell its freshly-baked sweet treats to customers year round. Waffoozles...
Popular airport vending machines stocked with local maker goods won’t make the move to new terminal
When Kansas City’s new terminal opens Feb. 28 — booked full of local brands — a retail startup that weathered nearly a decade (and a pandemic that grounded much of the nation’s air travel) at the airport won’t be among those selling KC goods at the new shopping destination, its founders announced this week. SouveNEAR The post Popular airport vending machines stocked with local maker goods won’t make the move to new terminal appeared first on Startland News.
kansascitymag.com
Your local guide to Superbowl treats and game day eats
As Kansas City anxiously awaits to see our beloved Chiefs on the big screen this weekend, our local creators and businesses have been busy whipping up food and drinks to help us celebrate the big day. From red and gold bagels to sugar cookies decorated with portraits of the Kelce brother’s mom, we’ve rounded up these game-day treats and Chiefs-themed eats to help you settle into the team spirit until we hear those sweet words, “TOUCHDOWN, KANSAS CITY!”
Kansas City unveils what is expected to become its next flag
Kansas City, Missouri, leaders unveiled a new design to its flag, with the city council expected to approve the design at Thursday's meeting.
kcur.org
Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it
One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
Kansas City clothing stores call on extra help to keep up with demand of Chiefs gear
As the big game approaches, clothing stores across the Kansas City metro are trying to keep up with the demand.
kansascitymag.com
10 restaurants to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day
The holiday that emphasizes love like no other is upon us and what better way to celebrate than with food and drink? Whether you’re looking for a dinner to share with a loved one, experience aphrodisiac foods, or celebrate Galentine’s day, check the list below for restaurants offering unique Valentine’s Day menus and events.
fox4kc.com
How much snow did Kansas City get? See what your city reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The skies have cleared Thursday after most of the Kansas City area woke up to a few inches of snow. Kansas City International Airport recorded 3.7 inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Feb. 9. The previous record, set in 2001, was 2.5 inches.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Albert Pujols Is Selling His Massive Kansas City Mansion [PHOTOS]
On top of being one of the best players in the history of baseball, Albert Pujols also owns a gigantic (and very fancy) mansion in Missouri. But this Cardinal is now selling his nest. The recently retired baseball giant has listed his massive mansion in Leawood, just west of the Kansas/Missouri border.
northeastnews.net
E2 Embroidery: From the basement to the Super Bowl
When Kansas City firefighter Joe Eddings and his wife Dawn decided to get into the screen printing business back in 2011, the basement of their home was the perfect place to start. No rent to speak of, a single screen printing machine, and the opportunity to make some additional money for their growing family.
Four more Kansas City-area Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing
Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is set to wipe all but one of its Kansas City-area locations from the map.
greenabilitymagazine.com
Donate old bikes for a good cause
Do you have an old bike or two ready for a new home? It’s a good time to declutter and donate them to a worthy cause. Local organizations need bike donations for youth and adult earn-a-bike programs, and to provide affordable bicycle transportation to those in need. Consider donating soon before peak biking weather.
tourcounsel.com
Mission Center Mall | Shopping mall in Mission, Kansas
Mission Center Mall was a small mall in Mission, Kansas, located on a block of land wedged between four major roads, including Shawnee Mission Parkway and Johnson Drive, and Roe Boulevard and Roeland Drive. It opened in 1956 as Mission Shopping Center and was rebuilt as Mission Center Mall in 1989. In 2006, Mission Center Mall was closed and demolished and the property vacated.
School Closings in the Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With heavy snow hitting the Kansas City metro early Thursday morning, several area school districts have called off classes for the day. Click here to find a full list of school closings in the area.
BLOG: Winter storm wreaks havoc on metro roads
Roads are treacherous and numerous accidents have been reported. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time to get to their destinations.
Man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize after buying ticket at Blue Springs Walmart
The ticket had been purchased at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Blue Springs and had matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Jan. 13.
Mother of man killed watching KC sideshow says events need secure space
The mother of a 20-year-old Kansas man shot and killed while watching a sideshow says her son just wanted to watch fast cars burn rubber.
KMBC.com
Here's what happened to cause Thursday morning's surprise heavy snow
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday's forecast called for a rainy afternoon shifting to a slight wintry mix overnight. The rain arrived as planned, but many were surprised Thursday morning when they woke up to a thick blanket of heavy, wet snow outside. Radar | Closings | Traffic | Download...
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney couple offers marriage advice near Valentine’s Day
KEARNEY — For 64 years of marriage and at least one year prior, Lois and Jim Harmon have understood what it means to be friends as well as life partners. They tease, hold hands and navigate life together. “The secret to longevity in marriage is to always, always work...
