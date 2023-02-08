ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Startland News

Coming to the Plaza: Food hall to put ‘chefs out front’ from breakfast to late-night crowd

Just months after expanding to Downtown Kansas City, the Strang Chef Collectives’ next location for a chef-driven food hall will be tailored to fit its new home on the Country Club Plaza, said Shawn Craft. The hall’s four new food and beverage concepts — slated to open in late May or early June — will The post Coming to the Plaza: Food hall to put ‘chefs out front’ from breakfast to late-night crowd appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Waffoozles food truck now has permanent Overland Park operation

A Kansas City-based food truck has recently launched a new permanent operation inside the Casual Foodie Cafe in Overland Park. Specializing in waffle-iron baked cookies, Waffoozles has partnered with the cafe at 9225 Indian Creek Parkway in Corporate Woods to sell its freshly-baked sweet treats to customers year round. Waffoozles...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Startland News

Popular airport vending machines stocked with local maker goods won’t make the move to new terminal

When Kansas City’s new terminal opens Feb. 28 — booked full of local brands — a retail startup that weathered nearly a decade (and a pandemic that grounded much of the nation’s air travel) at the airport won’t be among those selling KC goods at the new shopping destination, its founders announced this week. SouveNEAR The post Popular airport vending machines stocked with local maker goods won’t make the move to new terminal appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Your local guide to Superbowl treats and game day eats

As Kansas City anxiously awaits to see our beloved Chiefs on the big screen this weekend, our local creators and businesses have been busy whipping up food and drinks to help us celebrate the big day. From red and gold bagels to sugar cookies decorated with portraits of the Kelce brother’s mom, we’ve rounded up these game-day treats and Chiefs-themed eats to help you settle into the team spirit until we hear those sweet words, “TOUCHDOWN, KANSAS CITY!”
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it

One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

10 restaurants to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day

The holiday that emphasizes love like no other is upon us and what better way to celebrate than with food and drink? Whether you’re looking for a dinner to share with a loved one, experience aphrodisiac foods, or celebrate Galentine’s day, check the list below for restaurants offering unique Valentine’s Day menus and events.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fox4kc.com

How much snow did Kansas City get? See what your city reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The skies have cleared Thursday after most of the Kansas City area woke up to a few inches of snow. Kansas City International Airport recorded 3.7 inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Feb. 9. The previous record, set in 2001, was 2.5 inches.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Albert Pujols Is Selling His Massive Kansas City Mansion [PHOTOS]

On top of being one of the best players in the history of baseball, Albert Pujols also owns a gigantic (and very fancy) mansion in Missouri. But this Cardinal is now selling his nest. The recently retired baseball giant has listed his massive mansion in Leawood, just west of the Kansas/Missouri border.
LEAWOOD, KS
northeastnews.net

E2 Embroidery: From the basement to the Super Bowl

When Kansas City firefighter Joe Eddings and his wife Dawn decided to get into the screen printing business back in 2011, the basement of their home was the perfect place to start. No rent to speak of, a single screen printing machine, and the opportunity to make some additional money for their growing family.
KANSAS CITY, MO
greenabilitymagazine.com

Donate old bikes for a good cause

Do you have an old bike or two ready for a new home? It’s a good time to declutter and donate them to a worthy cause. Local organizations need bike donations for youth and adult earn-a-bike programs, and to provide affordable bicycle transportation to those in need. Consider donating soon before peak biking weather.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Mission Center Mall | Shopping mall in Mission, Kansas

Mission Center Mall was a small mall in Mission, Kansas, located on a block of land wedged between four major roads, including Shawnee Mission Parkway and Johnson Drive, and Roe Boulevard and Roeland Drive. It opened in 1956 as Mission Shopping Center and was rebuilt as Mission Center Mall in 1989. In 2006, Mission Center Mall was closed and demolished and the property vacated.
MISSION, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney couple offers marriage advice near Valentine’s Day

KEARNEY — For 64 years of marriage and at least one year prior, Lois and Jim Harmon have understood what it means to be friends as well as life partners. They tease, hold hands and navigate life together. “The secret to longevity in marriage is to always, always work...
KEARNEY, MO

