Read full article on original website
Related
NASA just found a planet almost the size of Earth and it's in the habitable zone of a star
The planet TOI 700 e, about 100 light-years away, is in the "Goldilocks zone" for life, is probably rocky and is about 95% the size of Earth.
msn.com
Jupiter has too many moons and there’s a bear on Mars: This Week in Outer Space
They say space is the place — and there’s a whole lot going on out there. Here’s what you may have missed this week in outer space. Early in the week, the internet was ablaze over an image captured by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter that bears a striking resemblance to a bear.
‘Green comet’ passing earth for first time in 50,000 years can now be seen without telescope
A long-period comet that hasn’t been near Earth for 50,000 years is now visible with the naked eye. The comet known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is a dazzling green color chiefly because of the presence of the gaseous inorganic chemical diatomic carbon. It’s arriving after a long journey from the Oort cloud, an enormous disc of objects that surrounds our solar system stretching out 3.2 light years. ZTF was discovered by astronomers Frank Masci and Bryce Bolin using the Zwicky Transient Facility on March 2 last year. It will graze past the Earth close to the north celestial pole at a distance of about 26 million miles on February 1 this year. As well as the stunning green color, the comet has a yellow dust tail and faint ion tail. It is getting brighter as it approaches the Earth and was first able to be seen by the naked eye on January 16. You can find the location of the comet by using theskylive.com and setting the default as your home city.
Astronomy.com
In depth: James Webb Space Telescope's spectacular image of Jupiter
When the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) blasted off from French Guiana Dec. 25, 2021, astronomers anticipated it would deliver breathtaking images of distant galaxies and star-forming regions, as well as analyze the chemical makeups of exoplanet atmospheres. And NASA’s flagship space telescope has not disappointed. JWST has already...
Green comet, visible in the night sky for first time since Stone Age, makes its closest pass by Earth
A green-hued comet has made its closest approach to Earth, wowing night sky watchers in the Northern Hemisphere who caught a glimpse of the icy celestial object as it passed through our cosmic neighborhood.
Astronomers discovered breakthrough ring system in our Solar System
Astronomers from the University of Sheffield discovered a new ring system around a dwarf planet on the edge of the Solar System, according to a press release. The discovery calls into question current theories about how ring systems are formed since the ring system orbits much further out than is typical for other ring systems.
New planet ring system discovered in our Solar System
Astronomers have discovered a new ring system in our Solar System.The ring system is around a newly discovered dwarf planet, named Quaoar, which is around half the size of Pluto and orbits the Sun beyond Neptune.Researchers say it orbits much further out than is typical for other ring systems, calling into question current theories of how ring systems are formed.The discovery was made by an international team of astronomers using HiPERCAM – an extremely sensitive high-speed camera developed by scientists at the University of Sheffield.It is mounted on the world’s largest optical telescope, the 10.4 metre diameter Gran Telescopio Canarias on...
Study: The asteroid following Mars could be the long-lost twin of Earth’s Moon
A faraway asteroid closely follows Mars, and its close-up view has been a surprising revelation. With the close-up view data, scientists have begun questioning if it could be our planet’s long-lost twin.
iheart.com
Earth-Like Planet 31 Light Years Away...Astronomers Discovered
Astronomers have discovered an Earth-like planet orbiting a distant star - one that shows promising signs it could potentially support life. The planet, dubbed 'Wolf 1069b', orbits the red dwarf star known as Wolf 1069, roughly 31 light years from Earth. The planet is of similar mass to Earth and...
NASA’s James Webb Telescope Discovers Colosseum-Sized Asteroid
While capturing breathtaking images of space, NASA‘s James Webb Telescope was photobombed by a previously unknown 300-650 foot asteroid, roughly the size of Rome’s Colosseum. While this may seem an enormous size, it’s actually JWST’s small cosmic object spotted to date. A team of European astronomers...
This dwarf planet has a ring instead of a moon, and scientists don't know why
Recent telescope data revealed that a small planet in the far reaches of our solar system has a dense ring round it, and scientists are baffled as to why.
Jupiter officially has the most moons in the solar system, discovery of 12 new satellites confirms
Twelve newly confirmed moons bring Jupiter's total to 92, surpassing Saturn's 83 moons.
Green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1. Here's how to see it.
C/2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn't been this close to Earth in 50,000 years since the last ice age and prior to the extinction of the Neanderthals.
Scientists shocked to find ring around planet that ‘shouldn’t be’ in our solar system
A ring that scientists had thought couldn’t exist has been found around a planet in our Solar System.The ring is similar to those that famously wrap around other nearby planets, such as Saturn. But it was found on a much smaller world: the newly discovered dwarf planet Quaoar.What’s more, the ring is much further away than scientists thought it could possibly be. The new ring is twice as far from Quaoar as researchers had thought was allowed by physics.As such, it requires a rewrite of our understanding of the formation of planetary rings and the physics that govern them. That...
Ars Technica
Dwarf planet hosts a ring that’s unexpectedly far from the planet
Many bodies in the Solar System have rings—gas giants, dwarf planets, even an asteroid. These examples have allowed us to get a good picture of their physics, leading to models for how rings form and what keeps the material there from falling into the planet or condensing into a moon.
Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An asteroid the size of a delivery truck will whip past Earth on Thursday night, one of the closest such encounters ever recorded. NASA insists it will be a near miss with no chance of the asteroid hitting Earth. NASA said Wednesday that this...
Which planets – and planetary moons – could actually have life?
Science fiction is filled with stories of humans traveling to other planets — and, of course, quite often those planets are inhabited. Whether it's explorers having romantic adventures in "Star Trek" or determined scientists trying to save humanity in "Interstellar," people instinctively want to believe that our universe might allow us to casually planet-hop. It is hopeful to believe that we could escape from Earth's problems to a literal new world, and inspiring to think other fascinating life forms might await us either in our solar system or on exoplanets just beyond.
Distant dwarf planet Quaoar shouldn’t have a ring, but it does
Scientists have discovered a ring system around a small object beyond the orbit of Neptune, a surprising discovery in itself. But the observation comes with a mystery to boot: How is this ring system possible when, by all accounts, it shouldn’t exist?. The ring in question orbits Quaoar, a...
Phys.org
Hubble captures the start of a new spoke season on Saturn
New images of Saturn from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope herald the start of the planet's "spoke season" surrounding its equinox, when enigmatic features appear across its rings. The cause of the spokes, as well as their seasonal variability, has yet to be fully explained by planetary scientists. Like Earth, Saturn...
Chron.com
Houston, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0