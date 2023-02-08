Read full article on original website
Texas State: Incoming cold fronts to bring showers, possible thunderstorms, and warmer temperatures to Southeast Texas
Southeast Texas braces for isolated showers and increased moisture. Surface high and upper-level ridging bring clear skies to Southeast Texas. Onshore flow returns to Southeast Texas, bringing warmer temperatures.
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State
Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
Have You Been to The Ultimate Whataburger Destination? Gov. Abbott Calls This a True Texas Gem
Most Texans love Whataburger. It's a Texas institution and, for many, the best burger chain not only in Texas but in the United States. Now it appears Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also a Whataburger fan. Today he tweeted a post about a two-story Whataburger store, saying, "a true Texas gem."
T-Storms Likely Monday Night Followed by High Wind Tuesday
A potent upper level weather system will pass over Texas Monday night bringing thunderstorms overnight Monday night into early Tuesday morning, followed by very high wind on Tuesday. Wind from the west/southwest of of 30 to 40 mph, possibly higher, can be expected Tuesday. This could lead to isolated power outages and travel difficulties for high profile vehicles.
Which East Texas town is the oldest in Texas?
The city's official nickname is even "The Oldest Town in Texas."
The Costs of Getting Caught “Getting Busy” in A Car in Texas
There was a time when every city in America had a "lover's lane". I asked several over 60-year-old adults in San Angelo where to find the location of the local "lover's lane" I got a lot of naughty smiles. A few told me about a naughty store. That was not what I had in mind. Many said it was "none of my business".
Replacement SNAP benefits now available for recipients who lost food in winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas SNAP recipients will be able to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the recent winter storm and power outages, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) said on Wednesday. SNAP recipients will be able to apply for replacement food...
Texas funeral home sued after man's body left 'to literally rot' for days during winter storm
A south Houston funeral home is facing a million-dollar lawsuit from a family who claims their loved one's body was left to rot for at least four days during a winter storm in 2021.
Only the Filthy Rich Are Allowed to Live in These 10 Texas Cities
Unless you've got pockets deeper than the Gulf of Mexico, you won't be calling any of these cities home. Texas is riddled with affluent areas that cater to the wealthiest in the state. When average homes start at one million dollars you know you are in a filthy rich area....
What Were a Couple of Goats Doing in a Target in Texas?
So, a couple of goats went shopping at Target yesterday. Mark Herman, Constable for Harris County Precinct 4 posted about the two goats that were wandering around the Target on Wednesday, February 8. A deputy responding to the call about the unwanted shoppers found the goats, who were safely detained.
Emergency SNAP Assistance For Storm Spoiled Food
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the winter storm. SNAP recipients who had food lost or destroyed need to apply for replacement food benefits for regular SNAP and emergency allotments.
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Tornado Watch Issued for Portions of Deep East Texas
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado Watch for portions of southeastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, western Mississippi, and eastern Texas. The watch is in effect through Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. The only East Texas county included in the watch area is Sabine County. Keep in...
$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help
American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
Gov. Abbott Wants to Grow State Park System
Governor Greg Abbott called for the growth of the Texas State Parks system on Wednesday. The governor said he is concerned about future generations being engulfed in concrete, and he also wants future generations to have proper access to parks. “We’re better than that,” he said at a 100-year anniversary...
Lina Hidalgo fires back at Texas comptroller over 'defund police' claims
"Go back to accounting class," the Harris County judge told the comptroller.
Texas DPS scraps plan for $1.2 billion active-shooter training facility
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Department of Public Safety is scrapping its proposal for a $1.2 billion state-of-the-art active-shooter training facility, aiming instead at a much lower target of $381.5 million to update its current campus with housing and renovated buildings, DPS Director Steve McCraw said this week.
A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game
With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
Family confirms Georgetown ISD student death caused by fentanyl
The family of a Georgetown ISD student who died earlier this year confirmed with KXAN the cause of death was related to fentanyl.
What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?
Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
