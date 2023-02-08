Read full article on original website
NW Texas Militia Region I, Roughnecks
1d ago
That’s unconstitutional and we do NOT support that and there’s no such thing as an assault rifle assault is a action nothing else
Dave
1d ago
These anti gun propaganda pieces are not even remotely believable. A real poll would show that 80% of Texans would like the NFA act of 1934 nullified.
Glenn Arnold
1d ago
This is another blatant LEFTIST LIBERAL LIE as usual from the toilet paper of a newspaper the Houston comical Chronicle. Never before has Texans been more pro gun and pro Constitution.
KSAT 12
Biden rule reclassifying some pistols as short-barreled rifles draws Texas lawsuit
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden on Thursday, claiming that an amended rule from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives violates Americans’ Second Amendment rights. Paxton partnered with Gun Owners of America, a gun rights group, on the lawsuit, which found fault with how the federal firearm agency classifies guns with “stabilizing braces.”
KTEN.com
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
Proposed state law would require peace officers to carry personal liability insurance
AUSTIN, Texas — A proposed Texas law to address police killings and misconduct would require police officers to have liability insurance. It’s a move the bill’s sponsor, Houston State Rep. Jolanda Jones, said will make cops think twice before unnecessary action against the public. The bill was inspired in part by the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police, which resulted in his death.
Texas legislature may end use of paper license tags
Texas lawmakers are considering a bill that would switch temporary tags for cars from paper to metal. HB 718 was introduced by State Representative Craig Goldman (R-Fort Worth).
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant Strategy
"New York City is busing migrants north after attacking the Texas busing mission. They experience a FRACTION of what small Texas border towns deal with every single day. Biden's open border policies forced Texas to step up. Now, NYC follows our lead." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Where In Texas Are Hidden Camaras Legally Allowed?
It seems to be a fact of modern life. We all assume we're on camera whenever we're in a public place. It is almost as if George Orwell's vision of the future portrayed in his classic novel "1984" has come true. In Texas, hidden cameras, and video recording without sound...
KHOU
New UH poll shows Texans are open to election reform
HOUSTON — Texans broadly support many election reforms, including strengthening criminal penalties for voter fraud and making the voting process easier, according to a new University of Houston poll. The poll, which was conducted this year between Jan. 9 and Jan.19, showed interesting attitudes of voters. Many want changes...
Bill would ban diversity, equity and inclusion at Texas universities
As Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies that using diversity, equity and inclusion criteria in the hiring process is "illegal," lawmakers in the legislature are pushing against the practice in Texas universities.
Newswest9.com
Texas lawmaker files bill to repeal state's longstanding 'Robin Hood' property tax law
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above was a VERIFY report from 2019 about Texas' "Robin Hood" system. A Texas lawmaker has filed a bill aimed at repealing the state's longstanding recapture system – commonly dubbed by some as "Robin Hood" – which was implemented in 1994.
Families of Harris County Jail victims push Texas agency for answers
Families and loved ones pressed Texas' jail standards agency during a Wednesday meeting in Austin.
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help
American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
Texas lawsuit could place nationwide ban on abortion pill - even where abortion is legal
HOUSTON, Texas — Abortion rights advocates are sounding the alarm over a Texas lawsuit they said could restrict access to the abortion pill across the country - even in states where abortion is legal. More than half of all abortions performed in the U.S. are done through medication. Some...
wbap.com
WBAP Morning News — Texas Lawmaker Wants Robin Hood To Go Away
A Texas lawmaker files bill to repeal state’s longstanding ‘Robin Hood’ property tax law. Do you think this is a good idea?
KHOU
Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning state agency and public university leaders this week that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against — is illegal in hiring. In a...
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Military Veterans Push To Protect Delta-8 THC Access And Expand Medical Marijuana Program
“If they ban these products, it’s going to push a lot of veterans back to the illicit market.”. LEANDER—Texas veterans are working to protect the state’s hemp market—and push to expand the state’s medical marijuana program—at the state Capitol during this year’s legislative session.
Are You Serious? 10 Real Texas Laws You Won’t Believe
We live in a world where laws are changing every single day. I believe Texas Governor Greg Abbott is still crusading against TikTok, which is already banned on state devices. Will the app be flat-out illegal after next session? Who knows. Although a lot of laws are enforced to keep...
‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken.
A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game
With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
Texas Attorney General Paxton joins brief to stop 'taxpayer-funded' abortions for VA members
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in December 2022 and relates to disparities in maternal mortality rates. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined an amicus brief led by Mississippi that supports an injunction against a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) rule that allows "elective, taxpayer-funded abortions" in certain cases.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Governor- Greg Abbott Declares, Additional SNAP Benefits will Be Extended
Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, officially declared that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments would be extended in cases of emergency or greater need. Millions of Americans all around the nation have benefited from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit by using it to purchase daily amounts...
