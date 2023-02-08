ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NW Texas Militia Region I, Roughnecks
1d ago

That’s unconstitutional and we do NOT support that and there’s no such thing as an assault rifle assault is a action nothing else

Dave
1d ago

These anti gun propaganda pieces are not even remotely believable. A real poll would show that 80% of Texans would like the NFA act of 1934 nullified.

Glenn Arnold
1d ago

This is another blatant LEFTIST LIBERAL LIE as usual from the toilet paper of a newspaper the Houston comical Chronicle. Never before has Texans been more pro gun and pro Constitution.

KSAT 12

Biden rule reclassifying some pistols as short-barreled rifles draws Texas lawsuit

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden on Thursday, claiming that an amended rule from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives violates Americans’ Second Amendment rights. Paxton partnered with Gun Owners of America, a gun rights group, on the lawsuit, which found fault with how the federal firearm agency classifies guns with “stabilizing braces.”
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
KHOU

Proposed state law would require peace officers to carry personal liability insurance

AUSTIN, Texas — A proposed Texas law to address police killings and misconduct would require police officers to have liability insurance. It’s a move the bill’s sponsor, Houston State Rep. Jolanda Jones, said will make cops think twice before unnecessary action against the public. The bill was inspired in part by the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police, which resulted in his death.
Mix 97.9 FM

Where In Texas Are Hidden Camaras Legally Allowed?

It seems to be a fact of modern life. We all assume we're on camera whenever we're in a public place. It is almost as if George Orwell's vision of the future portrayed in his classic novel "1984" has come true. In Texas, hidden cameras, and video recording without sound...
KHOU

New UH poll shows Texans are open to election reform

HOUSTON — Texans broadly support many election reforms, including strengthening criminal penalties for voter fraud and making the voting process easier, according to a new University of Houston poll. The poll, which was conducted this year between Jan. 9 and Jan.19, showed interesting attitudes of voters. Many want changes...
orangeandbluepress.com

$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help

American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
Narcity USA

A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game

With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Governor- Greg Abbott Declares, Additional SNAP Benefits will Be Extended

Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, officially declared that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments would be extended in cases of emergency or greater need. Millions of Americans all around the nation have benefited from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit by using it to purchase daily amounts...
