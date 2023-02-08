Read full article on original website
What Is ChatGPT? What to Know About the AI Chatbot That Will Power Microsoft Bing
What to know about the AI chatbot that will power Microsoft Bing, that has triggered a new AI race and may reshape the future of work.
The CEO of the company behind AI chatbot ChatGPT says the worst-case scenario for artificial intelligence is 'lights out for all of us'
Experts warn OpenAI's ChatGPT could be abused to scam people or spread misinformation. CEO Sam Altman fears the worst case for AI is much bleaker.
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
Web search as you know it is dead: Microsoft's and Google's new AIs are about to transform how you look for information online
Say goodbye to long lists of links. New search engines boosted by artificial intelligence give conversational answers to humans' complex questions.
The new ChatGPT version of Microsoft Bing may have just leaked
Microsoft has been rumored to be integrated ChatGPT technology into its Bing search engine, and the new version of Bing, including that technology, may have just leaked. As reported by The Verge, some users of the search engine noticed that, when they loaded up Microsoft Edge this morning, they were introduced to a brand-new version of Bing. Users were introduced to a new search screen saying “Introducing the New Bing. Ask real questions. Get complete answers.” Owen Yin was one of the users who got temporary access to the version.
Google Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation
Google released its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT on Monday called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
Whoops: Google's ad for new ChatGPT rival Bard shows the AI chatbot giving an inaccurate answer
Google's new AI chatbot Bard showed an inaccurate answer to a question about the discoveries of the James Webb Space Telescope in an online ad.
Google Lens to gain 'search your screen' AI tool for Android phones
Google announced a slew of improvements coming to Google Lens and its multisearch tool.
We tried the AI-powered version of Microsoft Bing. Its huge, user-friendly search box and detailed responses make it so much better than Google.
Insider gave the search engine Bing a try after Microsoft announced the integration of an AI language tool it said is more powerful than ChatGPT.
ChatGPT-like tech coming to Microsoft search engine Bing
Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against other tech companies in capitalizing...
Microsoft announces AI-upgrades to Bing search engine and Edge browser
On Tuesday, Microsoft announced improvements to the Bing search engine and Edge browser. The company revealed the new AI-powered Bing homepage, which allows users to search, get answers, chat, and create. Yusef Mehdi, Corporate VP and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft, previewed how it functions. Not only does the updated version give you more detailed answers, but the chat feature allows you to get very specific with your questions. One example Mehdi showcased was asking the engine to plan a 5-day trip to Mexico, and it delivered.
Google's Bard AI bot mistake wipes $100bn off shares
Google is searching for ways to reassure people that it is still out in front in the race for the best artificial intelligence technology. And so far, the internet giant seems to be coming up with the wrong answer. An advert designed to show off its new AI bot, showed...
Google announces to launch conversational AI to its Search Engine
Google has made an official announcement that it will add conversational AI to its search engine capabilities, thus answering complicated questions in a quicker way. Artificial Intelligence propelled answers will be more knowledgeable, intelligent and creative and will be available in a fraction of a second. Alphabet Inc’s CEO Sundar...
Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.
Google, Microsoft battle over AI, Harry Potter game becomes best-seller
The battle for advanced artificial intelligence is heating up as tech giants Google and Microsoft unveil their latest AI chatbot and search engine capabilities.
Want To Join Microsoft's New AI-Powered Bing Search Engine? Here's What To Do
Microsoft Corporation MSFT has launched the new Bing version, powered by the same OpenAI technology behind chatGPT. While anyone can try out a few sample queries available on Bing as of now, if users want to test drive the new version, they’ll have to join the waiting list. What...
Here's How To Get Access To Microsoft's New Bing Chat AI Preview
Microsoft has introduced Bing Chat, and it is letting users test it out in the form of a preview. Here's how to sign up and get access to the AI feature.
Google AI chatbot Bard dishes up wrong answer in first demo
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Editor's take: It's been a big week for artificial intelligence but a misstep out of the gate highlights the danger associated with moving too quickly and pushing tech to the masses before it is fully vetted. Such is especially true of AI systems that dole out information that some could interpret as fact.
Google's AI chatbot Bard had an inaccurate response in public demo
Google's much-hyped new AI chatbot tool Bard, which has yet to be released to the public, is already being called out for an inaccurate response it produced in a demo this week. In the demo, which was posted by Google on Twitter, a user asks Bard: "What new discoveries from...
Microsoft unveils new Bing search and Edge browser powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT tech
Microsoft has officially unveiled its long-anticipated upgrade to Bing search and yes, it has everything to do with ChatGPT. Today, Microsoft hosted a surprise in-person event at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington. The event, which was not streamed live but held for the press, revealed the latest generation of Bing, the company’s search engine, and Edge, the company’s web browser. The company announced that the next generation of Bing would use GPT, OpenAI’s language processing model that is used to power tools like ChatGPT, to offer a new chat experience for people using the search engine.
