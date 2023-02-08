Read full article on original website
Column: The real reason AMC just raised prices for 'better' seats
AMC's recent announcement of tiered-pricing based on 'sightline' seating isn't about the prices; it's a push to drive premium membership as a model
AMC's new seating price arrangement draws outrage: 'Nobody wants to go back anyway!'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss whether they would pay more money to have a better seat at the movie theater or just stream movies from the comfort of their own home.
Movie theaters get creative with food and drink as they struggle to fill seats
Even with hits like "Avatar: The Way of Water," movie theaters are struggling with empty seats and heavy debt loads. Some theater CEOs remain optimistic that more upscale food and beverage offerings like flatbreads and cocktails will bring in more revenue. Theaters generate significantly more profitability from concessions, with some...
AMC Theatres to Coax Moviegoers Into Undesirable Front-Row Seats With Cheaper Prices
The AMC Theatre conglomerate is taking a new stance on ticket pricing, changing the cost for moviegoers based on standard, prime, and value seating options. The change, called Sightline at AMC, will expand to all of its roughly 1,000 U.S. AMC Theatre locations by the end of this year. The...
AMC changing ticket prices based on where you sit in theater
AMC has announced “Sightline,” a new three-tiered pricing system in which moviegoers will pay a certain price for their tickets depending on where they sit.
AMC announces new price system based on seat location: What to know
AMC Theatres announced a new ticket pricing initiative Monday that has customers paying based on where their seat is located. The initiative, called Sightline at AMC, is described by the company in a press release as a way for moviegoers to "now have the option to pay less, or more, for a movie ticket based on their seat selection." There are three tiers of seats for customers to choose from: Standard Sightline, the most common in auditoriums and the traditional cost of a ticket; Value Sightline, seats in the front row of the auditorium as well as select ADA seats which cost less than Standard Sightline seats; and Preferred Sightline, seats typically in the middle of the auditorium and priced more than Standard Sightline seats. Value pricing is only available to AMC Stubs members, including the free tier membership, AMC Insider. AMC Stubs A-List members won't pay the additional charge for the Preferred section.
AMC Theatres Charging for Good Seats Isn’t Like an Airline; It’s More Like a Gym Membership
AMC Theatres looks like it decided to take a page from United Airlines, where AMC CEO Adam Aron was once a marketing executive: With the launch of its Sightline program to charge a little extra to reserve the best seats in the house, the world’s largest theater chain makes money on what users once had for free. What’s really going on is a lot more like LA Fitness: Create a revenue stream based on driving users to a membership that they’ll use less than they think. Dynamic pricing is already part of moviegoing: In the U.S. it’s utilized for matinees, active...
'Your Days Are Numbered': Customers, Actors Slam AMC Theaters for New Ticket Prices that 'Penalize People for Lower Income'
This week, AMC Theaters revealed its new tiered ticket pricing system called "Sightline at AMC."
AMC Theatres’ Seat Pricing Increase: A Risky Bet at a Perilous Time
In a rare if not unprecedented move, theater chains across the U.S. and Canada lowered the cost of admission for a new Hollywood release, the octogenarian sports comedy 80 for Brady, in partnership with Paramount. That included AMC Theatres, the largest circuit in North America and the world. For years, some distribution executives have argued in favor of variable pricing, whereby tickets are lowered depending upon a movie’s target audience. In this case, Paramount presented evidence showing that older demos are more sensitive about ticket prices. But no sooner had 80 for Brady opened over the Feb. 4-6 weekend to a...
AMC Ticketing Announcement Garners Heated Backlash
AMC Theatres is facing a ferocious backlash from film fans just one day after announcing its new Sightline initiative, a plan which will see ticket prices change depending on the location of the moviegoer's seat within the auditorium. A number of frustrated customers took to social media to express their disappointment at the move, which was seen as elitist and dismissive of working-class guests, and their case was given some help by the star of one of cinema's most-watched film franchises, Elijah Wood.
Better Seats Will Cost MORE Soon at AMC Movie Theaters
Buying tickets to the movie theater could cost you MORE soon…but there also might be some new options for cheaper tickets, too. AMC Theaters are introducing a new ticket system, which has different seats in the theater priced higher or lower depending on location. The system is set to roll out this week, and it might impact your next night out at the theater!
U.S. movie theaters to change admission prices
Movie theaters belonging to the AMC Theatres chain, the largest in the United States, will change ticket prices. The company announced that the cost of each ticket will depend on the location of the seats. Thus, the front seats will be the cheapest, while the middle seats will cost more than they do now.
AMC Theatres to offer three-tiered pricing system for movie tickets
Movie-goers at AMC Entertainment-operated theaters will soon have the ability to opt for either a more economical or a luxurious moviegoing experience. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one,” said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at AMC Theatres.
