Tuscaloosa, AL

WPMI

Local agencies receive $1.4 million from Alabama Children’s Trust Fund

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Children’s Trust Fund (CTF) secures resources to fund evidencebased community programs committed to the prevention of child maltreatment. Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, Sallye Longshore, Executive Director, and state Rep. Matt Simpson presented a check to Mobile and Baldwin Counties agencies in the amount of $1,405,500.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

How Alabama’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation

An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Pet owners—meet Birmingham’s first veterinary urgent care center

Have you ever had a sick pet on a weekend? I’ve been there—when your primary vet is closed, but your pet has an urgent medical need that may not quite need the full attention of an ER, it feels like there’s nothing you can do. That’s where Double Oak Mountain Animal Hospital’s (DOMAH) urgent care comes in. Keep reading to learn more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
apr.org

Report: Alabama rural hospitals at risk of closing

The Alabama Hospital Association says more than a dozen Alabama hospitals are at an immediate risk of closing. These facilities reportedly lost more than $700 million dollars in 2022. The Association said even with federal relief money, Alabama hospitals have lost $1.5 billion dollars since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over two dozen hospitals are at risk of closing, but fifteen are at an immediate risk. The Association said these hospitals are in rural area of the state that are already under-represented in healthcare, but urban hospitals are also at risk for closure. Patients who can’t pay for health care are hurting the hospital’s bottom line, because they are also staying longer than ever before. Hospitals may not close completely, but facilities that are seeing financial stress may close departments, or stop offering certain surgeries or type of care to save money. Alabama reportedly has the lowest Medicare reimbursement in the country. Currently, one out of seven people who come to Alabama hospitals are uninsured. That includes up to fifteen percent of patients between the ages of 19 to 64.
ALABAMA STATE
mymix1041.com

Alabama drivers being asked to add emergency contact to license

From Local 3 News: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding residents to add emergency contacts to their driver license. To complete the process, residents can go to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s website and click the emergency contact information tab under services. Reginal King with the Alabama Law...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yellowhammer News

As walls close in, Devyn Keith receives terrible advice

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 5-9 a.m. weekdays on WVNN and on Talk 99.5 from 10 a.m. to noon. Don’t miss out! Subscribe today to have Alabama’s leading headlines delivered to your inbox.
ALABAMA STATE
mynwapaper.com

Financial relief for landowners to fight cogongrass

Administered by the Alabama Forestry Commission, the cogongrass mitigation program is made possible through a grant from the USDA Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Plant Protection & Quarantine (PPQ). The goals of this program are to reduce the number of infested acres, eliminate the damaging effects of cogongrass on existing ecosystems and improve the productivity of impacted sites.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Alabama task force creates human trafficking survivor bags

The Decatur-Morgan Landfill was fined by ADEM after allegedly failing to meet standards at three separate inspections. U.S. Sen. Katie Britt responds to State of the Union address. Updated: 6 hours ago. "Tonight, I’m disappointed to say that the perspective of Alabama parents and families was missing." Financial expert...
ALABAMA STATE

