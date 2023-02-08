Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
WPMI
Local agencies receive $1.4 million from Alabama Children’s Trust Fund
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Children’s Trust Fund (CTF) secures resources to fund evidencebased community programs committed to the prevention of child maltreatment. Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, Sallye Longshore, Executive Director, and state Rep. Matt Simpson presented a check to Mobile and Baldwin Counties agencies in the amount of $1,405,500.
thecutoffnews.com
How Alabama’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
Report: Alabama parents miss work for child care issues at highest rate in nation
Child care issues kept an average of 19.35% of employed Alabamians from going to work in 2021, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Alabamians missed work for child care purposes at a higher percentage than any other state, despite ranking 31st in the overall number of employees missing work.
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Alabama
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
wtvy.com
“HeartSafe” program is on a mission to reduce sudden cardiac arrest death risk
Alabama ranks in the top five for the highest heart disease mortality rate in the nation, right behind Mississippi and Oklahoma, according to the CDC. The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine is hosting a free health fair in Ozark. Talking Heart Health Awareness Month with Dr. Adam Eppler, Southeast Health.
ABC 33/40 News
Advocates urge release of elderly inmates saving millions; 'no public safety risk'
Birmingham, AL — Compassion coupled with a huge cost savings. Prison reform advocates say it's time to release elderly prisoners who pose no safety risk. Many were sentenced under Alabama's harsh three strikes law; criminal cases where no victim was injured. Some are in wheelchairs, others use walkers. 79...
Meat Depot Open Now After Northport Cost Kutter Grocery Store Closes
A new grocery store is open in Northport to replace the short-lived Cost Kutter store in the old Save A Lot building in Buford Plaza off McFarland Boulevard. The long-running Save A Lot permanently closed in June 2021 and Alabama's first Cost Kutter grocery store opened in the space that November before also closing at the end of last month.
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Ivey awards $5.6 million to law enforcement, public safety programs
Several law enforcement agencies and public safety programs across the state can expect a major boost in financial support — thanks to new funding announced by Governor Kay Ivey.
Bham Now
Pet owners—meet Birmingham’s first veterinary urgent care center
Have you ever had a sick pet on a weekend? I’ve been there—when your primary vet is closed, but your pet has an urgent medical need that may not quite need the full attention of an ER, it feels like there’s nothing you can do. That’s where Double Oak Mountain Animal Hospital’s (DOMAH) urgent care comes in. Keep reading to learn more.
apr.org
Report: Alabama rural hospitals at risk of closing
The Alabama Hospital Association says more than a dozen Alabama hospitals are at an immediate risk of closing. These facilities reportedly lost more than $700 million dollars in 2022. The Association said even with federal relief money, Alabama hospitals have lost $1.5 billion dollars since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over two dozen hospitals are at risk of closing, but fifteen are at an immediate risk. The Association said these hospitals are in rural area of the state that are already under-represented in healthcare, but urban hospitals are also at risk for closure. Patients who can’t pay for health care are hurting the hospital’s bottom line, because they are also staying longer than ever before. Hospitals may not close completely, but facilities that are seeing financial stress may close departments, or stop offering certain surgeries or type of care to save money. Alabama reportedly has the lowest Medicare reimbursement in the country. Currently, one out of seven people who come to Alabama hospitals are uninsured. That includes up to fifteen percent of patients between the ages of 19 to 64.
mymix1041.com
Alabama drivers being asked to add emergency contact to license
From Local 3 News: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding residents to add emergency contacts to their driver license. To complete the process, residents can go to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s website and click the emergency contact information tab under services. Reginal King with the Alabama Law...
Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader
wbrc.com
Simple changes you can make to keep your heart healthy this heart month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - February is American heart month. It serves as a good reminder to keep your heart healthy to prevent heart disease. Dr. Alain Bouchard is a cardiologist at Ascension St. Vincent. He said the number one priority when it comes to heart health is staying active. He...
Public Service Commission directs Alabama Power to refund $62 million to customers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power will be giving refunds to residential customers this August after over-collecting money in 2022. Some customers have mixed feelings about the refunds. Kevin Billups stopped in to pay a bill at Alabama Power’s Montgomery location Thursday. He says it’s been harder to do that lately. “It was very extremely […]
Yellowhammer News
As walls close in, Devyn Keith receives terrible advice
Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 5-9 a.m. weekdays on WVNN and on Talk 99.5 from 10 a.m. to noon.
mynwapaper.com
Financial relief for landowners to fight cogongrass
Administered by the Alabama Forestry Commission, the cogongrass mitigation program is made possible through a grant from the USDA Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Plant Protection & Quarantine (PPQ). The goals of this program are to reduce the number of infested acres, eliminate the damaging effects of cogongrass on existing ecosystems and improve the productivity of impacted sites.
WAFF
Alabama task force creates human trafficking survivor bags
The Decatur-Morgan Landfill was fined by ADEM after allegedly failing to meet standards at three separate inspections. U.S. Sen. Katie Britt responds to State of the Union address. Updated: 6 hours ago. "Tonight, I’m disappointed to say that the perspective of Alabama parents and families was missing." Financial expert...
Alabama ranks 50th in nation in assistance for needy families
Benefit levels for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families in Alabama ranked 50th in the country as a percentage of the federal poverty level, according to a new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Alabama’s TANF benefit is only $215 a month for a family of three, less...
