Miami-dade County, FL

tourcounsel.com

Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida

Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

Fort Lauderdale Awarded $24M Through Resilient Florida Grant Program

The City of Fort Lauderdale has been awarded approximately $24 million through the Resilient Florida Grant Program to address drainage in two of our most flood-prone neighborhoods: Historic Dorsey-Riverbend and Progresso Village. These neighborhoods are among the seven most flood-vulnerable Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods that were prioritized for stormwater improvements in the City’s 2018 Stormwater Master Plan.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification

MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
MIAMI, FL
wild941.com

FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Seven advocacy groups back Martin Zilber for Miami City Commission

They join the city’s largest police union in backing him for the District 2 seat. More than half a dozen advocacy groups are throwing their support behind former Judge Martin Zilber’s bid for the Miami City Commission. On Thursday, Zilber’s campaign announced the endorsements of five unions, one...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Broward woman purchases winning Powerball ticket in Hialeah

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward County woman has claimed her prize following a Powerball drawing from October, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Wednesday. Joana Marcelle, 50, of Coconut Creek, claimed her $1 million prize from the Oct. 10 drawing at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Three...
HIALEAH, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Miami rents increase 25% from 2021

More than half of all U.S. cities are seeing double-digit percentage increases in rent, and that includes Miami. Rents continue to be an attractive option for potential homebuyers holding off until mortgage rates fall and for those just not ready to make the jump into homeownership. But opting to rent comes with a price.
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

10 Romantic Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale For The Perfect Date

Following our roundup of most romantic restaurants in Miami, we figured we’d give you the next best thing: where to go for a date night with that special someone in Fort Lauderdale! The city, which neighbors Miami, is a dining mecca all on its own. There’s the option of having sushi on a gondola or dining at a lush patio by a lit up tree that doubles as a fire pit.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
soulofmiami.org

Homeownership Program Open Enrollment 2/15/23 – 3/31/23

Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s homeownership program applications to open for new two-story townhomes in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Springs beginning on Wednesday, February 15, via www.habitatbroward.org. The application deadline is Friday, March 31. Qualified prospective homeowners do not want to miss this limited opportunity. The new energy-efficient, two-story...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cltampa.com

A vintage Florida dome home from 1985 is now for sale

An unspoiled dome-shaped time capsule from the '80s is now on the market in Florida. Located at 10 NE 173rd Ter. in Miami, this rare geodesic dome home was built in 1985 and was "inspired by the vibrant energy of the World's Fair," says the listing. As you can see from the photos, that statement isn't too far fetched.
MIAMI, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida ophthalmologist buys medical office building for $8.9M

Ophthalmologist Shailesh Gupta, MD, has purchased Sample Executive Center in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $8.9 million, The Real Deal reported Feb. 3. An entity owned by Dr. Gupta secured a $6.2 million mortgage for the facility. The building is 54,500 square feet and four stories. It was previously owned by...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

