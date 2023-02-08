ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Local leaders meet to discuss ways to improve nightlife safety

By Briana Smith
 1 day ago

Local leaders meet to discuss ways to improve nightlife safety 01:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A major meeting will take place on Wednesday with hopes to curb crime in places like East Carson Street on Pittsburgh's South Side.

Unfortunately, crime has plagued streets of the South Side, other Pittsburgh neighborhoods, and beyond.

The House Democratic Policy Committee hopes to find some solutions to stop the violence.

The latest incident on Pittsburgh's South Side took place back on January 21.

Police investigated two shootings that night and two people were taken to the hospital. One was a teenager.

Pittsburgh leaders say many recent crimes involve teenagers and not only is the violence impacting youth, but also families, the community, and local businesses.

So, the House Democratic Policy Committee will have a hearing on Nightlife and Public Safety.

Members will meet with local leaders and stakeholders to talk about the violence and what can be done to ensure everyone is safe.

The hearing will be at the American Serbian Club on Sarah Street and is open to the public.

The meeting is set to begin at 10 a.m.

nextpittsburgh.com

Forum addresses why just 33% of Black Pittsburghers are homeowners

On the first Saturday of Black History Month, more than 200 people, most of them Black women, spent the day looking toward their future as homeowners. In the first quarter of 2022, when 74% of white families owned homes nationwide, just 44.7% of Black families did. It is a disparity that has existed for generations and is even wider than it was in 1930, when just under half of white families owned their own homes while nearly a quarter of Black families did.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gainey details plans to increase police presence and cleanup Downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After months of fielding complaints from residents and businesses about the state of Downtown Pittsburgh, Mayor Ed Gainey unveiled his plans to clean up and patrol the Golden Triangle.There's been shootings in broad daylight and complaints about a criminal element mixed in with people experiencing homeless and the mentally ill, making an environment both unpleasant and unsafe. On Thursday during a packed town hall, residents and businesses said there are too few police officers Downtown, and the few there are enforcing the law."It's bad down there, we need help immediately," one person said."We had no plan when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

County focusing on getting those experiencing homelessness into permanent housing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are still scores of people experiencing homelessness without temporary housing and hundreds more who can't find a permanent place to live. The city cleared out an encampment on the Allegheny Riverfront and decommissioned another on the North Side, many finding shelter in the newly-opened Second Avenue Commons. But while less visible, the problem has not been solved. "I think they're more scattered, a little more tucked in and off the beaten trail," said Jerrel Gilliam of Light of Life Mission. Even on the coldest nights, there are still those experiencing homelessness who won't come to a shelter. They're living...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Teen runs 1 mile to honor fallen McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The death of McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski has captured the attention and hearts of people not just in the Pittsburgh area but all over the country. A middle schooler in Florida is making it his duty to honor and share the legacy of fallen first responders, including Sluganski. Since 2018, Zechariah Cartledge of Winter Springs, Florida has run 1,443 miles, with each mile representing a first responder who lost their life in the line of duty.On Wednesday evening, he added one more mile."Sure he passed away and other officers were injured as well," said Cartledge. "But I...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fallen officer made big impact in Baldwin-Whitehall community

BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — Those who knew Sean Sluganski said he had a big impact on the Baldwin-Whitehall community.The fallen McKeesport police officer was a Baldwin kid through and through. He grew up in North Baldwin and made a name for himself as the funny friend and hockey player, always with bright eyes and a smile in the halls of Baldwin. Even though his law enforcement career brought him to McKeesport, Sluganski made a big impact in Baldwin-Whitehall. His friends called him "Slug" for short, saying he had an amazing sense of humor and would have thought he looked sexy in...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead after shooting in Northview Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood on Thursday.Pittsburgh Public Safety said police were called to Penfort Street around 8 p.m. for ShotSpotter alerts. At the scene, police found the victim, an adult male in his 40s who was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Reporter arrested during train derailment news conference

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A reporter was arrested while covering a news conference on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing after being arrested Wednesday during Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's news conference.Video shows authorities taking Lambert out of the gym where the news conference was happening and throwing him to the ground, handcuffing him. He was then escorted out of the building to a police car."Doing a live shot gets you arrested in America in 2023," Lambert said while being escorted out."I got arrested because I was trying to do...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Community holds candlelight vigil for fallen McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday for a candlelight vigil for fallen McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski. The vigil was underneath the Blue-Top Pavilion at Renzie Park in McKeesport. Members of the community, the mayor of McKeesport, faith leaders, police officers from numerous departments — including McKeesport Officer Charles Thomas — and family members of Sluganski attended the event. Sluganski and Thomas were shot Monday while responding to a call in the city. Thomas was released from the hospital on Monday and is recovering.Organizers said their police officers do so much for the community and this was their way of...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2nd teen arrested in deadly downtown Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in downtown Pittsburgh last month. Pittsburgh police announced on Thursday that Jayshon Martin was arrested on Moravian Way. Twenty-three-year-old Eugene Nance was shot on Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street on Jan. 19. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Erique Collington, 18, has already been arrested and charged in Nance's death. Martin is facing charges of criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy, carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with evidence. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Several suspicious packages sent to officials at Washington County Courthouse

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people went to the hospital out of an abundance of caution and hundreds of employees were sent home after several suspicious packages arrived at the Washington County Courthouse.The courthouse was evacuated on Thursday after the FBI said five judges and one county employee received suspicious packages. Two more packages were found addressed to a former county employee.  According to the FBI, the packages didn't contain any hazardous materials or powder and though the investigation is still ongoing, there isn't believed to be any threat to public safety at this time. A courtroom administrator opened the first package addressed to a judge and deemed it suspicious. Out of an abundance of caution, that worker went to a hospital for treatment and a judge drove himself to a hospital too. "The county department of public safety has testing equipment. From the testing equipment that they used, nothing harmful was detected," said Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan.All the buildings on the campus were searched and about 900 employees were sent home for the day. There was a return address on the packages, but officials declined to give more details. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Reporter arrested during East Palestine press conference released, expected to face a judge

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - A reporter has been released from jail after he was arrested during a press conference in East Palestine. It was a bit of a split-screen moment at the press conference on Wednesday, with one side featuring the good news for residents of East Palestine who could return home as the evacuation order was lifted from last week's train derailment. On the other side, a reporter covering the press conference was arrested. RELATED: Reporter arrested during Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's East Palestine train derailment news conferenceNewsNation reporter Evan Lambert was arrested by East Palestine Police as he was trying to...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

SWAT officers surround home in South Side Slopes overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, SWAT officers swarmed a home in South Side Slopes. Pittsburgh Police confirmed to KDKA that a woman, who stated she was assaulted inside the home during a domestic incident, wouldn't allow police inside. SWAT was called to the home along McCord Street to verify she was not being held inside the home against her will. She finally came out of the home a short time later. No charges have been filed as of this morning. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

