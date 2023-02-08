Local leaders meet to discuss ways to improve nightlife safety 01:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A major meeting will take place on Wednesday with hopes to curb crime in places like East Carson Street on Pittsburgh's South Side.

Unfortunately, crime has plagued streets of the South Side, other Pittsburgh neighborhoods, and beyond.

The House Democratic Policy Committee hopes to find some solutions to stop the violence.

The latest incident on Pittsburgh's South Side took place back on January 21.

Police investigated two shootings that night and two people were taken to the hospital. One was a teenager.

Pittsburgh leaders say many recent crimes involve teenagers and not only is the violence impacting youth, but also families, the community, and local businesses.

So, the House Democratic Policy Committee will have a hearing on Nightlife and Public Safety.

Members will meet with local leaders and stakeholders to talk about the violence and what can be done to ensure everyone is safe.

The hearing will be at the American Serbian Club on Sarah Street and is open to the public.

The meeting is set to begin at 10 a.m.