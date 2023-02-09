ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police shoot, kill suspect near bar in Irving Park

By Mugo Odigwe, Charlie De Mar, Tara Molina
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Js9wU_0kgGNlX300

Investigation under way after police shoot, kill man at Irving Park 02:01

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed by police early Wednesday in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said around 3:08 a.m., officers responded to a call for a person with a gun in the 3700 block of North Troy Street. He said a security guard at Christina's Place, at 3759 N. Kedzie Ave. at Grace Street, heard people arguing and saw a man point a gun at other people.

Brown said when two officers responded, they a man matching the description provided by the bar flee on foot toward an alley on Troy Street – half a block east of Kedzie Avenue. Brown said there both officers fired shots and the offender was struck. The suspect also fired shots, police said.

Man shot, killed by police near bar in Irving Park 02:18

Police called for an ambulance, but the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. His gun, which had extended magazine, was recovered at the scene. No information has been released as to whether the suspect had a license for the gun.

The suspect had not been identified as of Wednesday afternoon.

The officers are in good condition.

Chicago Police shoot, kill man near bar in Irving Park 02:16

Both officers are on routine administrative duties for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates their role in shooting, and while Chicago Police investigate what led up to it.

Body cameras were rolling. The city has 60 days to release any surveillance video and body camera video of the shooting.

"Looking at the body-worn camera, the offender fired his weapon - and the officers fired their weapon," Brown said.

Police shoot, kill suspect near bar in Irving Park 01:59

A security guard -- who went by his last name, Miranda -- told CBS 2 he called police after a customer pulled out a gun on him outside of the bar. He said that customer was yelling gang slogans.

The security guard said the man, whom he described as being about 21 years old, was at the bar having a few drinks and went outside to smoke.

"I just noticed that the vibe was not right," Miranda said.

So Miiranda went outside to check.

"I stepped outside to see what was going on and the young man pulled out a gun on me," the guard said. "And he pointed it at me and told me, 'You know, I'm this type of gang, I'm this type of gang.' I told him, I said -- put my hands up in the air -- and said: 'Brother, we're not about that. All we are is about serving liquor and having a good time.' And that's where it ended."

The guard told CBS 2 he heard shots minutes after police arrived.

Police said they planned to review video captured on other area cameras as they continued to investigate Wednesday.

Meanwhile on Wednesday night, the family of the man who police shot and killed returned and placed candles in the alley. When CBS 2's Charlie De Mar asked a family member about the incident, he would only say that everyone messes up and makes mistakes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Bullets fly into restaurant amid nearby shooting in West Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting sent people running for cover in the West Ridge neighborhood.According to Chicago police, The victims were driving in the 2700 block of West Peterson Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when someone inside another car started shooting.Two men, 20 and 21 years old, were hospitalized in fair condition. As the shots were fired, people in Pride Sushi and Thai, a nearby restaurant, started ducking for cover and running away. There's even a bullet hole on the front window of the restaurant.But neither the restaurant, nor the people inside were the intended targets.Police are searching for the shooter. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: Woman shot in the head at party in Garfield Park

CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the head early Saturday morning at a party in Garfield Park, according to information from the Chicago Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue. When they arrived, they found the woman, 27, with a graze wound to […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

5 people robbed victim on Harrison Red Line platform, Chicago police say

Chicago cops are trying to track down five people who robbed a Red Line passenger at knifepoint last weekend. Mass Transit detectives released surveillance images of the group on Saturday morning. Police said the victim was on the Harrison Red Line platform when the group exited a train at 2:10...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect denied bail in deadly stabbing of good Samaritan in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge has denied bail for a woman accused in the deadly stabbing of a good Samaritan in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Isis Monae, 23, is charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Monae's mother, who wants to remain anonymous, was stunned to hear the details of what her daughter is accused of doing. She says Monae has suffered from mental illness since she was 7 years old. The state's attorney's office says she stabbed a 26-year-old man and fatally stabbed a 21-year-old man, identified in court as Jamel Henton. A friend who previously spoke with CBS...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

3 injured, 2 dead in overnight shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO — Five people were shot and two have been pronounced dead in overnight shootings in Chicago. Police say a 27-year-old man was standing outside his car near the 8200 block of South Mozart Street in Ashburn around 11:12 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan exited and began to fire shots. The man was shot in the left thigh and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family of Emmett Till wants decades-old arrest warrant served

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family members of Emmett Till have filed a lawsuit demanding a sheriff execute a decades-old arrest warrant for the woman whose accusations led to the 1955 lynching of the Chicago teen. Carolyn Bryant Donham testified in court that Till grabbed and verbally threatened her. She later said that was not true. Now in her late 80s, Donham has lived in North Carolina in recent years. In 2007 Donham recanted her accusations and admitted Till never harrassed her. She has not commented publicly on calls for her prosecution. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cops looking for 2 suspects in Boystown armed robbery

Chicago police are asking the public to help them identify two people who are wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery in Boystown. A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the 700 block of West Brompton at 8:39 p.m. on January 26, according to Chicago police. The robbers fled in a silver BMW.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Man, 23, fatally shot multiple times on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning. The 23-year-old man was in an alley at the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:31 a.m. when an unidentified man produced a firearm and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a car.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
144K+
Followers
32K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy