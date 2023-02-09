Police shoot, kill suspect near bar in Irving Park

Investigation under way after police shoot, kill man at Irving Park 02:01

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed by police early Wednesday in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said around 3:08 a.m., officers responded to a call for a person with a gun in the 3700 block of North Troy Street. He said a security guard at Christina's Place, at 3759 N. Kedzie Ave. at Grace Street, heard people arguing and saw a man point a gun at other people.

Brown said when two officers responded, they a man matching the description provided by the bar flee on foot toward an alley on Troy Street – half a block east of Kedzie Avenue. Brown said there both officers fired shots and the offender was struck. The suspect also fired shots, police said.

Police called for an ambulance, but the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. His gun, which had extended magazine, was recovered at the scene. No information has been released as to whether the suspect had a license for the gun.

The suspect had not been identified as of Wednesday afternoon.

The officers are in good condition.

Both officers are on routine administrative duties for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates their role in shooting, and while Chicago Police investigate what led up to it.

Body cameras were rolling. The city has 60 days to release any surveillance video and body camera video of the shooting.

"Looking at the body-worn camera, the offender fired his weapon - and the officers fired their weapon," Brown said.

A security guard -- who went by his last name, Miranda -- told CBS 2 he called police after a customer pulled out a gun on him outside of the bar. He said that customer was yelling gang slogans.

The security guard said the man, whom he described as being about 21 years old, was at the bar having a few drinks and went outside to smoke.

"I just noticed that the vibe was not right," Miranda said.

So Miiranda went outside to check.

"I stepped outside to see what was going on and the young man pulled out a gun on me," the guard said. "And he pointed it at me and told me, 'You know, I'm this type of gang, I'm this type of gang.' I told him, I said -- put my hands up in the air -- and said: 'Brother, we're not about that. All we are is about serving liquor and having a good time.' And that's where it ended."

The guard told CBS 2 he heard shots minutes after police arrived.

Police said they planned to review video captured on other area cameras as they continued to investigate Wednesday.

Meanwhile on Wednesday night, the family of the man who police shot and killed returned and placed candles in the alley. When CBS 2's Charlie De Mar asked a family member about the incident, he would only say that everyone messes up and makes mistakes.