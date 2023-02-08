Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park named Banner Community
The Allegheny League of Municipalities, in conjunction with Allegheny County and program sponsor HRG Engineering, announces its 2023 Banner Communities. Bethel Park is among the municipalities earning the distinction. The Banner Community Program recognizes municipalities that distinguish themselves as model communities through a commitment to effective, efficient and accountable government...
Car drives into Carl's Tavern in Monroeville
WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A car drove into the Carl's Tavern restaurant in Wilkins Township on Thursday afternoon, according to KDKA-TV reporter Jennifer Borrasso. Pictures sent by a viewer detailed the damage the car did to the restaurant. It's unknown if anyone was inside the restaurant at the time, or if there are any injuries.The tavern posted on Facebook saying it's still open for normal business hours.
Iconic Kings restaurant chain down to just 5 locations since 2015 sale
Kings Family Restaurants, an iconic Western Pennsylvania chain that once boasted 30 locations and created a darker counter-confection to its rival’s Smiley Cookie, has been whittled down to just five sites. Patrons who went to the Kings at 315 Hyde Park Road in Allegheny Township on Sunday learned the...
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza Day
Pittsburgh, PA - Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
kidsburgh.org
It’s syrup season: 9 sweet maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around Western PA
Photo above by Patrick Tomasso used by permission via Unsplash. Did you ever consider, while pouring maple syrup over a buttery stack of pancakes, that it takes about 10 gallons of sap to produce just one quart of pure maple syrup? Families in Western Pa. can learn all about the science of maple sugaring, sample maple treats and see the sap being boiled down into that sweet, sweet syrup. You’ll find lots of cool maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around our region this time of year — and nearly all of them are free.
tourcounsel.com
Century III Mall | Shopping mall in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
Century III Mall is a defunct enclosed shopping mall located along Route 51 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The mall was built on a former slag dump in 1979. The Century III Mall planning began in 1976, opened in 1979, and closed in 2019. Anchor stores included Kaufmann's, Gimbels, JCPenney, Sears, and Montgomery Ward.
butlerradio.com
Pedestrian Hit In West Jefferson St. Accident
A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Butler. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the pedestrian accident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street. City crews responded to the scene to find...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Feb. 10-12
It’s Super Bowl weekend! Even though the Steelers are not in the big game this year, there are plenty of super things going on in Pittsburgh this weekend. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s much anticipated premiere of Michael Pink’s “Dracula” opens Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Benedum Center. There are only four performances of this dance drama, Feb. 10-12. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, they are Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. with matinee performances Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The ballet is based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel about a vampire surviving on the blood of the living. Single tickets start at $29 and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Historian provides overview of early Chartiers Valley railroads
Editor’s note: This article is the first of two parts. These days, the road less traveled is on the rails. By contrast, consider the scenario presented by the guest speaker at the most recent Bridgeville Area Historical Society meeting. “In 1908, there were nine passenger trains each way from...
pghcitypaper.com
A Fat Tuesday fête, a frittata-filled brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news
Con Alma in Shadyside will take diners around the world this year with rotating monthly vegan menus inspired by various national cuisine. This month, the jazz and wine bar heads to Italy with pasta, bruschetta, stuffed banana peppers, and other dishes, all paired with a wine list focused on organic, biodynamic, and natural bottles. A release states that some dishes may be available for the duration of the month, while others may be featured for a limited time and replaced by new ones. Con Alma will then release a Japanese menu in March and a Jamaican one in April.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park hosting benefit for O'Mara family
Bethel Park will host a fundraising basketball event on Feb. 13 at the high school gymnasium. In addition to it being youth night, it will be O’Mara Family Benefit Night. Proceeds from the concessions and 50/50 raffles will be donated to the O’Mara family, which lost its patriarch two weeks into the new year. At age 52, Shawn Joseph O’Mara passed away on Jan. 14. He left behind his high school sweetheart and wife, Emilia, as well as three active children, Riley, 21, Carley, 17 and Frank, 15.
wtae.com
National Pizza Day: Pittsburghers share their favorite pizza places and toppings
PITTSBURGH — Whether you like it plain or with pepperoni, thin crust or deep dish, National Pizza Day is for everyone. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 celebrated Thursday with delicious pies from Rockaway Pizzeria in White Oak. We also asked Pittsburgh pizza lovers to share their favorite toppings and pizza...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Feb. 9, 2023: Plum clinches playoff spot with upset win over Indiana
Megan Marston scored 17 points as Plum knocked off Indiana, 58-52, in Section 1-5A girls basketball Thursday night, claiming a WPIAL playoff spot and handing the Indians their first section loss of the season. Camryn Rogers added and Riley Stephans had 12 for the Mustangs (12-9, 6-6). Eve Fiala scored...
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Are you planning to make a trip to Pittsburgh, United States? Are you in Pittsburgh already? Would you like to explore some of the city’s food?. Pittsburgh is a city in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the county seat of Allegheny County. It has a population of over 300,000 people.
kidsburgh.org
11 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend: Monster Jam, Mo Willems and much more
Photo above courtesy of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Since the groundhog has promised us six more weeks of winter, there’s still plenty of time left to enjoy cold-weather events in Pittsburgh, as well as find some cozy indoor fun. This weekend, family events in Pittsburgh include monster trucks, guided outdoor activities, and even a Viking ship (stay tuned for our upcoming article on the Science Center’s awesome Vikings exhibit).
Belle Vernon woman gives old cat a new home after 11 years at Apollo shelter
Courtney Scalzott was grieving the recent death of her cat when she saw a Facebook post that changed everything. The social media plea by Kiski Valley Cat & Kitten Rescue was made in hopes of finding an owner for an adult cat that had been waiting 11 years to be adopted.
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS TACKLING FIRE IN PINE TOWNSHIP
Several fire companies are dealing with a fire in Pine Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Pine and Cherryhill Townships, along with Clymer, Nanty Glo, Hope, Spangler and Nicktown and Citizens’ Ambulance to Malloy Hollow Road around 1:17 for the fire. A half hour later, Armagh, Commodore, Vintondale and Dauntless fire crews were dispatched to assist.
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Updates Pickleball Renovation Plans
More details are emerging on Cranberry Township’s plan to expand the pickleball courts at Graham Park. The soaring popularity of the sport has led to crowded pickleball courts almost seven nights a week at the park. Township supervisors have now approved a contract for the expansion project. It will...
thenorthsidechronicle.com
Real Estate Transfers Jan. 29 to Feb. 4
Pennrose GP LLC to CHI Northside Widows Home Inc. at 308-332 N Taylor Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,303,657). A & B Equity Group LLC to Michael Dennis Sanders at 1223 Veto St. for $455,000. Bobi Shields to Caleb Askins and Indu Sudhakar at...
Excess additive in gas lines causes large volume of 911 calls in Murrysville, Export, Delmont
An excess of the additive that gives natural gas its “rotten-egg” smell caused more than 300 calls to Westmoreland County 911 since Tuesday night, reporting an odor of natural gas, according to Peoples Natural Gas officials. Calls began coming in to Westmoreland County 911 around 9 p.m., according...
Comments / 0