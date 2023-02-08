ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Developers pitch ambitious 375-unit housing project at WWII-era factory in Grand Rapids

A group of metro Detroit developers is eyeing a massive West Michigan industrial site that has for years resisted new construction. Ben Smith, Scott Magaluk and Dennis Griffin will go before the Grand Rapids City Planning Commission on Thursday to seek rezoning from industrial to transitional city center at a onetime WWII-era parachute factory. The 14-acre site, adjacent to downtown Grand Rapids in the city’s Roosevelt Park neighborhood, includes plots at 620, 640 and 644 Chestnut St. SW, 835 and 943 Godfrey Ave. SW, 700 Martin Luther King Jr St. SW and 655 Godfrey Ave. SW, the last of which has already been rezoned.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Holland Police Log February 8-9, 2023

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
My Magic GR

Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good

After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Laketown AED Donation

LAKETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 7, 2023) – Laketown Township is helping the Wes Leonard Heart Team make sure no person goes without lifesaving help, donating two expired automated external defibrillators to the Fennville-based group. “We can use the trade-in AEDs to put towards AEDs that we donate in...
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
927thevan.com

Arlene H. Dozeman

Arlene H. (Vander Kolk) Dozeman, 92, of Zeeland, formerly of Oakland, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. Arlene was born in Monterey Township, Michigan, on September 28, 1930, to Bert and Gertie (Ver Beek) Vander Kolk. She was baptized in Forest Grove Reformed Church and married James Dozeman in Oakland Christian Reformed Church on March 30, 1950. They raised their three children on the family farm in Oakland and were lifelong members of Oakland CRC. Arlene’s great-grandchildren at Oakland CRC are the seventh generation of Dozemans at Oakland CRC. Arlene loved to be around people and spent many years working at the Kopper Kettle and Community Restaurants. She also generously volunteered her time, including at the Bentheim Spanish Chapel, GEMS, and in later years at Bibles for Mexico. Jim preceded her in death in 2005, and Arlene was also preceded in death by her sister Viola Vander Kolk.
ZEELAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Heights couple recognized for fostering 42 children

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — This Black History Month, we’re giving you a closer look “Through Our Lens.” That’s an ongoing exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art highlighting everyday residents of Muskegon County making a difference in the community. We begin our series with Ades and Mozelle Ellis, the parents of 50 Muskegon Heights children.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
WOOD

Photos: ‘Holland on Ice’ returns to Downtown Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Known as the “coolest event on the Lakeshore this winter,” Holland on Ice returned to Downtown Holland on Friday, Feb. 3, through Saturday, Feb. 4. The annual family-friendly event, hosted free for the Holland community and visitors to enjoy, featured interactive ice sculptures,...
HOLLAND, MI
1077 WRKR

I think I’ve Changed My Mind About the Kalamazoo Bike Lanes

Downtown Kalamazoo is pretty unique. There's a lot of character, a lot of curiosities, and some VERY interesting places to go. Not to mention, the food, bar, and brewery scene is one of the best I've ever lived in as far as being located DIRECLTY in downtown is concerned. So, forgive me if I get defensive about some of the proposed changes the City has been proposing as of late.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season

Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
KALAMAZOO, MI

