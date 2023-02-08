Read full article on original website
Teamsters Local 916 Takes Legal Action Against ADM for Labor Dispute ResolutionJot BeatDecatur, IL
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Paramedics Charged With Murder For Smothering Man. Really? Why?Chibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, IL
Southern Ledge Honored With Business Of The Month
The Miller Media Group along with BNG Administrative Services are recognizing a local business every month for their “Business of the Month.” This month, Southern Ledge Pools and Patios at 306 East Main Cross in Taylorville, is being recognized. This business is run by Teresa Wiltsie and she was recognized with a certificate. Becky Edwards, with BNG Administrative Services, was on hand to give her her award.
Taylorville Principal Wins Major Award
A Taylorville Principal has been honored with a huge award. Karen Kuntzman, principal of North School in Taylorville has been honored with the 2023 Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year award. Superintendent, Dr. Chris Dougherty made the announcement, praising Kuntzman for receiving the award of meritorious service in the administration category. She received the award based on professional experiences and the evaluation of submission materials.
Stop.Shop.Vote! Scholarship In Full Swing
The Stop. Shop. Vote scholarship program will be running through the end of the month, and TCCU is encouraging people to get into local stores by February 28th. The Scholarship program is in its 9th year and the program is presenting $1,000 awards to a total of eight graduating seniors, two from Hillsboro, Litchfield, Pana, and Taylorville.
Area Arrests And Accidents 02/8/23
Arrests – 2-6-23 CODY J LONG 36 TAYLORVILLE ARRESTED BY CCSO ON AN FTA WARRANT. 2-6-23 MACKENZIE RAYMOND 31 MORRISONVILLE ARRESTED BY CCSO ON AN FTA WARRANT. 2-7-23 Jennifer Smith 35 Pana arrested by CCSO on an FTA Warrant. 2-7-23 Lisa Harker 47 Olney arrested by CCSO on an...
Taylorville Girls Win IHSA Regional Bowling Championship
The Taylorville High School Varsity Girls' bowling team won the IHSA Danville Regional on Saturday, February 4th. The girl's team will compete in the IHSA Sectional Tournament in Peoria on Saturday, February, 11th. The Tornadoes were led by Freshman Abby Parry, who rolled the individual high game of the day with a near-perfect 290 game. Parry finished third overall, followed closely by THS bowlers Macie Johnson and Kierstyn Diehl, who finished 4th and 5th respectively. Team members left to right: Kylie Calloway, Amie Dye, Milana Henson, Addison Vocks, Abby Parry, Gabby Kelm, Emma Eyer, Macie Johnson, and Kierstyn Diehl. The Tornadoes are coached by Gary Caniff, Tyler Vocks, and Lance Nagle.
