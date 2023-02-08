The Taylorville High School Varsity Girls' bowling team won the IHSA Danville Regional on Saturday, February 4th. The girl's team will compete in the IHSA Sectional Tournament in Peoria on Saturday, February, 11th. The Tornadoes were led by Freshman Abby Parry, who rolled the individual high game of the day with a near-perfect 290 game. Parry finished third overall, followed closely by THS bowlers Macie Johnson and Kierstyn Diehl, who finished 4th and 5th respectively. Team members left to right: Kylie Calloway, Amie Dye, Milana Henson, Addison Vocks, Abby Parry, Gabby Kelm, Emma Eyer, Macie Johnson, and Kierstyn Diehl. The Tornadoes are coached by Gary Caniff, Tyler Vocks, and Lance Nagle.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO