ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Banks receiving scam payments to take more responsibility under code update

More responsibilities will be placed on account providers receiving payments suspected to be fraudulent, under tweaks to a voluntary code to help prevent bank transfer scams.The Lending Standards Board (LSB) oversees the code on authorised push payment (APP) scams, which was launched in 2019.The voluntary code is designed to give people the confidence that, if they fall victim to an APP scam and have acted appropriately, they will be reimbursed.The LSB published updates to the code on Wednesday, requiring signatory firms receiving scam payments to play a greater role in protecting the customer, by putting in place measures to stop...
WREG

Tops Three 3 Scams to Avoid in 2023

A new year means new ways for crooks to try to steal your money! NewsChannel 3 spoke with experts from the Better Business Bureau of the MidSouth about the top three scams to avoid in 2023. Top 3 Scams to Avoid in 2023 #3-Tampered Gift Cards According to the BBB, thieves are now printing their […]
R.A. Heim

$1,050 payment from the state may be coming next week

If you still have not yet gotten your Middle Class Tax Refund from the state of California, you might be waiting a bit longer to receive it. Currently, at the time of publishing, over 7.1 million debit cards and 9.4 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $9.06 billion dollars. (source) The grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars. So this means that approximately 440 million dollars is being sent out right now.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PYMNTS

Banks on High Alert as Check Fraud Threatens New Deposits

The old-fashioned check looms as a 2023 flashpoint in the battle vs. the fraudsters. Criminals steal checks from mailboxes. Enter the search term “check washing” into any search engine and headlines have massed over the past several weeks, citing businesses and banks that have been scammed. In September,...
thepennyhoarder.com

Earn up to $37K Plus Benefits as a Remote Customer Support Specialist

CoreLogic, a property intelligence company, is hiring an associate customer support specialist. This is a full-time remote position that may be done anywhere in the United States. The pay is expected to fall between $26,100 and $37,440 annually. You will be helping customers via chat, phone, web and email; and...
thepennyhoarder.com

Earn up to $18/Hour Plus Benefits as a Customer Care Rep at Transamerica

Transamerica, a financial services company, is hiring a customer care representative. This is a full-time remote position, and the hourly pay is expected to range between $15.50 and $18.26. You will be answering questions over the phone regarding retirement, life and annuity investment products; researching information; documenting customer inquiries; and...
Thrillist

Soon You Will Have to Submit an Application & Pay a Fee to Enter the U.K.

The next time you plan your UK-bound trip, you will likely have to factor in an additional expense besides flights and accommodation. Starting in early 2023 and throughout the year, the UK will roll out a new initiative affecting international travelers (all non-visa foreign visitors), which will require them to fill out an online application and pay a fee ahead of traveling to the country. Dubbed the Electronic Travel Authorisation, or ETA, the new system is part of the UK's effort to digitize its borders by 2025, and it will work by screening passengers before they enter the UK, offering more migration information.
The Independent

People will be able to see their own bank’s performance on bank transfer scams

People will be able to see how well their bank or building society might treat them if they were tricked into transferring money to a fraudster, under a regulator’s plans.The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has published its latest consultation on guidance to support firms with providing the correct data when they report their information on authorised push payment (APP) scams to the regulator.The regulator wants to hear views on guidance for firms who will be required to publish data on their performance on APP scams.Reporting will continue to develop over the coming months, to make sure there is a clear...

Comments / 0

Community Policy