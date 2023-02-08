Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms
United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
The A.I. revolution is here: ChatGPT could be the fastest-growing app in history and more than half of traders say it could disrupt investing the most
More than 50% of traders say that A.I. and machine learning will be the most disruptive forces shaping markets over the next three years, according to a new survey.
CNBC
How Zelle is different from Venmo, PayPal and CashApp
Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year
A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
Pollination Tech Startup BloomX Helps Croppers Improve Profits
"Thai Sade, co-founder and CEO of BloomX, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the company helps farmers profit off of AI-based pollination technology."
dailyhodl.com
Solana Whale Suddenly Moves $184,488,088 As Ethereum Rival Secures Partnership With Brave Browser
Nine figures worth of Solana (SOL) are on the move following a massive crypto whale transfer between two unknown wallets as the Ethereum (ETH) rival secures a partnership with software giant Brave. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, an unknown whale on the Solana blockchain transferred 7,981,517 SOL...
ffnews.com
Alkami Co:lab 2023 Levels Up Digital Banking with Industry Experts and Insights into the Future of Fintech
Alkami Technology, Inc., a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today announced the full agenda for its annual conference, Alkami Co:lab, in Grapevine, TX, April 3-5, 2023. This year’s event, “Winning at Innovation through Co:laboration,” will feature the sharpest minds in banking and fintech examining key trends and digital innovation strategies for financial institutions (FIs).
dailycoin.com
Web3 Payments SaaS Can Push Mainstream Crypto Adoption
Today, the Fuse Network unveils Fuse 2.0. Aimed at taking on a significant challenge cryptocurrencies face on the road to mass adoption. Delivering a mobile-friendly technology stack to safely open new SaaS business models in Web3. Existing digital payment rails execute billions of daily transactions. Fuse believes that offering a...
Virtual Payments Key to Future Success of Metaverse and Gaming
The gaming industry is set to play a prominent role in the metaverse’s early development. The metaverse, for its part, will similarly transform future gaming experiences. That’s beyond the two-way impact multiplayer games and platforms like Minecraft, Fortnite, Roblox and others have already had in socializing the concept of virtual worlds where players meet to play games, interact using personalized avatars and transact across digitally native ecosystems into the mainstream.
ffnews.com
HSBC Expands Digital Capabilities With New Multi-Currency Payment Platform
HSBC has unveiled a new one-stop digital payment solution for small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) in Hong Kong. Called HSBC Merchant Box, the solution simplifies international payments across regional and global eCommerce platforms for SMEs and makes it possible to ‘receive like a local’ at real-time exchange rates. HSBC Merchant...
ffnews.com
Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) to Facilitate Business Flows Into Africa Through Establishment of United States (US) Presence
Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) (www.RMB.co.za) is now operating from a New York based representative office, to facilitate greater US business flows into the African continent. RMB’s parent, FirstRand Bank, has received all necessary approvals from the United States Federal Reserve Board and New York State Department of Financial Services.
ffnews.com
Pismo and Drona Pay to boost security in digital payments
Fraud management has become a massive headache for banks and fintechs worldwide. As digital payments become more popular, projected to grow 12%, reaching US$ 14.8 trillion by 2027, payment frauds are also expected to rise. India follows the international trend. UPI transactions increased by 91% last year. Meanwhile, complaints on...
ffnews.com
Navigating the World of Treasury Services with BNY Mellon’s Carl Slabicki
Join us as we explore the world of Treasury Services with Carl Slabicki at BNY Mellon. In this informative video, Carl will share his in-depth knowledge on the typical customers of Treasury Services, and guide us through the process of understanding the complex yet crucial world of Treasury Services. Discover...
ffnews.com
UL Solutions’ Ravi Sharma on the Importance of Cultural Change in Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, the Business Manager of UL Solutions, Ravi Sharma, talks about the introduction of ISO 20022 to financial services and the need for a change in mindset for leaders in the industry. For Sharma, institutions need to put the needs and experiences of their customers first, once that is satisfied, strategies around innovation and future growth will fall into place.
ffnews.com
Listerhill Credit Union Boosts Sales with Digital-First Service Powered by Glia
Listerhill Credit Union has streamlined online member support with Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), offering seamless on-screen experiences that are driving high member satisfaction rates. The digital-first solution has enabled the Alabama-based credit union to get proactive with sales, fueling significant new growth for its mortgage business.
ffnews.com
Digital Wallet Platform HolyWally Opens First EU Office, Joining the Unicorn Factory’s Scaleup Program in Portugal
HolyWally, headquartered in Singapore and the world’s first B2B2C wallet-as-a-service platform, has opened an office in Portugal, its first base in the European Union. The move coincides with HolyWally being chosen as one of just eight high-growth companies for the 1st cohort of the scaling up program run by the Unicorn Factory Lisboa. This is an initiative supported by the Lisbon City Council. The Mayor of Lisbon, Carlos Moedas (PSD), said that the ‘Scaling Up’ program will support 20 scaleups per year.
ffnews.com
Banks Accelerate Move to the Cloud with New Oracle Banking Services
With transaction volumes, customer expectations, and competitive threats at an all-time high, banks must adapt quickly to keep pace. To address these challenges, Oracle today launched Oracle Banking Cloud Services, a new suite of componentized, composable cloud native services. The six new services available today provide banks with highly scalable...
ffnews.com
Six in 10 Canadians Are Concerned About Their Financial Future and Worry About Investing: TD survey
Amidst an economic backdrop of high inflation, increased interest rates, and talks of a recession, it’s no wonder that Canadians are concerned about their financial future. In fact, a recent TD survey found that nearly six in 10 (56 per cent) Canadians said they’re worried about getting through the next year and haven’t started thinking about their future financial security. These worries extended to their investments too:
ffnews.com
The Paytech Show: How ISO 20022 is Revolutionizing Payments
In the fast-paced world of payments and finance, new technologies are constantly emerging to streamline processes and improve the customer experience. ISO 20022 is a global standard for electronic data interchange that is revolutionizing the way we make and receive payments. Join us for the latest episode of The Paytech...
