Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Anthony Scaramucci says his experience with FTX and ‘sociopathic’ founder SBF was ‘extremely disappointing.’ He’s now investing in a company run by a former exec of the imploded exchange
Scaramucci accused the FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of intentionally duping many people, but said he had faith in former FTX exec Brett Harrison.
7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay
America’s largest banks are working to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal. The post 7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay appeared first on KYMA.
CoinTelegraph
Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms
United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year
A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
A disappointing 2022 has led some Goldman Sachs partners to ask: Is it time for a change at the top?
After a run of missteps, some of Goldman's top executives are considering pitching the board on potentially replacing David Solomon.
ffnews.com
Digital Wallet Platform HolyWally Opens First EU Office, Joining the Unicorn Factory’s Scaleup Program in Portugal
HolyWally, headquartered in Singapore and the world’s first B2B2C wallet-as-a-service platform, has opened an office in Portugal, its first base in the European Union. The move coincides with HolyWally being chosen as one of just eight high-growth companies for the 1st cohort of the scaling up program run by the Unicorn Factory Lisboa. This is an initiative supported by the Lisbon City Council. The Mayor of Lisbon, Carlos Moedas (PSD), said that the ‘Scaling Up’ program will support 20 scaleups per year.
ffnews.com
Breaking Down the Future of Digital Payments with Roland Brandli from SmartStream
Join us for a thought-provoking discussion with Roland Brandli, the Strategic Product Manager at SmartStream, as he shares his expert insights on the future of Digital Payments from both a business and regulatory perspective. In this must-watch video, Roland will delve into the latest trends and innovations shaping the Digital...
ffnews.com
Listerhill Credit Union Boosts Sales with Digital-First Service Powered by Glia
Listerhill Credit Union has streamlined online member support with Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), offering seamless on-screen experiences that are driving high member satisfaction rates. The digital-first solution has enabled the Alabama-based credit union to get proactive with sales, fueling significant new growth for its mortgage business.
ffnews.com
Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) to Facilitate Business Flows Into Africa Through Establishment of United States (US) Presence
Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) (www.RMB.co.za) is now operating from a New York based representative office, to facilitate greater US business flows into the African continent. RMB’s parent, FirstRand Bank, has received all necessary approvals from the United States Federal Reserve Board and New York State Department of Financial Services.
ffnews.com
Richard Saulet appointed as MD Consumer Finance at Metro Bank
Metro Bank has appointed Richard Saulet as MD Consumer Finance subject to regulatory approval. In this role Richard will be responsible for leading and developing the bank’s unsecured lending products, including its personal loan proposition under the RateSetter brand. Richard has been with Metro Bank for over 10 years...
ffnews.com
Green Fintech Ekko to Now Offer Its Services to Businesses and Banks
London-based, green fintech ekko is gearing up for a year of sustained growth. Today, the company revealed a series of unique product updates, and has opened up its service to employers, banks and payment providers for the first time. These exciting announcements come ahead of the imminent announcement of the company’s expert advisory board. ekko offers embedded sustainability for the digital economy.
ffnews.com
Forward Bank Launches Larky’s nudge® to Improve Personalization, Mobile-First Communication
Larky, a fintech provider helping financial institutions proactively connect with their audience in the right place and at the right time, today announced its launch with Marshfield, Wis.-based Forward Bank. The bank has launched Larky’s nudge® push notifications to offer its account holders more personalized, timely communications. With...
ffnews.com
ING and VC Trade Collaborate to Digitalize Loan Optics Lending
ING spins out its tech solution Loan Optics successfully to VC Trade. Loan Optics is a pre-closing platform for the creation and management of digital loans and data with ground-breaking technology for negotiation loan documentation. VC Trade is strengthening its technology base and expands its value chain by integrating Loan...
ffnews.com
Target Group Strengthens Leadership Team with Katherine Bowen as CFO
New Target Group CFO named as Katherine Bowen. Having started five years ago as a Finance Business Partner before rising up the ranks, Bowen will now sit on the Executive Committee. Target Group, the operational transformation, business processing and software provider has today announced that Katherine Bowen has been promoted...
ffnews.com
Virtual Arena: African Innovation in Europe
Join us for an exciting Virtual Arena, where we showcase the dynamic minds behind African innovation in Europe. Our guests, Gwerna Kiwana from MFS Africa, Matthew Barnard from BBD, and Matteo Rizzi from FTS Group, will share their inspiring journeys and innovative visions. Get an inside look into Gwerna Kiwana’s...
ffnews.com
Alkami Co:lab 2023 Levels Up Digital Banking with Industry Experts and Insights into the Future of Fintech
Alkami Technology, Inc., a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today announced the full agenda for its annual conference, Alkami Co:lab, in Grapevine, TX, April 3-5, 2023. This year’s event, “Winning at Innovation through Co:laboration,” will feature the sharpest minds in banking and fintech examining key trends and digital innovation strategies for financial institutions (FIs).
ffnews.com
Applications Are Open for Allianz’s Broker Apprenticeship Programme
Following a highly successful launch in 2021 the Allianz Broker Apprenticeship programme is back for a second year and is welcoming applications from talented brokers across the country. Developed with specialist apprenticeship training provider, Davies Learning Solutions, the programme provides candidates with the essential knowledge, skills and behaviours needed to...
blockchain.news
The Bank of England and the United Kingdom's Treasury are working on a digital asset
The Bank of England (BoE) and the Treasury of the United Kingdom are moving on with plans to establish a digital currency that might "offer a new method to pay" without necessarily replacing cash. These ideas are in the early stages. A joint consultation paper on central bank digital currencies...
