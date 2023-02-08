ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms

United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
dailyhodl.com

JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year

A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
ffnews.com

Digital Wallet Platform HolyWally Opens First EU Office, Joining the Unicorn Factory’s Scaleup Program in Portugal

HolyWally, headquartered in Singapore and the world’s first B2B2C wallet-as-a-service platform, has opened an office in Portugal, its first base in the European Union. The move coincides with HolyWally being chosen as one of just eight high-growth companies for the 1st cohort of the scaling up program run by the Unicorn Factory Lisboa. This is an initiative supported by the Lisbon City Council. The Mayor of Lisbon, Carlos Moedas (PSD), said that the ‘Scaling Up’ program will support 20 scaleups per year.
ffnews.com

Breaking Down the Future of Digital Payments with Roland Brandli from SmartStream

Join us for a thought-provoking discussion with Roland Brandli, the Strategic Product Manager at SmartStream, as he shares his expert insights on the future of Digital Payments from both a business and regulatory perspective. In this must-watch video, Roland will delve into the latest trends and innovations shaping the Digital...
ffnews.com

Listerhill Credit Union Boosts Sales with Digital-First Service Powered by Glia

Listerhill Credit Union has streamlined online member support with Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), offering seamless on-screen experiences that are driving high member satisfaction rates. The digital-first solution has enabled the Alabama-based credit union to get proactive with sales, fueling significant new growth for its mortgage business.
ffnews.com

Richard Saulet appointed as MD Consumer Finance at Metro Bank

Metro Bank has appointed Richard Saulet as MD Consumer Finance subject to regulatory approval. In this role Richard will be responsible for leading and developing the bank’s unsecured lending products, including its personal loan proposition under the RateSetter brand. Richard has been with Metro Bank for over 10 years...
ffnews.com

Green Fintech Ekko to Now Offer Its Services to Businesses and Banks

London-based, green fintech ekko is gearing up for a year of sustained growth. Today, the company revealed a series of unique product updates, and has opened up its service to employers, banks and payment providers for the first time. These exciting announcements come ahead of the imminent announcement of the company’s expert advisory board. ekko offers embedded sustainability for the digital economy.
ffnews.com

ING and VC Trade Collaborate to Digitalize Loan Optics Lending

ING spins out its tech solution Loan Optics successfully to VC Trade. Loan Optics is a pre-closing platform for the creation and management of digital loans and data with ground-breaking technology for negotiation loan documentation. VC Trade is strengthening its technology base and expands its value chain by integrating Loan...
ffnews.com

Target Group Strengthens Leadership Team with Katherine Bowen as CFO

New Target Group CFO named as Katherine Bowen. Having started five years ago as a Finance Business Partner before rising up the ranks, Bowen will now sit on the Executive Committee. Target Group, the operational transformation, business processing and software provider has today announced that Katherine Bowen has been promoted...
ffnews.com

Virtual Arena: African Innovation in Europe

Join us for an exciting Virtual Arena, where we showcase the dynamic minds behind African innovation in Europe. Our guests, Gwerna Kiwana from MFS Africa, Matthew Barnard from BBD, and Matteo Rizzi from FTS Group, will share their inspiring journeys and innovative visions. Get an inside look into Gwerna Kiwana’s...
ffnews.com

Alkami Co:lab 2023 Levels Up Digital Banking with Industry Experts and Insights into the Future of Fintech

Alkami Technology, Inc., a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today announced the full agenda for its annual conference, Alkami Co:lab, in Grapevine, TX, April 3-5, 2023. This year’s event, “Winning at Innovation through Co:laboration,” will feature the sharpest minds in banking and fintech examining key trends and digital innovation strategies for financial institutions (FIs).
ffnews.com

Applications Are Open for Allianz’s Broker Apprenticeship Programme

Following a highly successful launch in 2021 the Allianz Broker Apprenticeship programme is back for a second year and is welcoming applications from talented brokers across the country. Developed with specialist apprenticeship training provider, Davies Learning Solutions, the programme provides candidates with the essential knowledge, skills and behaviours needed to...
blockchain.news

The Bank of England and the United Kingdom's Treasury are working on a digital asset

The Bank of England (BoE) and the Treasury of the United Kingdom are moving on with plans to establish a digital currency that might "offer a new method to pay" without necessarily replacing cash. These ideas are in the early stages. A joint consultation paper on central bank digital currencies...

