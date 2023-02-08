It’s Super Bowl weekend! Even though the Steelers are not in the big game this year, there are plenty of super things going on in Pittsburgh this weekend. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s much anticipated premiere of Michael Pink’s “Dracula” opens Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Benedum Center. There are only four performances of this dance drama, Feb. 10-12. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, they are Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. with matinee performances Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The ballet is based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel about a vampire surviving on the blood of the living. Single tickets start at $29 and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO