PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt names interim law school dean
Haider Ala Hamoudi has been named interim dean of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law following Amy Wildermuth’s resignation on Jan. 23. Employed at the school since 2007, Hamoudi had been overseeing daily operations as acting dean while an interim dean was put in place, Provost Ann Cudd said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Feb. 9, 2023: Plum clinches playoff spot with upset win over Indiana
Megan Marston scored 17 points as Plum knocked off Indiana, 58-52, in Section 1-5A girls basketball Thursday night, claiming a WPIAL playoff spot and handing the Indians their first section loss of the season. Camryn Rogers added and Riley Stephans had 12 for the Mustangs (12-9, 6-6). Eve Fiala scored...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park named Banner Community
The Allegheny League of Municipalities, in conjunction with Allegheny County and program sponsor HRG Engineering, announces its 2023 Banner Communities. Bethel Park is among the municipalities earning the distinction. The Banner Community Program recognizes municipalities that distinguish themselves as model communities through a commitment to effective, efficient and accountable government...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McGuffey junior Riley Dunn repeats as WPIAL rifle champion
McGuffey junior Riley Dunn defended her WPIAL rifle championship Thursday, edging out Fredrick Mach of Bethel Park at the Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg. Dunn finished with a score of 200-19x, the same score she won with last year. Mach finished at 200-18x. Bria Bruce and Elizabeth Engle...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Historian provides overview of early Chartiers Valley railroads
Editor’s note: This article is the first of two parts. These days, the road less traveled is on the rails. By contrast, consider the scenario presented by the guest speaker at the most recent Bridgeville Area Historical Society meeting. “In 1908, there were nine passenger trains each way from...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burgettstown gets WPIAL in win column at PIAA team wrestling championships
HERSHEY — Burgettstown ended a long streak for WPIAL Class 2A teams other than Burrell at the PIAA team championship Thursday at the Giant Center. The WPIAL champions defeated District 2 champion Honesdale, 34-27, and became the first Class 2A team other than Burrell to win in Hershey in 16 years. It was also the Blue Devils’ first win in the state tournament at the Giant Center. They won a match in 2022 to reach Hershey.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Feb. 8, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Mardi Gras party planned Saturday in Harrison. Guardian Angels Parish...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Feb. 10-12
It’s Super Bowl weekend! Even though the Steelers are not in the big game this year, there are plenty of super things going on in Pittsburgh this weekend. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s much anticipated premiere of Michael Pink’s “Dracula” opens Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Benedum Center. There are only four performances of this dance drama, Feb. 10-12. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, they are Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. with matinee performances Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The ballet is based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel about a vampire surviving on the blood of the living. Single tickets start at $29 and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh teenager charged in Johnstown homicide
JOHNSTOWN — Johnstown police have filed charges against a Pittsburgh teenager in connection with the Jan. 23 murder on Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing a criminal homicide charge and two felony counts of aggravated assault, according to court records. Authorities successfully...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment cause concern
Days after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain concerned about the toxic substances that could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday in East Palestine, according to rail...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Republican county executive candidate Joe Rockey pitches a ‘middle ground’ platform
Allegheny County Republicans have struggled in elections as of late, and one county executive candidate is hoping to turn the tide with a pitch that is inclusive to a broad swath of voters. Retired PNC chief risk officer Joe Rockey announced his campaign for Allegheny County executive at the Wyndham...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford keeps playoff hopes alive
From the bottom of the section to the WPIAL playoffs?. Penn-Trafford just might pull it off. The Road Warriors did it again. Penn-Trafford, saving its best for last, won for the third time in four games to keep their flickering postseason hopes alive. The Warriors rallied from a slow start...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell girls down Deer Lakes, earn section’s final playoff spot
In game that was winner-takes-all, the Burrell girls basketball team stood tall. The Bucs clinched the fourth-place WPIAL playoff spot from Section 3-3A with a 40-24 victory over Deer Lakes on Thursday during senior night at Burrell High School. “We had a pretty tough season last year, and we came...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area girls come together to end playoff drought
The last time the Kiski Area girls basketball team earned a spot in the WPIAL playoffs was the 2011-12 season when it went 16-7 overall and finished 8-4 in section play. That streak had to come to an end, senior guard Lexi Colaianni said. And it did Monday as the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aspinwall Council fills vacancy, vice president position to be decided in March
Aspinwall has a new council member. Patti McCaffrey, a Realtor for RE/MAX Select Realty and member of several Realtor associations, was appointed to fill a vacancy Wednesday. She had been a part of the comprehensive plan committee, among numerous other borough activities, and wanted to be on the other side of the council table.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Suspect in fatal McKeesport police officer shooting released from hospital
Detectives wheeled the man accused of killing a McKeesport police officer out of UPMC Presbyterian hospital Thursday morning. Johnathan J. Morris was dressed in a hospital gown, with his right leg in a walking boot and a white blanket draped across his lap. Under that blanket, securing the suspect’s hands,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Funeral set for McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski
A funeral Mass for slain McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski will take place at noon Tuesday at St. Albert the Great Church in Baldwin, funeral home officials said. Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Sunday and 2 to 9 p.m. Monday at John F. Slater Funeral Home, 4201 Brownsville Road in Brentwood.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Suspect in McKeesport police shooting threatened to go on 'killing spree' weeks earlier, officials say
The warning was dire: a McKeesport man named Johnathan Morris was threatening to go on a “killing spree.”. It was Jan. 13 — three weeks before investigators say Morris, an ex-Marine and son of a former McKeesport police officer, abruptly opened fire on two of his mother’s former colleagues, killing one.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Wexford I-79 interchange to get reconfigured
A major reconfiguration at the I-79 and Route 910 Wexford Interchange is expected to begin construction by next winter with a goal to be ready for use by 2026, PennDOT announced during an online public meeting on Feb. 7. The new interchange will address the current congestion and safety issues.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh police: Man shot and killed in Northview Heights
A man was killed in a shooting in Northview Heights on Thursday night, Pittsburgh police said. Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7:47 p.m. Police said the victim was in his 40s; his name was not immediately released. Police said he was shot in...
