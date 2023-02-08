LA CROSSE MAYOR: Senior center group agrees to purchase building from city for $1; council set to vote on “Inclusive Coordinator”

Read full article on original website
wizmnews.com
New human resources director for La Crosse gets unanimous hire from City Council
The city of La Crosse has found its new human resources director in Winona. On Thursday, the city council voted unanimously to hire Rebecca Franzen to lead the La Crosse HR department. Franzen was among more than 30 applicants for the position held for the last few years by the retiring David Buroker.
news8000.com
Black River Falls School District staff member on admin. leave for alleged racial comment directed toward student
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- A Black River Falls School District staff member is on administrative leave after a video surfaced on Facebook of the instructor allegedly making a racially insensitive comment toward a Native American student. Black River Falls School District Superintendent Shelly Severson told News 8 Now...
wizmnews.com
Holmen student wins regional spelling bee at West Salem, among 5 local qualifiers for state bee
For the first time since 2020, La Crosse area students met face-to-face in West Salem on Thursday for the CESA-4 regional spelling bee. The local CESA bee had been conducted remotely over the internet the last two years, because of COVID-19. Out of a field of 22 students representing 12...
wizmnews.com
Lawsuit over La Crosse sheriff recount could still go to trial
The recount of last year’s election for sheriff in La Crosse County could be debated at a civil trial within a few months. A court hearing is planned this July, on a lawsuit that challenges how the November recount was conducted after John Siegel was elected sheriff. Siegel defeated...
news8000.com
Hamilton Elementary School transitioning from year-round to traditional school calendar
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - After 10 years on a year-round schedule, Hamilton Elementary School is switching back to a traditional school calendar. The school began the year-round calendar in 2013.
wizmnews.com
20-cent drop in gas prices seen around La Crosse area
A surprise at the gas pump in the La Crosse area. The cost of filling up went down about 20 cents a gallon in the last couple of days. The price for regular unleaded at some Kwik Trip stores dropped to $3.09 a gallon by Wednesday morning, and outside La Crosse, prices under $3 have been reported by the Gas Buddy website.
wizmnews.com
Adam Markert named La Crosse Firefighter of the Year
A 15-year veteran of the La Crosse Fire Department, who specializes in fitness training and Hazmat, received an annual award from his co-workers. Captain Adam Markert was voted the 2022 Firefighter of the Year, getting the award on Tuesday at the main fire station. Markert said the path to working...
WEAU-TV 13
Daycare provider accused of child neglect in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A daycare provider is accused of child neglect in La Crosse County. A criminal complaint shows 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor, Wis. is facing one charge of neglecting a child - consequence is great bodily harm and an additional charge of day care provider fail/licensed.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse Winter Roots Festival returns with local music, food, and arts for a cause
Celebrate music, regional cuisine, artists, makers, brewers and distillers at The La Crosse Winter Roots Festival this Saturday at the La Crosse Center’s Riverside Ballroom and Terrace. There will be live music from seven bands from a variety of genres, like classic rock, americana, country, funk, hip hop, bluegrass,...
drydenwire.com
La Crosse Man Sentenced To 5 Years For Illegal Gun Possession
MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Marcelle Davis, 22, La Crosse, Wisconsin was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of firearms. The prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release. Davis pleaded guilty to this charge on October 7, 2022.
wiproud.com
Wis. daycare accused of neglect, operating without license
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges are filed against a La Crosse County childcare provider accused of neglect. 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor is charged with neglecting a child causing great bodily harm and operating a daycare without a license. According to the criminal complaint, a La Crosse police...
SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
news8000.com
Details released in death of Tomah woman
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released further information Tuesday in the death investigation of a Tomah woman. On January 2, the family of Felicia Wanna asked for a welfare check, as they had not seen or heard from her since December 29. Attempts to contact her were met with no success.
cwbradio.com
Several Arrested After Search Warrant Executed During Jackson County Investigation
An Alma Center man was arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on January 31st, around 9:01am, they searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
2 men arrested for drug possession in Viroqua after traffic stop on Jan. 30
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men were arrested after a traffic stop at the north Kwik Trip in Viroqua on Jan. 30 for possession of drugs. Simon Kleinertz of La Crosse and Hunter Melby of Westby were taken into custody after the Viroqua County Sheriff’s Office stopped their vehicle after receiving a call from a business about a black SUV whose driver was visibly impaired.
x1071.com
Vehicle Crashes in to Swamp in Crawford County
No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash in Crawford County. At around 8am Saturday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle traffic crash on Highway 131 near Misty Valley Avenue in the Village of Gays Mills. A passerby reported that there was an unoccupied vehicle in a swamp. An investigation determined that 43 year old Aaron Polensky of Gays Mills lost control of his vehicle earlier. The vehicle traveled over a curb, through a fence, and struck some trees before coming to rest in the swamp. The vehicle had severe damage. Polensky left the scene and was later contacted by law enforcement. Polensky was cited for Failure to Notify Police of an Accident, Hit and Run Property Adjacent to a Highway, and Failure to Maintain Control. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Bob’s Towing Service.
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory for some counties. Here's the latest
..A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
KAAL-TV
Pair arrested Tuesday, charged with transporting 8 lbs. cocaine from California
(ABC 6 News) – A husband and wife from California appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday on charges of transporting cocaine across state borders, as well as 1st-degree drug possession and drug sale. Jorge Arreola, 45, and Noemi Cervantes, 35, of Colton, CA were arrested at around 4 a.m....
wearegreenbay.com
Sheriff: Missing Wisconsin woman died from hypothermia due to environmental exposure
TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin have wrapped up their investigation into the death of a missing woman and now have a cause of death. According to an update provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Felicia Wanna, who was found dead in a rural area of Monroe County, died of hypothermia due to environmental exposure.
Plea Deal For Death of Amish Teenager in Crash Near Preston
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been worked out with a Hastings man to settle a list of criminal charges connected to a traffic crash in Fillmore County that took the life of an Amish teenager. 40-year-old Joseph Perry has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor...
