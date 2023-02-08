ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

LA CROSSE MAYOR: Senior center group agrees to purchase building from city for $1; council set to vote on “Inclusive Coordinator”

By Rick Solem
wizmnews.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
wizmnews.com

Lawsuit over La Crosse sheriff recount could still go to trial

The recount of last year’s election for sheriff in La Crosse County could be debated at a civil trial within a few months. A court hearing is planned this July, on a lawsuit that challenges how the November recount was conducted after John Siegel was elected sheriff. Siegel defeated...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

20-cent drop in gas prices seen around La Crosse area

A surprise at the gas pump in the La Crosse area. The cost of filling up went down about 20 cents a gallon in the last couple of days. The price for regular unleaded at some Kwik Trip stores dropped to $3.09 a gallon by Wednesday morning, and outside La Crosse, prices under $3 have been reported by the Gas Buddy website.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Adam Markert named La Crosse Firefighter of the Year

A 15-year veteran of the La Crosse Fire Department, who specializes in fitness training and Hazmat, received an annual award from his co-workers. Captain Adam Markert was voted the 2022 Firefighter of the Year, getting the award on Tuesday at the main fire station. Markert said the path to working...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Daycare provider accused of child neglect in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A daycare provider is accused of child neglect in La Crosse County. A criminal complaint shows 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor, Wis. is facing one charge of neglecting a child - consequence is great bodily harm and an additional charge of day care provider fail/licensed.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

La Crosse Man Sentenced To 5 Years For Illegal Gun Possession

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Marcelle Davis, 22, La Crosse, Wisconsin was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of firearms. The prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release. Davis pleaded guilty to this charge on October 7, 2022.
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

Wis. daycare accused of neglect, operating without license

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges are filed against a La Crosse County childcare provider accused of neglect. 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor is charged with neglecting a child causing great bodily harm and operating a daycare without a license. According to the criminal complaint, a La Crosse police...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
news8000.com

Details released in death of Tomah woman

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released further information Tuesday in the death investigation of a Tomah woman. On January 2, the family of Felicia Wanna asked for a welfare check, as they had not seen or heard from her since December 29. Attempts to contact her were met with no success.
TOMAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 men arrested for drug possession in Viroqua after traffic stop on Jan. 30

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men were arrested after a traffic stop at the north Kwik Trip in Viroqua on Jan. 30 for possession of drugs. Simon Kleinertz of La Crosse and Hunter Melby of Westby were taken into custody after the Viroqua County Sheriff’s Office stopped their vehicle after receiving a call from a business about a black SUV whose driver was visibly impaired.
VIROQUA, WI
x1071.com

Vehicle Crashes in to Swamp in Crawford County

No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash in Crawford County. At around 8am Saturday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle traffic crash on Highway 131 near Misty Valley Avenue in the Village of Gays Mills. A passerby reported that there was an unoccupied vehicle in a swamp. An investigation determined that 43 year old Aaron Polensky of Gays Mills lost control of his vehicle earlier. The vehicle traveled over a curb, through a fence, and struck some trees before coming to rest in the swamp. The vehicle had severe damage. Polensky left the scene and was later contacted by law enforcement. Polensky was cited for Failure to Notify Police of an Accident, Hit and Run Property Adjacent to a Highway, and Failure to Maintain Control. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Bob’s Towing Service.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory for some counties. Here's the latest

..A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA

