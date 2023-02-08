Read full article on original website
Ordering Wine Like a Pro: A Beginner’s Guide to Impressive Restaurant Wine Selection
Ordering wine at a restaurant can be a bit intimidating, especially if you’re not familiar with the different types and styles of wine. But with a little bit of knowledge and confidence, you can become a pro at ordering wine and impressing your dining companions.
New Burger Restaurant Is Now Open
Few things in life taste as good as a properly made burger. There’s just something about the way the meat pairs with a perfect bun, the way the toppings provide both sweet and savory experiences in your mouth, all enhancing the textural profile of every single item held together by two halves of bread. It is why so many restaurants out there look for ways to add their own concoctions to the burger world. It makes it possible for every single person to find exactly what they are looking for in a burger. Whether it is beef topped with bacon, fried onions, and blue cheese or turkey coated with avocado, swiss, and mushrooms, there’s truly something for everyone. And now, with a new burger joint opening up in metro Phoenix, there’s another destination to try.
The Mexican Martini Combines 2 Classic Cocktails For A Bold Flavor
Classic drinks never go out of style, standing the test of time and created and ordered by past, current, and future generations. Two cocktails that fit that bill are the classic margarita and the classic martini. The margarita consists of tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, and agave syrup (via Liquor.com)....
José Andrés' Secret To The Perfect Paella
Perfecting a paella recipe is an art form that requires practice. To excel in the craft, there's no better person to learn from than an international icon in gastronomy and a fellow native of paella's origin country. Though he's now an American citizen living in Maryland and traveling the world through his charity, World Central Kitchen, chef and humanitarian José Andrés was born in raised in Spain (via Forbes). Having spent many years traversing his native country in search of the best dishes and ingredients, he has a Spain-focused food line selling products like sherry vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, tinned seafood, and jamón ibérico, not to mention 30 restaurants across the U.S. that helped introduce the American public to tapas.
A recipe for pasta with red wine sauce! Spaghetti all'ubriaco
Today I highlight a recipe for spaghetti pasta in a red wine sauce. "Drunken Pasta" (spaghetti) Spaghetti All'ubriaco is a classic Italian dish that has been enjoyed for many generations. This dish has arguably very simple ingredients and bold flavors.
French Chocolate Mousse Recipe
Have you ever tasted French Chocolate Mousse? I’m talking about real chocolate mousse, not the instant or quick versions that use gelatin or cool whip. It's not difficult to make, and I promise this will be the Best Chocolate Mousse you've ever had!
New Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake will add a festive green look to your St. Patrick’s Day cocktails
Baileys Irish Cream may already be — well, Irish — but the brand is kicking it up a notch with its latest flavor just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. The first-ever mint flavor from the brand, new Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake combines the flavors of mint, vanilla and a “hint” of chocolate. The brand suggests enjoying it blended into a milkshake, in a chilled shot or even just pouring it over your favorite ice cream. And yes, it’s green!
Have A Sweet Treat for Any Occasion with Delicious Fruit Tarts
Making a delicious fruit tart is an easy way to impress your guests. With just a few simple ingredients and some basic steps, you can create a beautiful, sweet treat that will have everyone asking for seconds. Necessary Ingredients. To make a fruit tart, you’ll need:. 1 package of...
Vanilla vs. French Vanilla: What's the Difference?
Tack "French" onto anything's name and it automatically sounds fancier: French wine, French cheese, etc. People often assume (consciously or unconsciously) that French vanilla is higher quality than regular ol' vanilla. However, that's not necessarily the case — in fact, it's not even from France. Vanilla vs. French Vanilla...
White Wine Seared Swai Fish Recipe
We're always looking for ways to elevate simple dishes at home and really give them that restaurant-quality feel — enter a white wine butter sauce. This simple sauce really takes things to the next level, adding both moisture and flavor to the likes of fish, rice, chicken vegetables, and beyond. Recipe developer Feta Topalu brings us this white wine seared swai fish recipe, which really highlights how easy this sauce is to make. "This restaurant-quality white wine sauce is my favorite to pair with seafood," Topalu describes. "It feels fancy but without a ton of effort. It can easily elevate any type of seafood". While it takes less than 30 minutes to cook up, Topalu prefers to make this dish "on the weekends when I have more time to sit down and really enjoy".
How Many Shrimp Do You Really Need For Your Party Hors D'oeuvres?
Although "hors d'oeuvres" is the French term for appetizer, they aren't exactly the same thing. Both are served before a meal to ready a diner's taste buds, but appetizer recipes generally mark the beginning of the meal whereas hors d'oeuvres are simply small bites that are snacked on before the meal begins, Encore Catering explains. Hors d'oeuvres are usually smaller, sharable, and hand-eaten as well as useful for passing around while making conversation.
Bourbon and coffee unite! The Revolver cocktail. A pro mixologist's recipe you can do at home.
Kentucky bourbon has enjoyed an international resurgence in the past decade. Whisky aficionados from East Europe to Asia, and South America have paid a great deal more attention. Revenue is way up. And several KY based bourbon distillers have struggled to keep up with record demand. Lately, tequila has been going very strong, particularly in North America. Bourbon still remains a big contender. (According to ISWR)
Hummer: The Vanilla Ice Cream Cocktail Michigan Claims As Its State Drink
With summers getting hotter every year, so warm that you can cook eggs on the tarmac and are forced to keep the AC unit blasting overnight, you look for all sorts of ways to beat the heat. One of our favorite ways to spend the summer after a long day of grueling work is by drinking an ice-cold drink, preferably one with some alcohol. While some people prefer to quaff things like ice-cold beer or rosé that they simply have to crack open, others crave something a bit sweeter. Ice cream and booze might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but there is no better kind of drink on a hot day.
Mediterranean Style Tuna Casserole
If you’re looking for a delicious, filling weeknight dinner, my Mediterranean Tuna Casserole is guaranteed to bring smiles to your dinner table! This is comfort food at its best and truly one of my favorite casserole recipes.
The “Real” Love Potion #9 - Pomegranate Triple Berry Martini
First this is probably one of the coolest drinks I’ve ever had. It’s the perfect drink to WOW your Valentine this year! This Pomegranate Triple Berry Martini is a delightful mix of black raspberry liqueur, delicious strawberry vodka, and tart and tangy pomegranate juice. It tastes absolutely divine and is quite the show stopper. If you are one of those people that like to go all out and over the top, this is the drink for you!
Strawberry Refresher Recipe
Strawberry Refresher Recipe. Enjoy this uplifting strawberry lime sparkling drink for Valentine’s Day or anytime. I wanted to make something special for us to drink on Valentine’s Day. But this refresher can be made any time of year. I think it would be delicious on a hot summer day.
