Doug Mastriano misses Senate vote, skips Josh Shapiro’s inauguration
“A bigger issue is he's chosen not to come in on a voting day, that he's missing votes. That's not a good trend for politics. It's not a good trend for governing." Josh Shapiro was sworn in as governor on Tuesday before a crowd that included both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Notably absent was the man he defeated for the job: State Sen. Doug Mastriano.
Pa.'s John Fetterman assigned to 2 committees in the Senate
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- John Fetterman has been assigned to two committees in the United States Senate.Fetterman says he's been assigned to both the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs as well as the Special Committee on aging. That special committee oversees programs including Medicare and Social Security.The chairman of the special committee is Fetterman's fellow Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey.Casey welcomed Fetterman aboard the committee on social media, saying he's excited to work him to to better the lives of seniors and people with disabilities in Pennsylvania.
Fetterman gets plum Ag Committee seat, co-sponsors assault weapons ban bill
“Agriculture is a huge economic driver in Pennsylvania, and I’m excited to keep fighting for our farmers and their families,” Fetterman said in a statement.
Here’s how the lawmakers who represent Pennsylvania in Congress voted Jan. 27-Feb. 2
The House passed a measure denouncing socialism.
Democrats endorse McCaffery for seat on state's high court
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Democratic Party has voted to endorse an appellate court judge from Philadelphia, Daniel McCaffery, to be the party's nominee for an open state Supreme Court seat in this year's election. Party committee members voted at their meeting over the weekend in suburban Harrisburg to endorse...
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Senator John Fetterman's guest for State of the Union is man freed from prison
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Senator John Fetterman had a special guest at Tuesday's State of the Union.Fetterman brought Dennis "Freedom" Horton as his guest. Dennis and his brother, Lee, spent 28 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder for a shooting they did not commit. Both brothers maintained their innocence and the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons voted to commute their sentences in 2020.One person who was not with the senator Tuesday was his wife, Gisele. She tweeted that she was disappointed that she could not attend. Instead, she was in her turnout gear as part of her volunteering as a firefighter in Braddock.Since December, Gisele has been training with the Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department.
Who are the richest people in Pennsylvania?
Ever wonder who the richest people in Pennsylvania are? We got you covered. Forbes compiles an annual list of the wealthiest individuals in the United States, and it frequently includes residents of Pennsylvania. The latest list at the end of 2022, comprising of 400 individuals, featured nine members of the Keystone state. Thomas Tull (9th in Pennsylvania, 369th in America) ...
Sen. John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, remained hospitalized and undergoing tests after feeling lightheaded, with tests so far negative for another stroke or seizure, his office said Thursday evening. An MRI at George Washington University Hospital, along with other...
Democrats Take Pennsylvania House From GOP for the First Time in 12 Years
The special election wins mark the first time in 12 years that Democrats have assumed control of the legislative chamber in a key swing state.
Tests 'rule out a new stroke' for Fetterman, spokesperson says
The Pennsylvania senator, who suffered a stroke last May, was hospitalized on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded.
Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized overnight after feeling 'lightheaded'
Freshman Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., whose stroke last May nearly derailed his efforts to win a Senate seat, was hospitalized Wednesday after he started feeling lightheaded.
Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising minimum wage to $18 an hour
A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed more than doubling the state's minimum wage starting next year.
Pennsylvania Democrats take back state House control with three special election wins
Pennsylvania Democrats won a trio of state House special elections Tuesday night, handing them a clear majority. The victories give Democrats the upper hand in a chamber that has seesawed in control since the November elections, resulting in a bipartisan "independent" speaker arrangement that quickly went sour. But with Tuesday's wins, the Democratic Party now is in a stronger position to block GOP-led initiatives, including a potential anti-abortion ballot measure.
Bernie Sanders, White House pressure railroads on paid sick leave for union workers
Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Mike Braun demanded all railroad carriers offer comprehensive sick leave to workers in a joint press conference earlier this week. On Tuesday, CSX became the first major freight rail to offer union members this benefit, which became a major sticking point in negotiations last year.
