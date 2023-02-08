PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Senator John Fetterman had a special guest at Tuesday's State of the Union.Fetterman brought Dennis "Freedom" Horton as his guest. Dennis and his brother, Lee, spent 28 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder for a shooting they did not commit. Both brothers maintained their innocence and the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons voted to commute their sentences in 2020.One person who was not with the senator Tuesday was his wife, Gisele. She tweeted that she was disappointed that she could not attend. Instead, she was in her turnout gear as part of her volunteering as a firefighter in Braddock.Since December, Gisele has been training with the Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO