Pennsylvania State

WITF

Doug Mastriano misses Senate vote, skips Josh Shapiro’s inauguration

“A bigger issue is he's chosen not to come in on a voting day, that he's missing votes. That's not a good trend for politics. It's not a good trend for governing." Josh Shapiro was sworn in as governor on Tuesday before a crowd that included both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Notably absent was the man he defeated for the job: State Sen. Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pa.'s John Fetterman assigned to 2 committees in the Senate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- John Fetterman has been assigned to two committees in the United States Senate.Fetterman says he's been assigned to both the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs as well as the Special Committee on aging. That special committee oversees programs including Medicare and Social Security.The chairman of the special committee is Fetterman's fellow Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey.Casey welcomed Fetterman aboard the committee on social media, saying he's excited to work him to to better the lives of seniors and people with disabilities in Pennsylvania. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Democrats endorse McCaffery for seat on state's high court

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Democratic Party has voted to endorse an appellate court judge from Philadelphia, Daniel McCaffery, to be the party's nominee for an open state Supreme Court seat in this year's election. Party committee members voted at their meeting over the weekend in suburban Harrisburg to endorse...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

CBS Pittsburgh

Senator John Fetterman's guest for State of the Union is man freed from prison

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Senator John Fetterman had a special guest at Tuesday's State of the Union.Fetterman brought Dennis "Freedom" Horton as his guest. Dennis and his brother, Lee, spent 28 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder for a shooting they did not commit.  Both brothers maintained their innocence and the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons voted to commute their sentences in 2020.One person who was not with the senator Tuesday was his wife, Gisele. She tweeted that she was disappointed that she could not attend. Instead, she was in her turnout gear as part of her volunteering as a firefighter in Braddock.Since December, Gisele has been training with the Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Who are the richest people in Pennsylvania?

Ever wonder who the richest people in Pennsylvania are? We got you covered. Forbes compiles an annual list of the wealthiest individuals in the United States, and it frequently includes residents of Pennsylvania. The latest list at the end of 2022, comprising of 400 individuals, featured nine members of the Keystone state. Thomas Tull (9th in Pennsylvania, 369th in America) ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Pennsylvania Democrats take back state House control with three special election wins

Pennsylvania Democrats won a trio of state House special elections Tuesday night, handing them a clear majority. The victories give Democrats the upper hand in a chamber that has seesawed in control since the November elections, resulting in a bipartisan "independent" speaker arrangement that quickly went sour. But with Tuesday's wins, the Democratic Party now is in a stronger position to block GOP-led initiatives, including a potential anti-abortion ballot measure.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

