theScore

Astros GM: We've had extension talks with Tucker

New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown acknowledged the team had discussions with All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker about a contract extension. "Some of the stuff was started prior to me coming. We had some talks with Tucker, of course, because it's coming up on the arbitration hearing," Brown told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "And (Cristian) Javier, he's also coming up on the arb hearing. … We've been in contact with some of the agents to get some thought process."
New York Post

Yankees only losing three players to World Baseball Classic

The Yankees, as opposed to the Mets, are not going to experience an extreme loss of players during spring training due to the World Baseball Classic. Just three 40-man-roster Yankees are on the rosters that will be revealed officially Thursday at 7 p.m. on MLB Network: starter Nestor Cortes (United States), reliever Jonathan Loaisiga (Nicaragua) and second baseman Gleyber Torres (Venezuela). Indigo Diaz, a minor league reliever the Yankees recently acquired from Atlanta in a package for Lucas Luetge, is on the Canadian roster, but is not currently on the Yankees’ 40-man roster and he was not one of the players the...
NESN

Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager

Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
FanSided

MLB Insider: Astros hire longtime scout away from Blue Jays

The Houston Astros are hiring Russ Bove as special assistant to the general manager, according to sources familiar with the situation. Bove had previously been with the Toronto Blue Jays as special assignment scout, a position he held since 2010. Bove played a part in drafting many of the Blue...
Yardbarker

Ex-Tigers Star Southpaw Would Be Perfect Addition To Red Sox's Bullpen

Could the Boston Red Sox have the best bullpen in Major League Baseball by making one more splash with spring training right around the corner?. Thanks to a complete overhaul by Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, the club boasts Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Richard Bleier, John Schreiber and Tanner Houck at the back of the bullpen. All five could be described as legitimate high-leverage relievers.
Royals Review

Bobby Witt Jr. and Brady Singer to represent Team USA at the World Baseball Classic

Bobby Witt Jr. and Brady Singer will get a chance to represent the United States of America at the World Baseball Classic next month. The two were part of the Team USA roster that was unveiled today in anticipation of the tournament that begins March 7. The US roster is star-studded with hitters like Pete Alonso, Nolan Arenado, Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt, Mike Trout, and Trea Turner, and pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Adam Waingwright, and Lance Lynn.
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros GM discussing contract extensions with multiple core players

It’s been two weeks since the Astros tabbed now-former Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as their new general manager, but Brown has wasted little time in embarking on extension talks with Houston’s core players. The GM acknowledged earlier this week that he’s had talks with Kyle Tucker’s camp in the run-up to Tucker’s arbitration hearing, but there are far more players under consideration, it seems.
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs well-represented in World Baseball Classic

The Chicago Cubs’ organization will be represented on several rosters in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, with pitcher Marcus Stroman and outfielder Seiya Suzuki among the notable players participating in the event. Stroman pitched for Team USA in the 2017 edition of the event, winning MVP honors as the...
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

