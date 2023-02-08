Read full article on original website
Astros Sign Garcia To Minor League Deal
Bryan Garcia has been added to the Houston Astros family with the signing of a Minor League deal.
theScore
Astros GM: We've had extension talks with Tucker
New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown acknowledged the team had discussions with All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker about a contract extension. "Some of the stuff was started prior to me coming. We had some talks with Tucker, of course, because it's coming up on the arbitration hearing," Brown told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "And (Cristian) Javier, he's also coming up on the arb hearing. … We've been in contact with some of the agents to get some thought process."
Yankees only losing three players to World Baseball Classic
The Yankees, as opposed to the Mets, are not going to experience an extreme loss of players during spring training due to the World Baseball Classic. Just three 40-man-roster Yankees are on the rosters that will be revealed officially Thursday at 7 p.m. on MLB Network: starter Nestor Cortes (United States), reliever Jonathan Loaisiga (Nicaragua) and second baseman Gleyber Torres (Venezuela). Indigo Diaz, a minor league reliever the Yankees recently acquired from Atlanta in a package for Lucas Luetge, is on the Canadian roster, but is not currently on the Yankees’ 40-man roster and he was not one of the players the...
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager
Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
The Houston Rockets just did something they haven't done in more than 50 years
HOUSTON — If the goal is to lose games to earn the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, then the Houston Rockets are doing their job perfectly. The Sacramento Kings came into Toyota Center on Monday night and dropped 140 points in a blowout win against the Rockets.
Legendary Bettor Mattress Mack Opposes Sports Betting in Texas
The Houston furniture mogul has an interesting perspective on the push to legalize betting in the Lone Star state.
Astros New GM Brown Holds Interview
Houston Astros new General Manager Dana Brown talks transition in an exclusive interview with MLB.com.
Houston Astros 'getting closer' with contract extensions, GM says
GM Dana Brown noted he isn't afraid to push back about getting deals done.
MLB Insider: Astros hire longtime scout away from Blue Jays
The Houston Astros are hiring Russ Bove as special assistant to the general manager, according to sources familiar with the situation. Bove had previously been with the Toronto Blue Jays as special assignment scout, a position he held since 2010. Bove played a part in drafting many of the Blue...
KHOU
Astros introduce new slogan, Wednesday ring giveaways, more ahead of 2023 season
HOUSTON — The Astros are coming off another World Series title and looking to go back-to-back. That goal is apparent in the team's slogan for the 2023 season. The team made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday along with several other things to look forward to this season. Here's...
Astros Bregman To Have Unique Coaching Role
Alex Bregman chosen to coach a team comprised of celebrities at the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Astros unveil new theme for 2023 season as team prepares for Spring Training
HOUSTON – Coming off a second World Series Championship last year, the Houston Astros unveiled this year’s theme as the 2023 season gets underway. This year’s campaign is called “Ready 2 Reign.” The “2″ appears to reflect the team’s two World Series championships.
Yardbarker
Ex-Tigers Star Southpaw Would Be Perfect Addition To Red Sox's Bullpen
Could the Boston Red Sox have the best bullpen in Major League Baseball by making one more splash with spring training right around the corner?. Thanks to a complete overhaul by Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, the club boasts Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Richard Bleier, John Schreiber and Tanner Houck at the back of the bullpen. All five could be described as legitimate high-leverage relievers.
Royals Review
Bobby Witt Jr. and Brady Singer to represent Team USA at the World Baseball Classic
Bobby Witt Jr. and Brady Singer will get a chance to represent the United States of America at the World Baseball Classic next month. The two were part of the Team USA roster that was unveiled today in anticipation of the tournament that begins March 7. The US roster is star-studded with hitters like Pete Alonso, Nolan Arenado, Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt, Mike Trout, and Trea Turner, and pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Adam Waingwright, and Lance Lynn.
Houston Rockets face dilemma at NBA trade deadline
Eric Gordon isn't the only player receiving interest from other teams.
The Houston Rockets' ugly 2022-23 season explained in one stat
Wednesday's loss was caused by far more than a moment of poor officiating.
Astros GM discussing contract extensions with multiple core players
It’s been two weeks since the Astros tabbed now-former Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as their new general manager, but Brown has wasted little time in embarking on extension talks with Houston’s core players. The GM acknowledged earlier this week that he’s had talks with Kyle Tucker’s camp in the run-up to Tucker’s arbitration hearing, but there are far more players under consideration, it seems.
Cubs well-represented in World Baseball Classic
The Chicago Cubs’ organization will be represented on several rosters in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, with pitcher Marcus Stroman and outfielder Seiya Suzuki among the notable players participating in the event. Stroman pitched for Team USA in the 2017 edition of the event, winning MVP honors as the...
