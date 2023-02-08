The Yankees, as opposed to the Mets, are not going to experience an extreme loss of players during spring training due to the World Baseball Classic. Just three 40-man-roster Yankees are on the rosters that will be revealed officially Thursday at 7 p.m. on MLB Network: starter Nestor Cortes (United States), reliever Jonathan Loaisiga (Nicaragua) and second baseman Gleyber Torres (Venezuela). Indigo Diaz, a minor league reliever the Yankees recently acquired from Atlanta in a package for Lucas Luetge, is on the Canadian roster, but is not currently on the Yankees’ 40-man roster and he was not one of the players the...

