ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting

Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Stolen, Modified Gun Found After Delco Police Chase: Cops

A police chase through Delaware County and Philadelphia ended with a weapons charge, according to authorities. An officer in Darby Township was patrolling Hook Road near the Philadelphia city limits when he spotted a 2012 Dodge Caravan with a fake out-of-state temporary license plate, the department said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot multiple times inside North Philadelphia bedroom

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man is critically injured after he was shot multiple times inside a North Philadelphia bedroom Tuesday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of North 16th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located a 25-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy