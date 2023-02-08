ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Having exploited everything else in the West, the wealthy are ruining natural beauty | Opinion

By Richard Knight
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003MjX_0kgGLWJS00

High on a mesa where everyone can see it, a trophy house is going up in the northern Colorado valley where I live. Some of my neighbors hear that the house will be as big as 15,000 square feet. Others say it will take three years to complete. Whether that is valley gossip or truth, the house is now the center of everybody’s attention.

Until this happened, my valley seemed to offer much of the best of what Colorado has to offer, including views of a snow-capped mountain range, and spread out below, irrigated hayfields with black cows on tan rangeland. But now, right in the center of the valley, will be one person acting out a lack of consideration for others.

Gigantic trophy houses seem to signal, “I built here to see, but also to be seen.” It’s a jarring reminder that we in the New West are remaking the Old West in our own image, a job that apparently requires a drastic redoing of topography. These big homes seem to follow a pattern of complicated rooflines, lots of windows that reflect the light and “ego gates” at the beginning of driveways.

Most of us in this valley delight in what we’ve been able to see from our front door: Uninterrupted ridgelines, cliffs, and the rounded slopes that converge to make foothills, which then rise into mountains. Nature made these views, and we’ve been fortunate to have them in our lives every day.

But more and more, houses that resemble castles are sprouting on ridgelines and hilltops, here and all over the mountains. And sometimes it’s ordinary houses or trailers that get built on ridgelines, interrupting the natural flow of the land.

Where only a few years ago our eyes might find comfort in tracing a ridge’s backbone — wondering how it got to be named White Pine Mountain when no white pines grow there — now we look at manmade structures that irritate the eyes.

People who have lived in my valley for decades share a different style. Appreciating what a winter wind can do to steal warmth from inside a house, they looked for sheltered areas to build. They saw it made sense to build low, tucking a home against the south side of a hill or cliff.

Most yard lights were few and hard to see, as were their homes. But the new Western lifestyle broadcasts yard lights at night for all to see, just as the homes are conspicuously visible during the day.

In this newfangled West that has “ranched the view,” people apparently need to stand out to enjoy an amenity lifestyle. Will these new folk ever take time to appreciate the human and natural histories of the place they live in now, to show respect for the land and its natural beauty? Will they learn to be considerate of neighbors and not take away from the views that define where we live?

It’s shameful to think that just as we first moved into the West to exploit its valuable resources, we now exploit the last resource our region has to offer — its heart-stopping beauty.

There is some good news, because in many parts of the West we are learning how to sustainably log, graze, divert water and develop energy. I hope it’s not too late for us to also realize the value of fitting into the land as residents, to keep intact our ridgelines, mesas, mountains and valley floors. Once a house caps a hilltop, however, that view is irretrievable, gone forever.

I hope we can learn how to value homes that blend with the land in shape, color and location. Maybe a new generation of home builders, architects, and developers will lead the way in paying due respect to our region’s natural beauty.

But I’m afraid that it’s too late for our valley. The great writer Wallace Stegner told us that the task of Westerners was to build a society to match the scenery. From what I see, we’re not doing the job.

Richard Knight is a contributor to Writers on the Range, writersontherange.org, an independent nonprofit that hopes to inspire lively conversation about the West. He works at the intersection of land use and land health in the American West.

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyInYourState

This Funky Little Town In Idaho Is A True Hidden Gem

Are you searching for someplace new to explore? We have the coolest small town in Idaho that is just waiting for you. Tucked away in the panhandle and just a short drive from Moscow is Troy, a small town in Idaho that is a true hidden gem. With outdoor opportunities galore, history, and more, this is one funky little town in Idaho that’s pretty much awesome in every way.
IDAHO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
COLORADO STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Scenic Road Trip Takes You To 7 Natural Wonders Of Idaho

Idaho is a land of incredible beauty. In every corner of the state, you will find natural features that are mesmerizing in every way. From remarkable waterfalls to relaxing hot springs, there really are natural wonders that take your breath away. To help you enjoy some of the best natural wonders in Idaho, we created this scenic road trip where every mile is filled with beauty.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Travel Experts Name Stunning Idaho Town in Top 10 U.S. Must Visit Places in 2023

Idaho is stunning. Outside travelers are usually surprised at the incredible beauty that the gem state has. From mountains, to lakes, to rivers to forest, to desert, to grasslands and more, we have it all. Word is getting out about how majestic Idaho really is. A new travel study just came out suggesting the top 10 must visit travel destinations in the United States for 2023. A small and favorite Idaho town was among them, and I can't argue it at all. When I first visited this destination, just a few hours' drive from Boise, I was in awe.
IDAHO STATE
XL Country 100.7

Two Small Towns in Montana Named The Best in America

After reading this list of the best small towns, I am surprised that more Montana towns weren't on this list. If there is one thing true about Montana, it's that Montana has all kinds of small towns for people to explore and enjoy. Anywhere you go in Montana, there are small towns ranging from a couple of thousand people to a handful of individuals.
MONTANA STATE
9NEWS

Colorado animal sanctuary to open 22,450-acre horse refuge

CRAIG, Colo. — Five years after purchasing thousands of acres in southern Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary has announced the acquisition of land in northwest Colorado. The Colorado non-profit organization said it has purchased 22,450 acres of land near Craig to establish the Wild Horse Refuge. Spanning 29 square...
CRAIG, CO
Idaho8.com

Jet opens us up for cold today

With the jet stream on top of Idaho, we let cold air in with a ridge of high pressure to drop morning temps below zero and wind chills make it even colder. Wind chills will be at -5 today in Idaho Falls ,. With no cloudiness, bright sunshine will require...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives

It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
IDAHO STATE
ijpr.org

Tiny parasite found in bighorn sheep lambs

The steep cliffs and drainages near Hell’s Canyon, in eastern Oregon along the Idaho border, make for perfect places for bighorn ewes to birth lambs. To have the lambs, the sheep separate themselves from the herd, partly to avoid predators for the first few days of the lamb’s life, said Katey Huggler, a doctoral student at the University of Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
279
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy