Durham, NC

Raleigh City Council Adds More Funding for Affordable Housing

The Raleigh City Council approved a series of significant budget amendments on Tuesday, allocating more than $4 million to affordable housing, prevention of homelessness, and legal assistance for residents. On affordable housing, the city council:. — Gave $1.5 million to housing nonprofit CASA to help with the construction of King’s...
RALEIGH, NC
Talk of Bourbon and Busts at Durham’s Monthly ABC Meeting

This story originally published online at The 9th Street Journal. This story is part of “Under the Radar,” a series examining the little-known boards and commissions of Durham’s local government. The agenda was packed for the monthly meeting of Durham County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, but two...
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh’s Dix Edge Area Study Stalled

The Dix Edge Area Study, a development plan that has culminated in three years of work, is back in committee. The study, which started in 2020 and ended in 2022, involved consultants and city experts looking at the area around Dorothea Dix Park, which is facing rapid development, and proposing guidelines to shape the future construction of affordable housing, roads, and greenways, among other things.
RALEIGH, NC
Backtalk: Sheep, Wolves, and Sheepdogs

Last week, we published an op-ed that criticized local police departments’ use of tasers that have resulted in the deaths of a number of Triangle residents. We also published a news story detailing the Durham Sheriff’s Department’s lack of resources, which is compromising the department’s ability to serve protective orders on perpetrators of domestic violence.
DURHAM, NC
¡Somos Kidznotes!: Beautiful, Impressive, and In Need of Your Support

The takeaway from the Kidznotes’ fundraiser concert last week: there’s something very beautiful about young people participating in a positive community outlet. What’s even more beautiful is when those children become adults—equipped and supported by the community—and are poised to make their own deep-rooted marks in this world.
RALEIGH, NC
Debut Album “Scivic Rivers” Asks Big Questions

“The last thing I want to do / Is file another field piece / About what it means / To raise a human being.”. These words start the last song on the first album by Scivic Rivers (and the seventh album from deep-thinking Durham songwriter Randy Bickford, who adopted the moniker after releasing two 2010s albums as Brice Randall Bickford and a handful before that as the Strugglers).
DURHAM, NC
Angel Olsen on Dream Lives, Outlaw Country, and Karen Dalton

A few days out from Valentine’s Day, Angel Olsen is bringing Big Time to the Carolina Theatre. Feel what you may about the holiday—a sweet day to celebrate your sweetheart, a commercial tool of capitalism, a day forged out of the fires of heartbreak—and Olsen’s expansive romantic oeuvre will likely cover the mood.
DURHAM, NC
