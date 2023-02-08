“The last thing I want to do / Is file another field piece / About what it means / To raise a human being.”. These words start the last song on the first album by Scivic Rivers (and the seventh album from deep-thinking Durham songwriter Randy Bickford, who adopted the moniker after releasing two 2010s albums as Brice Randall Bickford and a handful before that as the Strugglers).

DURHAM, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO