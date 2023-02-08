Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts had a one-word response after a reporter awkwardly apologized for doubting him
Super Bowl media night — or Opening Night, as it’s called now — is more of a spectacle than a serious fact-gathering event. It’s when thousands of media members from the U.S. and all over the world converge on one venue to ask the participating players a dizzying mixture of real and joke questions.
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers Reveals He’s Going on a 4-Day ‘Darkness Retreat’ With Complete ‘Isolation’ Before Deciding NFL Future
Listening to his inner voice. Aaron Rodgers revealed that he is going to decide his NFL future while being isolated in darkness for nearly a week. “I’m still in the art of contemplation about my future,” Rodgers, 39, said during the Tuesday, February 7, episode of the Pat McAfee Show. "That's why I think it's […]
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
Rob Gronkowski Hints At Possibly Teaming Up With Tom Brady In Broadcast Booth
After retiring on Feb. 1, Tom Brady announced on Monday that he will take a one-season hiatus before starting with FOX Sports as a broadcaster. Brady is likely to jump right into the booth with current No. 1 play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. Brady's arrival will inevitably demote Burkhardt's ...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mike Pereira thinks Aaron Rodgers “has a point” on best referees leaving for TV
When it comes to the officiating function, the NFL is CHEAP. Yeah, I said it. I’ve said it before. I’ll say it again. After I say it right now. CHEAP. With a capital CHEAP. They don’t pay, won’t pay, because they think they don’t need to pay. And they definitely don’t see the connection between paying more and getting better results.
Rob Gronkowski confirms 2022 talks with Bills
Rob Gronkowski already delayed his Hall of Fame induction, returning from his 2019 WWE sabbatical to help out Tom Brady in Tampa. Both Brady and Gronkowski retired in 2022 — Brady for the first time, Gronk for a second — but the All-Decade tight end did consider playing with another team last year.
Patriots Insider Predicts When Bill Belichick Will Retire
Eventually, the legendary Bill Belichick will announce his retirement from coaching. Fortunately for the Patriots, that day hasn't arrived yet. That being said, one of the most respected Patriots reporters thinks Belichick will retire within the next two years. While on NBC Sports' ...
Aaron Rodgers' darkness retreat 'sounds like jail,' former All-Pro says
Aaron Rodgers told the world his plans to go into isolation for four days in total darkness, but a former All-Pro linebacker says that's not for him.
Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater Talk About Nebraska Football
They discuss the hiring of Matt Rhule and his NFL and college coaching career
Rob Gronkowski suggests he and Tom Brady are permanently retired
Perhaps Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady really are a package deal this offseason, after all. As shared by The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gronkowski said during a Super Bowl LVII media session on Tuesday that he's "done" playing even if Brady or somebody else recruits him to come out of retirement.
Most memorable off-the-field Super Bowl moments
For all the tradition surrounding the Super Bowl, it always manages to provide a number of surprises not even organizers could have predicted. Sometimes these moments are so memorable, they become more defining than the game itself. As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off in...
Exclusive: Former Panther Greg Olsen on broadcasting the Super Bowl — and Tom Brady
Greg Olsen is the next guest on “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.” The former Panther is FOX’s lead NFL analyst for Sunday’s Super Bowl
Aaron Rodgers Will Soon Retreat and Spend Four Days in Total Darkness
Aaron Rodgers explains his upcoming darkness retreat.
Super Bowl 2023: Best events, parties if you're in Arizona ahead of Chiefs vs. Eagles
Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is nearly here. As fans arrive in Arizona for the big game, the scene is becoming more electric by the minute. Cities awarded the Super Bowl take months of preparation and scheduling to transform the city, preparing for an...
