Pawtucket, RI

Advocates shred Pawtucket Animal Shelter for lack of response on adoptions

By ETHAN SHOREY Valley Breeze Editor ethan@valleybreeze.com
Valley Breeze
 1 day ago
Valley Breeze

Staffer creates cherished crocheted bags at Old County Road School

SMITHFIELD – Old County Road Elementary School paraprofessional Laura Gaule is the type of person who keeps her hands busy with crocheting while watching TV or on car rides. More notably, to the students and staff at OCRS, Gaule is the type of person who takes time to crochet items to help them through life, including carriers for student water bottles, staff walkie-talkies, and devices for other small items.
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
WARWICK, RI
Valley Breeze

Cumberland's planned asphalt pump track a 'rideable playground' for all

CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once. The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.
CUMBERLAND, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Interior Decorator Accused of Defrauding Clients

Nathan Reynolds, owner of Insperiors, an East Greenwich interior decorating firm, turned himself in on a warrant Wednesday, Jan. 25, following felony charges for obtaining money fraudulently. He faces similar charges in Portsmouth. Insperiors was founded in 2015; the company had a storefront office at 427 Main Street until recently.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Valley Breeze

Surgery success: Local woman gives new life to her brother

CUMBERLAND – The weeks leading up to a Jan. 24 kidney transplant from Danielle Cook to her brother Rory Cardin were nervous ones, as their family wondered whether his body, which had survived on one functional kidney since birth, would accept its replacement. The Breeze reported two days before...
CUMBERLAND, RI
1420 WBSM

Zeus Was Tested, Now DNA Results Reveal His Wolf Content

Last month we told you about the massive wolf-dog up for adoption in Middletown, Rhode Island. Now we know exactly how much wolf this big guy has in him. Remember Zeus? He is the huge mixed-breed dog that wasn't legally able to be adopted in Rhode Island or Massachusetts because his DNA was part wolf.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET DPW: NEW RECYCLING PROGRAMS

PAWTUCKET – Beginning in February, the Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin a new bulky waste program and a new recycling awareness program – where designated members of the DPW team will be monitoring recycling bins as well as bulky waste (trash items too large to fit in bins).
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Lombardi happy to be rid of 'embarrassment' Stone

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A police officer with a history of questionable behavior in the North Providence Police Department was one of two arrested last week for fraud, embezzlement, and filing false tax returns. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the U.S....
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI

