Advocates shred Pawtucket Animal Shelter for lack of response on adoptions

Valley Breeze
Staffer creates cherished crocheted bags at Old County Road School
SMITHFIELD – Old County Road Elementary School paraprofessional Laura Gaule is the type of person who keeps her hands busy with crocheting while watching TV or on car rides. More notably, to the students and staff at OCRS, Gaule is the type of person who takes time to crochet items to help them through life, including carriers for student water bottles, staff walkie-talkies, and devices for other small items.
ABC6.com
Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
Storm damage at Bristol elementary playground spurs festive fundraiser
Two years after a major storm snapped a massive tree in the playground of Rockwell Elementary school, students donned fluorescent clothes and ran laps in a transformed school gym to raise money for a new outdoor space.
Swan shot dead in Warwick
The DEM said it's working to find out if the bird was shot accidentally or on purpose.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland's planned asphalt pump track a 'rideable playground' for all
CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once. The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Interior Decorator Accused of Defrauding Clients
Nathan Reynolds, owner of Insperiors, an East Greenwich interior decorating firm, turned himself in on a warrant Wednesday, Jan. 25, following felony charges for obtaining money fraudulently. He faces similar charges in Portsmouth. Insperiors was founded in 2015; the company had a storefront office at 427 Main Street until recently.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) F.A.S.T. Team Still Hard at Work Tending to the City’s Homeless
Last weekend’s cold snap was an obstacle that added to the plight of Fall River’s homeless population. The Fall River Addiction Support and Treatment (F.A.S.T.) team continues to work to help those without a home seek treatment and shelter. City Homeless and Substance Abuse Adovate Niki Fontaine says...
Valley Breeze
Surgery success: Local woman gives new life to her brother
CUMBERLAND – The weeks leading up to a Jan. 24 kidney transplant from Danielle Cook to her brother Rory Cardin were nervous ones, as their family wondered whether his body, which had survived on one functional kidney since birth, would accept its replacement. The Breeze reported two days before...
Lighter to blame for laundromat dryer fire, owners say
The owners of a West Warwick laundromat are reminding everyone to check their pockets before putting their clothes in the wash.
Zeus Was Tested, Now DNA Results Reveal His Wolf Content
Last month we told you about the massive wolf-dog up for adoption in Middletown, Rhode Island. Now we know exactly how much wolf this big guy has in him. Remember Zeus? He is the huge mixed-breed dog that wasn't legally able to be adopted in Rhode Island or Massachusetts because his DNA was part wolf.
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET DPW: NEW RECYCLING PROGRAMS
PAWTUCKET – Beginning in February, the Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin a new bulky waste program and a new recycling awareness program – where designated members of the DPW team will be monitoring recycling bins as well as bulky waste (trash items too large to fit in bins).
Some Not So Fabuloso News for the SouthCoast’s Favorite Cleaner
It's hard to say how Fabuloso became SouthCoast's No. 1 cleaning product, but I can't imagine there are many people around here who would dispute it. Walk into nearly any restaurant on the SouthCoast. If the server or host wipes down the table, you know they'll be using Fabuloso. The...
Picozzi: Former councilor got health benefits before he was eligible
Former City Councilman Steven Merolla allegedly applied for the benefits four years before he was eligible.
Valley Breeze
City plans purchase of old Aaron's Furniture property for mixed-use food hub
WOONSOCKET – Using a mix of a major federal grant funding and a matching city portion of American Rescue Plan Act dollars, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and her team are planning development of a mixed-use commercial complex with a food hub in the former Aaron’s Furniture building at 330 Social St.
fallriverreporter.com
Man accused of assaulting and biting the face of store clerk found not guilty in Fall River court due to lack of criminal responsibility
A Taunton man who was charged with assaulting a store clerk and biting a clerk’s face has been found not guilty due to lack of criminal responsibility. 22-year-old Joel Davila was charged with Assault with Intent to Maim and Mayhem and was ordered held without bail in 2019. Today...
Stolen car removed from Seekonk River
Police are investigating after a stolen car was pulled from the Seekonk River Wednesday afternoon.
Valley Breeze
Lombardi happy to be rid of 'embarrassment' Stone
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A police officer with a history of questionable behavior in the North Providence Police Department was one of two arrested last week for fraud, embezzlement, and filing false tax returns. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the U.S....
DHS to open new office in Providence
Officials said the location will offer a full range of services, including a document-scanning center, and it'll be easily accessible by public transportation.
nbcboston.com
A Drug Meant to Sedate Large Animals Is Being Used on the Streets – And It's Causing Abscesses, Ulcers and More
[[Editor's note: The name "Fred" is a pseudonym NBC10 Boston is using to protect the interview subject's identity.]]. As Fred lifted his pants leg he winced in pain. His jeans, damp from the freshly fallen snow, stuck to the open scab that stretched from his knee to his ankle, peeling away bits of skin as he revealed his wound.
