Read full article on original website
Im Me
1d ago
it's your house park on the roof if u want don't let them tell u what to do mayor and cops do as they please u should too
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGrafton, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Stolen car removed from Seekonk River
Police are investigating after a stolen car was pulled from the Seekonk River Wednesday afternoon.
ABC6.com
Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland's planned asphalt pump track a 'rideable playground' for all
CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once. The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Interior Decorator Accused of Defrauding Clients
Nathan Reynolds, owner of Insperiors, an East Greenwich interior decorating firm, turned himself in on a warrant Wednesday, Jan. 25, following felony charges for obtaining money fraudulently. He faces similar charges in Portsmouth. Insperiors was founded in 2015; the company had a storefront office at 427 Main Street until recently.
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET DPW: NEW RECYCLING PROGRAMS
PAWTUCKET – Beginning in February, the Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin a new bulky waste program and a new recycling awareness program – where designated members of the DPW team will be monitoring recycling bins as well as bulky waste (trash items too large to fit in bins).
Swan shot dead in Warwick
The DEM said it's working to find out if the bird was shot accidentally or on purpose.
RI State Police cruiser involved in Scituate crash
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday on Danielson Pike.
Valley Breeze
Rogers knocks out intruder, talks 'castle laws'
FOSTER – Sen. Gordon Rogers says he knocked out an intruder who entered his home late last Thursday afternoon, calling it a teachable moment about the importance of “castle” laws in Rhode Island. Rogers said he was preparing for a meeting at the Glocester Town Council when...
Valley Breeze
Staffer creates cherished crocheted bags at Old County Road School
SMITHFIELD – Old County Road Elementary School paraprofessional Laura Gaule is the type of person who keeps her hands busy with crocheting while watching TV or on car rides. More notably, to the students and staff at OCRS, Gaule is the type of person who takes time to crochet items to help them through life, including carriers for student water bottles, staff walkie-talkies, and devices for other small items.
2 arrested in Portsmouth on drug charges
Two Massachusetts residents were arrested Wednesday following a narcotics investigation in Portsmouth.
Valley Breeze
Advocates shred Pawtucket Animal Shelter for lack of response on adoptions
PAWTUCKET – Phone calls to the Pawtucket Municipal Animal Shelter are met with a message stating that the facility in Slater Park is closed to visitors and open by appointment only. Staff continue to take care of animals, it states, and they can be viewed from the outside of the building, weather permitting.
Car slams into pole in Providence
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Prairie Avenue near the intersection of Potters Avenue.
ABC6.com
Firefighters battle large Tiverton garage fire
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Westport Fire Department said it assisted Tiverton firefighters in battling a garage fire Wednesday afternoon. Officials said tankers from multiple departments in the area were called in to fight the blaze that had spread from a garage to two cars. The department shared photos...
Lighter to blame for laundromat dryer fire, owners say
The owners of a West Warwick laundromat are reminding everyone to check their pockets before putting their clothes in the wash.
DHS to open new office in Providence
Officials said the location will offer a full range of services, including a document-scanning center, and it'll be easily accessible by public transportation.
Framingham Man 'Drippin' In Marijuana Arrested In Traffic Stop: Police
A man driving with a suspended license was discovered to have a large amount of concentrated THC and marijuana, including boxes of drugs decorated with characters from "The Simpsons" labeled as "Drippin Diamonds," according to officials. A traffic stop on Route 90 in Framingham led a police of…
ABC6.com
Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
Woman Saved After Icy Plunge Off Boston Bridge: Police
A woman who jumped off a bridge with the intent to end her life was brought to safety by firefighters and state police marine units, officials say. Police and fire departments were notified that a woman was in the ocean near North Washington Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:45 p.m., a…
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
Valley Breeze
City considers 20-year tax agreement on Microfibres redevelopment
PAWTUCKET – City officials are considering a 20-year tax stabilization agreement with the developers of a proposed large-scale trucking and distribution center at the former Microfibres building at 1 Moshassuck St. The project utilizes a portion of city-owned Morley Field next door while preserving some of that property for...
Comments / 1