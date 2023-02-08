ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

Comments / 1

Im Me
1d ago

it's your house park on the roof if u want don't let them tell u what to do mayor and cops do as they please u should too

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
WARWICK, RI
Valley Breeze

Cumberland's planned asphalt pump track a 'rideable playground' for all

CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once. The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.
CUMBERLAND, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Interior Decorator Accused of Defrauding Clients

Nathan Reynolds, owner of Insperiors, an East Greenwich interior decorating firm, turned himself in on a warrant Wednesday, Jan. 25, following felony charges for obtaining money fraudulently. He faces similar charges in Portsmouth. Insperiors was founded in 2015; the company had a storefront office at 427 Main Street until recently.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET DPW: NEW RECYCLING PROGRAMS

PAWTUCKET – Beginning in February, the Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin a new bulky waste program and a new recycling awareness program – where designated members of the DPW team will be monitoring recycling bins as well as bulky waste (trash items too large to fit in bins).
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Rogers knocks out intruder, talks 'castle laws'

FOSTER – Sen. Gordon Rogers says he knocked out an intruder who entered his home late last Thursday afternoon, calling it a teachable moment about the importance of “castle” laws in Rhode Island. Rogers said he was preparing for a meeting at the Glocester Town Council when...
FOSTER, RI
Valley Breeze

Staffer creates cherished crocheted bags at Old County Road School

SMITHFIELD – Old County Road Elementary School paraprofessional Laura Gaule is the type of person who keeps her hands busy with crocheting while watching TV or on car rides. More notably, to the students and staff at OCRS, Gaule is the type of person who takes time to crochet items to help them through life, including carriers for student water bottles, staff walkie-talkies, and devices for other small items.
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Firefighters battle large Tiverton garage fire

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Westport Fire Department said it assisted Tiverton firefighters in battling a garage fire Wednesday afternoon. Officials said tankers from multiple departments in the area were called in to fight the blaze that had spread from a garage to two cars. The department shared photos...
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Voice

Woman Saved After Icy Plunge Off Boston Bridge: Police

A woman who jumped off a bridge with the intent to end her life was brought to safety by firefighters and state police marine units, officials say. Police and fire departments were notified that a woman was in the ocean near North Washington Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:45 p.m., a…
BOSTON, MA
Valley Breeze

City considers 20-year tax agreement on Microfibres redevelopment

PAWTUCKET – City officials are considering a 20-year tax stabilization agreement with the developers of a proposed large-scale trucking and distribution center at the former Microfibres building at 1 Moshassuck St. The project utilizes a portion of city-owned Morley Field next door while preserving some of that property for...
PAWTUCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy