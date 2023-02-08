ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Falls, RI

Rivera laser-focused on development of housing, community center in 2023

By ETHAN SHOREY Valley Breeze Editor ethan@valleybreeze.com
Valley Breeze
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Valley Breeze

NP council will make push for indoor recreation complex

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A group of local parents’ advocacy for development of a new indoor municipal recreation center has his attention, says Council President Dino Autiello, and he expects the council to make the case to Mayor Charles Lombardi that such a project should be done. There are...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Mayor: Tap reserves to cover Johnston's soaring new school costs

Hoping to counterbalance soaring interest rates and construction costs, Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. said the town will tap its rainy day fund to avoid a property tax increase. “No, there will be no tax increase,” Polisena said Tuesday night. “Instead of cutting $20 million in construction costs to cover...
JOHNSTON, RI
Valley Breeze

Cumberland's planned asphalt pump track a 'rideable playground' for all

CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once. The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

City considers 20-year tax agreement on Microfibres redevelopment

PAWTUCKET – City officials are considering a 20-year tax stabilization agreement with the developers of a proposed large-scale trucking and distribution center at the former Microfibres building at 1 Moshassuck St. The project utilizes a portion of city-owned Morley Field next door while preserving some of that property for...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

McKee, Pryor speak on affordable housing in Olneyville neighborhood

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The McKee administration says Rhode Island is making housing a priority for everyone, whether they're living on the cold or trying to buy a home that's affordable. Stefan Pryor, a longtime state administrator, is taking on perhaps the biggest challenge of his career: running the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

NS Middle School's Lopes wins First Year Principal Award

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Students at North Smithfield Middle School welcomed Principal Christine Lopes with loud cheers as she entered the gym to celebrate being awarded Rhode Island’s First Year Principal Award. The ceremony took place on Monday and was attended by close friends and family of Lopes. Members...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
rinewstoday.com

Eviction of Community Care Alliance and MAP Behavioral Health moving forward – Richard Asinof

The efforts by the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals to evict the Community Care Alliance from its state-owned facility at 181 Cumberland St. in Woonsocket continues to move forward, with the tentative dates of Friday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 24, put on the calendar to show the property to people who want to participate in the bidding process.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Development of Superman building raises questions about affordable housing

The redevelopment and repurposing of the Industrial Trust Company building, known as the Superman building, has designated 20% of total planned apartments as affordable. While some housing experts question how affordable these units really are, they agreed that adding to the city’s housing stock will be beneficial. The Superman...
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET DPW: NEW RECYCLING PROGRAMS

PAWTUCKET – Beginning in February, the Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin a new bulky waste program and a new recycling awareness program – where designated members of the DPW team will be monitoring recycling bins as well as bulky waste (trash items too large to fit in bins).
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Staffer creates cherished crocheted bags at Old County Road School

SMITHFIELD – Old County Road Elementary School paraprofessional Laura Gaule is the type of person who keeps her hands busy with crocheting while watching TV or on car rides. More notably, to the students and staff at OCRS, Gaule is the type of person who takes time to crochet items to help them through life, including carriers for student water bottles, staff walkie-talkies, and devices for other small items.
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick mayor and former city councilman at odds over payout

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A former Warwick city councilman is at odds with the mayor over allegedly receiving medical coverage from the city that he wasn’t entitled to. Mayor Frank Picozzi said that any councilman elected before Feb. 19, 2009, that served three or more two-year terms can receive post-retirement medical benefits at 60-years-old.
WARWICK, RI

