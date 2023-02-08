Rivera laser-focused on development of housing, community center in 2023

Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
NP council will make push for indoor recreation complex
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A group of local parents’ advocacy for development of a new indoor municipal recreation center has his attention, says Council President Dino Autiello, and he expects the council to make the case to Mayor Charles Lombardi that such a project should be done. There are...
Valley Breeze
City plans purchase of old Aaron's Furniture property for mixed-use food hub
WOONSOCKET – Using a mix of a major federal grant funding and a matching city portion of American Rescue Plan Act dollars, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and her team are planning development of a mixed-use commercial complex with a food hub in the former Aaron’s Furniture building at 330 Social St.
johnstonsunrise.net
Mayor: Tap reserves to cover Johnston's soaring new school costs
Hoping to counterbalance soaring interest rates and construction costs, Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. said the town will tap its rainy day fund to avoid a property tax increase. “No, there will be no tax increase,” Polisena said Tuesday night. “Instead of cutting $20 million in construction costs to cover...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland's planned asphalt pump track a 'rideable playground' for all
CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once. The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.
Valley Breeze
City considers 20-year tax agreement on Microfibres redevelopment
PAWTUCKET – City officials are considering a 20-year tax stabilization agreement with the developers of a proposed large-scale trucking and distribution center at the former Microfibres building at 1 Moshassuck St. The project utilizes a portion of city-owned Morley Field next door while preserving some of that property for...
RI leaders outline affordable housing efforts
They did so while touring King Street Commons, a 62-unit affordable housing development in the Olneyville section of Providence.
After nearly 2 years, Providence schools sitting on $120M of American Rescue Plan cash
A special education teacher accused officials of lacking "a sense of urgency" about using the huge pot of federal money.
ABC6.com
Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
Turnto10.com
McKee, Pryor speak on affordable housing in Olneyville neighborhood
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The McKee administration says Rhode Island is making housing a priority for everyone, whether they're living on the cold or trying to buy a home that's affordable. Stefan Pryor, a longtime state administrator, is taking on perhaps the biggest challenge of his career: running the...
Valley Breeze
NS Middle School's Lopes wins First Year Principal Award
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Students at North Smithfield Middle School welcomed Principal Christine Lopes with loud cheers as she entered the gym to celebrate being awarded Rhode Island’s First Year Principal Award. The ceremony took place on Monday and was attended by close friends and family of Lopes. Members...
rinewstoday.com
Eviction of Community Care Alliance and MAP Behavioral Health moving forward – Richard Asinof
The efforts by the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals to evict the Community Care Alliance from its state-owned facility at 181 Cumberland St. in Woonsocket continues to move forward, with the tentative dates of Friday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 24, put on the calendar to show the property to people who want to participate in the bidding process.
Brown Daily Herald
Development of Superman building raises questions about affordable housing
The redevelopment and repurposing of the Industrial Trust Company building, known as the Superman building, has designated 20% of total planned apartments as affordable. While some housing experts question how affordable these units really are, they agreed that adding to the city’s housing stock will be beneficial. The Superman...
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET DPW: NEW RECYCLING PROGRAMS
PAWTUCKET – Beginning in February, the Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin a new bulky waste program and a new recycling awareness program – where designated members of the DPW team will be monitoring recycling bins as well as bulky waste (trash items too large to fit in bins).
ABC6.com
Warwick Police Department announces Community Police Patch Design contest
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced a police patch design contest. The winning patch will be reproduced and sold in May. All proceeds will be donated to the Rhode Island Brain and Spine Tumor Foundation. The rules are as follows:. Participants must be under the age...
nrinow.news
New Brigido’s Market owners plan upgrades, grand reopening to be held in April
NORTH SMITHFIELD/BURRILLVILLE – Three grocery stores run by a local family for decades have been purchased by a couple that owns supermarkets in New York and Connecticut, and this week, the new owners said that shoppers can expect new products and upgrades to the stores, with a grand reopening to be held in April.
Valley Breeze
Staffer creates cherished crocheted bags at Old County Road School
SMITHFIELD – Old County Road Elementary School paraprofessional Laura Gaule is the type of person who keeps her hands busy with crocheting while watching TV or on car rides. More notably, to the students and staff at OCRS, Gaule is the type of person who takes time to crochet items to help them through life, including carriers for student water bottles, staff walkie-talkies, and devices for other small items.
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) F.A.S.T. Team Still Hard at Work Tending to the City’s Homeless
Last weekend’s cold snap was an obstacle that added to the plight of Fall River’s homeless population. The Fall River Addiction Support and Treatment (F.A.S.T.) team continues to work to help those without a home seek treatment and shelter. City Homeless and Substance Abuse Adovate Niki Fontaine says...
ABC6.com
Warwick mayor and former city councilman at odds over payout
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A former Warwick city councilman is at odds with the mayor over allegedly receiving medical coverage from the city that he wasn’t entitled to. Mayor Frank Picozzi said that any councilman elected before Feb. 19, 2009, that served three or more two-year terms can receive post-retirement medical benefits at 60-years-old.
Valley Breeze
Advocates shred Pawtucket Animal Shelter for lack of response on adoptions
PAWTUCKET – Phone calls to the Pawtucket Municipal Animal Shelter are met with a message stating that the facility in Slater Park is closed to visitors and open by appointment only. Staff continue to take care of animals, it states, and they can be viewed from the outside of the building, weather permitting.
Turnto10.com
Warwick Veterans Middle School shifts to distance learning after sewer line collapse
(WJAR) — Warwick Veterans Middle School will shift to distance learning on Thursday after a sewer line collapsed in the building on Wednesday. "It will still be a school day, but it will NOT take place on an in-person basis," the school wrote in a Facebook post. The collapse...
