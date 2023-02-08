ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Warwick mayor and former city councilman at odds over payout

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A former Warwick city councilman is at odds with the mayor over allegedly receiving medical coverage from the city that he wasn’t entitled to. Mayor Frank Picozzi said that any councilman elected before Feb. 19, 2009, that served three or more two-year terms can receive post-retirement medical benefits at 60-years-old.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Smiley Has Dinner with One of the Finalists for Providence Police Chief

Last Thursday night Providence Mayor Brett Smiley and Providence Police Major Kevin Lanni had dinner. The dinner came just days before Smiley’s public forum — an event billed for public input into the selection process for the next Providence Police Chief. The mayor’s office defended the one-on-one event...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Child care facility employee arrested on drug, gun charges

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families said a woman who was arrested after the FBI seized drugs and guns from her apartment was a program director at a child care facility. The DCYF told ABC6 News that Jill Giordano, 37, was previously...
PAWTUCKET, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Interior Decorator Accused of Defrauding Clients

Nathan Reynolds, owner of Insperiors, an East Greenwich interior decorating firm, turned himself in on a warrant Wednesday, Jan. 25, following felony charges for obtaining money fraudulently. He faces similar charges in Portsmouth. Insperiors was founded in 2015; the company had a storefront office at 427 Main Street until recently.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
CBS Boston

Man punched woman who said "excuse me" at Downtown Crossing, police say

BOSTON – MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man who they say punched a woman without provocation on Tuesday.It happened around 2 p.m. in the concourse at the Downtown Crossing station. According to police, the 62-year-old woman walked by the suspect and said "excuse me." He then punched her.Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call (617) 222-1050.
BOSTON, MA

