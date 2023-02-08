Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGrafton, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
ABC6.com
Warwick mayor and former city councilman at odds over payout
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A former Warwick city councilman is at odds with the mayor over allegedly receiving medical coverage from the city that he wasn’t entitled to. Mayor Frank Picozzi said that any councilman elected before Feb. 19, 2009, that served three or more two-year terms can receive post-retirement medical benefits at 60-years-old.
Swan shot dead in Warwick
The DEM said it's working to find out if the bird was shot accidentally or on purpose.
Smiley unveils 3 finalists for next Providence police chief
The public forum with the three candidates is being held Wednesday night.
ABC6.com
Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
ABC6.com
Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
Picozzi: Former councilor got health benefits before he was eligible
Former City Councilman Steven Merolla allegedly applied for the benefits four years before he was eligible.
GoLocalProv
Smiley Has Dinner with One of the Finalists for Providence Police Chief
Last Thursday night Providence Mayor Brett Smiley and Providence Police Major Kevin Lanni had dinner. The dinner came just days before Smiley’s public forum — an event billed for public input into the selection process for the next Providence Police Chief. The mayor’s office defended the one-on-one event...
ABC6.com
Child care facility employee arrested on drug, gun charges
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families said a woman who was arrested after the FBI seized drugs and guns from her apartment was a program director at a child care facility. The DCYF told ABC6 News that Jill Giordano, 37, was previously...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Interior Decorator Accused of Defrauding Clients
Nathan Reynolds, owner of Insperiors, an East Greenwich interior decorating firm, turned himself in on a warrant Wednesday, Jan. 25, following felony charges for obtaining money fraudulently. He faces similar charges in Portsmouth. Insperiors was founded in 2015; the company had a storefront office at 427 Main Street until recently.
2 arrested in Portsmouth on drug charges
Two Massachusetts residents were arrested Wednesday following a narcotics investigation in Portsmouth.
DHS to open new office in Providence
Officials said the location will offer a full range of services, including a document-scanning center, and it'll be easily accessible by public transportation.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
RI State Police cruiser involved in Scituate crash
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday on Danielson Pike.
ABC6.com
FBI seizes 150 grams of meth, distribution materials, guns from Pawtucket apartment
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Guns, ammunition, drugs, and materials used to distribute were seized by the FBI in a Pawtucket home search on Wednesday. Pawtucket police Lt. Dino Giorgio said on Feb. 8, the FBI joined Pawtucket police in a court-ordered search at an apartment on Hicks Street. As...
ABC6.com
East Greenwich science teacher accused of ‘inappropriate behavior’ put on paid leave
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Greenwich middle school teacher is accused of “inappropriate behavior.”. Superintendent Dr. Brian Ricca said Tuesday Adam Scott, a science teacher at Cole Middle School, was placed on paid leave. Ricca said he administration received reports that alleged Scott of engaging in...
Valley Breeze
Advocates shred Pawtucket Animal Shelter for lack of response on adoptions
PAWTUCKET – Phone calls to the Pawtucket Municipal Animal Shelter are met with a message stating that the facility in Slater Park is closed to visitors and open by appointment only. Staff continue to take care of animals, it states, and they can be viewed from the outside of the building, weather permitting.
Suspect in deadly Providence shooting held on $75K bail
A bail hearing was held Tuesday for 36-year-old Rufus Watson, who faces several firearms charges in the death of Jennie Jensen last week.
Stolen car removed from Seekonk River
Police are investigating after a stolen car was pulled from the Seekonk River Wednesday afternoon.
Man punched woman who said "excuse me" at Downtown Crossing, police say
BOSTON – MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man who they say punched a woman without provocation on Tuesday.It happened around 2 p.m. in the concourse at the Downtown Crossing station. According to police, the 62-year-old woman walked by the suspect and said "excuse me." He then punched her.Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call (617) 222-1050.
RI restaurant sending donations overseas to Turkey
One Rhode Island restaurant is doing its part to help those impacted by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
Comments / 0