Wayne, Neb. --- Wayne State College track and field coach Marlon Brink has announced six signings, the first group of athletes in the 2023 recruiting class. The five female and one male signings will join the Wildcat cross country and/or track and field programs for the 2023-24 school year. The group includes Jerika Bakenhus of Lincoln, Camryn Clevenger from Viola, Kansas, Meghan Cunningham of Elkhorn, Jaslynn Dagel from Iowa Falls, Iowa, Callie Kirchner of Omaha and Jaxson Ninete from Elkhorn.

WAYNE, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO