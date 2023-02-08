Read full article on original website
Wayne State track and field announces six signings to start 2023 recruiting class
Wayne, Neb. --- Wayne State College track and field coach Marlon Brink has announced six signings, the first group of athletes in the 2023 recruiting class. The five female and one male signings will join the Wildcat cross country and/or track and field programs for the 2023-24 school year. The group includes Jerika Bakenhus of Lincoln, Camryn Clevenger from Viola, Kansas, Meghan Cunningham of Elkhorn, Jaslynn Dagel from Iowa Falls, Iowa, Callie Kirchner of Omaha and Jaxson Ninete from Elkhorn.
Northeast Community College welcomes new inductees to its athletics hall of fame
Twelve former student-athletes and three contributors of the athletic program at Northeast Community College and its predecessor institution have been inducted into its Athletics Hall of Fame. This year's inductees include men's basketball standout Martin Keane, '89-90; Toronto, Can.; women's basketball standouts Cathy (Bassett) Amoss, '87-'89, Lakeville, Minn., and Melanie...
Wednesday's local and area sports results; Thursday's schedule
Three Norfolk High bowlers competed in the Class A state individual championships at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. On the girls side, Panthers Jorjia Jurgensen and Hanna Werner participated. Meanwhile, Kyle Liewer qualified for the boys eight-player, single-elimination playoff. Liewer defeated Matthew Dieterich of Bellevue East in the quarterfinals, 439-374, before falling to eventual state champ, Kaden Kuusela of Grand Island, 458-360 in the semis.
Norfolk volleyball standout Emily Sherman puts pen to paper on college commitment
Emily Sherman of Norfolk High School has committed to playing Volleyball at Peru State College. During her high school career, Sherman dedicated herself to becoming a college-level volleyball player. She attended multiple camps and combines and even received one-on-one coaching from top coaches in Lincoln during the off-season to improve her skills.
Pierce’s Benjamin Brahmer earns spot on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — We had plenty of big-time players making big-time plays, including one Pierce Bluejays forward who earned a spot on ESPN’s SportsCenter’s Top 10. Pierce forward and Iowa State football commit Benjamin Brahmer’s shot ended up as the #6 play in the Top 10. Brahmer scored 17 points in the Pierce […]
Wayne boys and girls claim Class B state bowling titles; 3 NHS athletes to compete in Wednesday's singles competition
Wayne High School won both the boys and girls divisions of the Class B state bowling championships at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln on Tuesday. The Blue Devil boys opened with a 3-2 win over Omaha Skutt and a 3-1 triumph over Seward before losing to York, 3-1. Wayne then rebounded with a 3-2 victory over Lexington.
Northeast women roll past Ellsworth
The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team hit their home floor Wednesday night at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk for the first time in over a week for a contest with Ellsworth Community College. The Hawks triumphed in the game by a final score of 90-47. The Hawks...
Wayne football star heading north after commitment to play in college
Ashton Munsell of Wayne High School has committed to Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota for football. He made his decision official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his high school career, Munsell was a two-year varsity starter and named 1st team all-district. Munsell will suit...
Norfolk Pink Panthers make history in the Sunshine State
NORFOLK, Neb. -- “An experience we’ll remember forever,” said Norfolk dance coach Molly Meysenburg. The Norfolk Pink Panthers recently took a trip to the East Coast to compete in the Universal Dance Association’s National Dance Competition in Orlando, Fla. The Panthers were one of 18 teams...
Wayne, Fremont, Grand Island pick up more state champions; McCool Junction's Hansen claims crown
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A day after picking up team state bowling championships, Wayne, Fremont and Grand Island notched individual titles, while McCool Junction's Garrett Hansen added a little variety to the mix. Wayne, which claimed its third straight girls state bowling championship on Tuesday, added an individual champion to the...
Norfolk looks to add river surfing wave to instream project
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk is looking to add variety to its instream project while also cutting some costs. Monday saw the Norfolk City Council unanimously approve a decrease of $103,480 to its Instream Improvement Project on the Elkhorn River. By combining two planned drop structures into one,...
Colfax County farmer shows optimism despite ongoing drought
COLFAX COUNTY, Neb. — As of Thursday, Feb. 9 Nebraska's Colfax County is under "exceptional drought" conditions based onNebraska's drought monitor. Brent Hopkins, a farmer who farms land in Colfax and Dodge County, says that can't impact how he goes into a season. "You kind of have to be...
FEMA grant would help with improvements to WPC plant
NORFOLK - The flood of 2019 caused problems for many people across Nebraska, and one FEMA grant will help provide protection for the Norfolk Water Pollution Control Plant. During Monday’s meeting, the Norfolk City Council approved the submission for a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Grant. City engineer Steve Rames says this grant would allow them to move capital improvement project 35 forward.
FIRE DAMAGES HOME & GARAGE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA
A FIRE THURSDAY MORNING HAS CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A GARAGE ATTACHED TO A HOME IN LAUREL NEBRASKA. VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO THE BLAZE AT 117 7TH STREET IN LAUREL AROUND 9 A.M. AND FOUND FLAMES COMING FROM THE GARAGE. A LAUREL FIRE DEPARTMENT SPOKESMAN SAYS THE ROOF OF THE...
Former Winside art teacher pleads no contest to amended charges related to student relationship
WAYNE, Neb. -- A former northeast Nebraska teacher has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student. Former Winside art teacher Rachel McPhillips, who had been facing charges of child abuse and third-degree sexual assault, pleaded no contest to amended charges in Wayne County Court on Monday. According to court documents, McPhillips entered her pleas to charges of disturbing the peace and attempting a class 1 misdemeanor.
NFAT hoping to seize million-dollar opportunity to bring back service
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A public transportation service in northeast Nebraska is in need of the public's help to resume services, and it's working on a quick timeline. North Fork Area Transit based in Norfolk closed its doors on January 6th, but there is potentially light at the end of the tunnel, if NFAT can gather community financial support.
Norfolk woman arrested for allegedly assaulting man with baseball bat
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested for assaulting another person early Wednesday morning. The Norfolk Police Division said the responded to a disturbance around 1:30 a.m. When officers got there, they said they spoke with an adult male who told them he had been assaulted by 39-year-old Lindsay...
Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests
STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
Technology allows for remote water monitoring for farmers
NORFOLK - Drought conditions provided watering challenges for farmers last summer. However, one Norfolk company offers farmers technology to monitor their machines remotely. FieldWise, a company specializing in telemetry technology, allows for farmers to monitor and control items like pivots, pumps, and chem tanks on their farm remotely. Assistant Manager...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Norfolk man
NORFOLK - A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Norfolk man yesterday afternoon. Captain Mike Bauer said police stopped a vehicle for driving without their headlights on around 6:30 p.m. and made contact with 36-year-old Bradley Miller. During the encounter, police discovered that Miller’s license was under revocation and took him into custody.
