Why Rhea Ripley Was Absent From WWE RAW This Week
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. Despite that, she is still a human being in the end and needs a break from time to time. It seems she was absent from RAW this week for that reason only.
Cody Rhodes Says Having Dustin Rhodes At WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special
Cody Rhodes is slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. For now, the exact night the match will happen has yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely the second night. Rhodes sat down with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes and was...
WRESTLING RUMORS: Another WWE Hall Of Famer To Return, Team With Lita/Becky Lynch
This is a big one. Legends have been used as a major part of wrestling for a very long time. Wrestling is one of the only sport where a legend can jump back in with almost no notice and become a focal point all over again. You never know when you are going to see one more match, and now we seem to be seeing it again with two legends looking set to come back to the ring.
Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak
Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
Triple H Doesn’t Believe He Cheated On Chyna With Stephanie McMahon
WWE is famous for its wild storylines and provocative content. It’s not uncommon for characters to participate in romantic programs as part of a storyline or character development. In professional wrestling, such scripted romantic moments can often turn into real-life flings with far fetching consequences. Triple H and Stephanie...
What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw
Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
WWE Reveals End of Toxic Attraction During Bayley's NXT Return
Tonight's WWE NXT featured a very special return in the form of Bayley, who brought Ding Dong, Hello! back and had Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on as guests. The show revolved around their continued friendship after turning on each other in their match against Roxanne Perez, and it really seemed like Bayley ...
Why The Rock Is Making A Huge Career Mistake By Not Returning For WrestleMania 39
Dwayne Johnson has allegedly decided not to return for WrestleMania 39, and I think that's a huge mistake.
Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Sami Zayn Reflects After Finding Bloodline Momento
Sami Zayn became one of the hottest acts on WWE television programming for the better part of the last year. His work as ‘The Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline made him a massive fan favorite among the WWE Universe. However, Zayn decided to cut ties and betray Roman Reigns and his family for the ill-treatment they subjected him to. But Sami recently reflected on his Bloodline days with an old memento he found back home.
AEW Star Was Taken Aback By WWE NXT's Jay Briscoe Nod
One AEW star was pleasantly surprised when WWE showed its respect following the passing of Jay Briscoe. The former 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion and two-time ROH World Champion was killed in a traffic accident on January 17. During a recent episode of his "Swerve City Podcast," Swerve Strickland admitted he was taken aback when Briscoe's passing was acknowledged on "NXT." He talked about the significance of that moment.
WWE's Jerry Lawler Suffered 'Massive Stroke', Remains Hospitalized and Hopeful
Jerry "The King" Lawler is recovering after suffering a "massive stroke" on Monday ... and although his speech is limited, he's expected to make a full recovery with rehabilitation. A rep for Lawler provided a health update on Wednesday ... after fans spent the last two days concerned for the...
Former WWE writer suggests that Rhea Ripley should “get rid of all that goth stuff”
During his podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his thoughts on Rhea Ripley heading into Wrestlemania 39…. “I believe Rhea Ripley can beat Charlotte Flair. Rhea Ripley is a beast. She is a big woman. I’d believe that if she beats Charlotte, I believe it. But my problem really is, bro, so now would you have Rhea Ripley as a heel champion, and then because she is bigger and just more impressive than the other girls? You know, we’ve got the Candice LeRaes, and we’ve got the Alexa Blisses, we’ve got these girls that are like… Rhea Ripley would kill them! So now, you’re getting into that Roman Reigns area again. I would do it, bro, if the plans were to slowly but surely turn Rhea Ripley babyface. Get rid of all that goth stuff; let’s really see what a beautiful woman she is if that were the plan. If she is the heel WWE Women’s Champion, I mean, what are we going to do, have Becky beat her? Like, how many times are we going to go back to that well? And if it’s not Becky, then who is it?”
