Today’s famous birthdays list for February 8, 2023 includes celebrities John Williams, Seth Green

‘Married…With Children’ Star Ted McGinley Guest-Starred on Christmas Episode Before Landing Jefferson D’Arcy Role
'Married...With Children' star Ted McGinley guest-starred on an episode of the Fox sitcom before becoming a permanent cast member.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Showcased His Hilarious Gun Dueling Skills On ‘The Johnny Carson Show’
'The Johnny Carson' show brought 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness on the show to prove that he can out-duel himself as U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon.
Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Laverne & Shirley Star Cindy Williams
The entertainment industry is grieving the death of actress Cindy Williams who played one-half of the dynamic TV duo "Laverne & Shirley." According to a family statement, Williams died on January 25, 2023, at 75 years old (via AP News). Williams first started playing the role of sweet and spunky...
soaphub.com
Daytime Alum Morgan Fairchild Celebrates Her Birthday
Last year, Morgan Fairchild made a brief but welcome return to daytime as Haven de Haviland on General Hospital. Prior to that, she played Days of our Lives’ Anjelica Deveraux in 2018. The beloved actress is still busy performing, working tirelessly for her charities, and celebrating a wonderful milestone.
Inside Pulse
Movie & TV Icon Cindy Williams, Best Known For Role In Laverne & Shirley TV Series, Passes Away At 75! RIP
Movie and TV Icon Cindy Williams, Best Known For Role In Laverne and Shirley TV Series, Passes Away At 75! RIP. Cindy Williams, Star of ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ Dies at 75. Before partnering with Penny Marshall on the ABC comedy, she had pivotal turns on the big screen in ‘American Graffiti’ and ‘The Conversation.’
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Woman sat beside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveals what they really spoke about at Grammys
Awards ceremonies are, by all accounts, incredibly boring. But while most people try and hide their feelings behind a smile, Ben Affleck's bored expression at the Grammys quickly became a meme online. And according to a nearby seat-filler at the awards ceremony, his wife Jennifer Lopez told him at the...
Kathy Bates Is Coming To TV To Reboot A Classic Series, And I’m Already Sold
A legendary legal crusader is coming back to TV, with Kathy Bates playing a new version of an old favorite.
tvinsider.com
‘Buffy’ Love! Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters Reunite at ‘Wolf Pack’ Premiere
Buffy and Spike, together again! Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with former Buffy the Vampire Slayercostar James Marsters at the Los Angeles premiere of her new TV show, Wolf Pack. Gellar raved about the reunion on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos from the January 19 event. “This is a series...
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
Benedict Cumberbatch is to star in a new six-part Netflix thriller Eric alongside Gaby Hoffmann
The British actor, 46, will play the lead role of Vincent Anderson, a father who is on a desperate search to find his missing nine-year-old son who disappeared one morning on his way to school.
All the New Romance Movies Airing on Hallmark Channel in February 2023
Love is in the air at Hallmark Channel this February, with four brand-new movie premieres, plus new episodes of 'The Way Home.'
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Addresses Major Unanswered Question From ‘That ’70s Show’ Finale
Less than a week after the premiere of Netflix’s That 90s Show, a 2021 interview of NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama addressing a major unanswered question from the That 70s Show finale resurfaces. In the interview with TODAY, Valderrama spoke about how the struggle had been struggling with ideas towards...
EW.com
Paul Rudd calls working on Only Murders In the Building season 3 the 'Mount Rushmore' of comedy
Paul Rudd, a legendary comedic actor in his own right, still gets a little starstruck when working with his idols. The Marvel star is gearing up for his latest MCU release — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (in theaters Feb. 17) — while simultaneously filming season 3 of Only Murders In the Building, and EW has your exclusive sneak peek at his upcoming appearance on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist in which he says joining Hulu's comedic whodunnit has been "thrilling" because of its all-star cast.
Seth MacFarlane Returns to WME After CAA Run
Seth MacFarlane, the creator of Family Guy and American Dad!, has signed with WME for representation. He is returning to the Hollywood talent agency after inking with rival CAA in 2017 and after growing his footprint in TV, film and music.More from The Hollywood ReporterKathleen Griffith Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Mark Harmon Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)WME Promotes Ikenna Ezeh In Brand Partnerships Division Through his company Fuzzy Door Productions, MacFarlane produces TV shows like the long-running Family Guy series on Fox, which has been renewed for its 22nd and 23rd seasons; American Dad!, which has just aired its 17th season finale; Nat Geo and Fox’s Cosmos: Possible Worlds; and The...
tvinsider.com
‘History of the World, Part II’ Trailer Reveals Jack Black, Jason Alexander & More Guest Stars (VIDEO)
Hulu‘s History of the World, Part II has revealed its next round of star-studded guest stars. In the newly released History of the World, Part II, Jack Black, Jason Alexander, Ayo Edebiri, Fred Armisen, Margaret Cho, Andy Cohen, and more stars are revealed as part of the exciting cast. The sketch comedy series, a sequel to Mel Brooks‘ History of the World, Part I film, is a special four-night event taking place from Monday, March 6 through Thursday, March 9 on the streaming platform.
Actor Cindy Williams, the optimistic Shirley of 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies at 75
Cindy Williams, who played upbeat Shirley Feeney to Penny Marshall's wise-cracking Laverne DeFazio in the 1970s sitcom 'Laverne & Shirley,' has died.
‘Blue Bloods’: The Cast Asked to Have Broccoli Removed From the Family Dinner Menu
As tough as the 'Blue Bloods' characters are, the cast ultimately had to make a request for the CBS show’s frequent family dinner scenes.
