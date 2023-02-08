John Jackson exhibition at Artists Archives in Cleveland celebrates gifted artist murdered in senseless 2006 shooting

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Corky & Lenny’s co-founder Kaden recalled as ‘an icon and a legend’
Among many qualities, Lenny Kaden, a co-founder of Corky & Lenny’s, will be remembered for his love of family, dedication to his community and sense of humor. He died Feb. 5 at age 92. Kaden and Corky Kurland, who died in 2011, opened Corky and Lenny’s restaurant in 1956...
Documentary film cobbles together history of Medina’s Porter Shoe Repair shop
MEDINA, Ohio -- You could say that local documentarian Miles Reed has put his heart and soul -- or maybe sole -- into his newest film, about Medina’s Porter family and their shoe repair business. Reed -- a local historian, writer and filmmaker -- presented “The Story of a...
Joe Thomas came to represent everything good about Cleveland and the city embraced him for it
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you didn’t know better, you would think Joe Thomas spent his entire life in Northeast Ohio -- probably born in Parma. Clearly, this is a man who grew up going to high school football games at Byers Field, whose parents knew their way around the West Side Market and listened to The Buzzard while they worked in the garage. This is a man who still calls it Jacobs Field.
Medina County AAUW program celebrates Black history
MEDINA, Ohio -- The American Association of University Women-Medina County Branch and Fellowship Baptist Church of Medina have joined together to present a special evening in honor of African American medical pioneers and Black History Month at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the church, 901 W. Liberty St. “We all...
Land conservancy recommends adding lakefront property occupied by mobile homes to Cleveland Metroparks’ Euclid Beach Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A transition from low-cost housing to public parkland is looming closer for the badly aging Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community located between Lake Shore Boulevard and Lake Erie in the city’s North Collinwood neighborhood. The nonprofit Western Reserve Land Conservancy, which bought the 28.5-acre property...
Cleveland Museum of Art hires Ada de Wit of London’s Wallace Collection as new curator of decorative art
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Museum of Art announced Thursday that it has appointed Ada de Wit, curator of works of art and sculpture at The Wallace Collection in London, as its new curator of decorative art. A native of Wroclaw, Poland who has worked at The Wallace Collection...
Emails expose right-wing fraudsters’ scheme to use robo calls to suppress Black voter turnout in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hours after right-wing fraud peddlers Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl unleashed tens of thousands of robocalls on Black voters in Cleveland and other cities across the country to suppress their vote in the November 2020 election, Burkman dashed off a giddy email to his partner provocateur.
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
Neighbors outraged after attack on local man with disabilities
Residents of Cleveland's Puritas-Longmead neighborhood are rallying behind a man with disabilities beaten and robbed by teenagers.
City seeks ideas to make use of former Watterson-Lake school site in Gordon Square neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The former site of a school in the Gordon Square neighborhood on Cleveland’s West Side is now an opportunity to create a community hub that could include affordable housing or new green space. The city of Cleveland earlier this month put out a request for proposals...
Parma Heights seeks to shut down late-night lawn mowing
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After numerous complaints by residents over the years regarding late-night shenanigans by disruptive neighbors, City Council is currently looking to update its noise ordinance. “We’re in the beginning stages of looking at a noise ordinance that is sensitive to residents’ needs around early morning and late-night...
Now Open: Winking Lizard in the AECOM Building Downtown
The opening comes on the heels of closures at the Galleria and Gateway District
Cuyahoga County sheriff resigns: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Steve Hammett was sworn in as Cuyahoga County sheriff in May, after more than 30 years of law-enforcement experience. He resigned Monday, surprising at least some county officials with a two-week notice....
East Cleveland Council president under investigation after video shows her unplugging clerk’s computer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- East Cleveland Council President Korean Stevenson is under investigation after a city hall security camera captured her entering the clerk of council’s office in December and unplugging the computer while the clerk, whom Stevenson claimed to have fired, worked from home. The clerk, Tracy Udrija-Peters, was...
cleveland.com
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
spectrumnews1.com
‘A beautiful display of community’: Gospel Meets Symphony to take stage at E.J. Thomas Hall Feb. 11
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Symphony Orchestra’s Gospel Meets Symphony is set to celebrate 30 years of performing inspirational songs that feature local musicians of every stripe. Gospel Meets Symphony is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at E. J. Thomas Hall. The annual performance melds...
‘Give us a chance’: Culinary program helps inmates prepare for life after prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Each morning, Jasmine Purifoy ties an apron around her waist and gets to work. She starts organizing the catering order. While she waits for an appetizer in the oven, she begins marinating chicken for the next meal. At the end of her shift, she eats lunch...
Support pouring in for man jailed over Cleveland home repair
The FOX 8 I-Team has sparked new developments in the case of a man sent to jail for not fixing up a home. Our first report sparked a firestorm and that has led to action.
West Side Market has a new nonprofit board, seeks executive director
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb on Thursday took another step in the transformation of the West Side Market, announcing the incorporation of a new non-profit Cleveland Public Market Corporation to manage the 111-year-old institution. He also revealed the names of the 15 volunteer board members who will oversee the market and look for ways to improve it and steer it into the future.
North Royalton company, featured on ‘Shark Tank’, sues Five Below stores over accusations of patent infringement
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Northeast Ohio inventors of a sauce dipping container popularized on the TV show “Shark Tank” sued Five Below stores and a New Jersey company, accusing them of patent infringement. North Royalton-based Milkmen Designs — the company that makes and sells the product Saucemoto— filed...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0