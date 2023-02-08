Ministry, Buddy Guy and Death Grips book Cleveland dates, plus the lowdown on a great week of local live music: Malcolm X Abram

Read full article on original website
onstageblog.com
Last month, the Cleveland Play House announced that their upcoming production of ‘I’M BACK NOW: RETURNING TO CLEVELAND’ by Charly Evon Simpson was cancelled. Theatre officials did not disclose the reasons why the production was shuttered. But disturbing accounts are being released that detail how the show was derailed by an alleged sexual assault and how theatre officials responded.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We know that St. Valentine -- official patron of couples and love -- dated back to the third century in Rome. His feast day of Feb. 14 was said to be the date of his martyrdom, and restoring a child’s sight was one of his miracles.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you didn’t know better, you would think Joe Thomas spent his entire life in Northeast Ohio -- probably born in Parma. Clearly, this is a man who grew up going to high school football games at Byers Field, whose parents knew their way around the West Side Market and listened to The Buzzard while they worked in the garage. This is a man who still calls it Jacobs Field.
OnlyInYourState
Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
MEDINA, Ohio -- You could say that local documentarian Miles Reed has put his heart and soul -- or maybe sole -- into his newest film, about Medina’s Porter family and their shoe repair business. Reed -- a local historian, writer and filmmaker -- presented “The Story of a...
coveringthecorner.com
CLEVELAND, OH - Authorities apprehended Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Mascots Mustard Mustard and Rickey Relish last night as part of an FBI-coordinated drug sting. Upon breaking into the discarded bun that Mustard claims as a primary residence officers recovered the following substances banned by the Frankenfurter Racing Federation (FRF):. Deca...
NBA
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Cleveland area to support local Black businesses. 2. Filter Restaurant. 3. Floods Urban Seafood. 4. Frederick’s Wine and Dine. 5. Grille 55. 6. Kafela. 7....
The opening comes on the heels of closures at the Galleria and Gateway District
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Museum of Art announced Thursday that it has appointed Ada de Wit, curator of works of art and sculpture at The Wallace Collection in London, as its new curator of decorative art. A native of Wroclaw, Poland who has worked at The Wallace Collection...
AVON, Ohio – Pork rinds – or chicharrón – are not found on the menu of many establishments in Northeast Ohio. Fans of the crispy snack may often first encounter them while tailgating at a Cleveland Browns’ game – which is where Ken Weaver, one of the three owners of the Avon Brewing Co., had his first taste.
Cleveland safety director Kerrie Howard is under scrutiny for comments that offended Cleveland Police Department staff during a public discussion on Monday night.
cleveland.com
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s official. You’ve likely never experienced a warmer day in Cleveland this early in February. The temperature climbed well above predictions to hit 68 degrees Thursday afternoon, setting a record for the date and also marking the warmest early-February day in the city for as long as records have been kept at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
PHOENIX — Browns defensive back Greg Newsome II threw down the gauntlet Thursday morning in regards to playing the nickel position again in 2023. When a fan on Twitter asked Newsome if he was open to playing in the slot again next season over the inside receiver, he answered with a resounding “NO.”
Some of the city’s top brass, from the police chief to the mayor himself weighed in on the body camera footage showing Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols at the Word Church Monday night.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
In most U.S. metros, renters and buyers alike pay a steep premium to live in walkable neighborhoods, a new report finds — except for a small handful of cities where they actually cost less than car-dominated ones. Researchers at Smart Growth America painstakingly analyzed 35 major U.S. metros down...
The cat calls for flip-flopping weather
School officials and police are investigating after an incident happened on the court during the Cleveland Heights - Shaker Heights girls basketball game Wednesday evening.
MEDINA, Ohio -- On Jan. 30, the Medina Library announced on Facebook that it had hosted a wedding for Ashley and Kathryn Hejduk. The Facebook post has since gotten hundreds of comments and even more reactions and shares. But this wedding ceremony wasn’t originally planned for the library. “We...
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
