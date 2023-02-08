Read full article on original website
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's Situation
Men's Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State Saturday
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
ZZ’s Big Top in Avon aims to elevate the pork rind into the perfect gourmet bar food
AVON, Ohio – Pork rinds – or chicharrón – are not found on the menu of many establishments in Northeast Ohio. Fans of the crispy snack may often first encounter them while tailgating at a Cleveland Browns’ game – which is where Ken Weaver, one of the three owners of the Avon Brewing Co., had his first taste.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
cleveland.com
State of brewing, Summit Brew Path, fish frys make our WTAM 5-minute food-drinks chat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We’ve got news about the state of the craft-brewing industry, the opening of the Summit Brew Path and the ever-popular fish fry guide that will run throughout Lent. Here’s our 5-minute food-drinks chat with WTAM’s Bill Wills. State of beer: Economist addresses brewers...
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Cleveland With Surprisingly Delicious Brunch
You’ve heard of breakfast burritos, but have you ever had a breakfast taco? What about bacon-wrapped jalapeños? One Cleveland taco shop is redefining breakfast as we know it. At Tacologist, tacos and tequila are the name of the game… but brunch is a contender for the spotlight, too! This delicious dining destination on Euclid Avenue is awaiting the chance to tickle your taste buds.
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you want a tasty burger, you can't go wrong with Lock 15. Check out their Lock 15 burger, which has a beef patty, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, cheddar cheese, and confit tomato aioli between brioche buns. Customers also enjoy the black and blue burger, which is topped with arugula, red wine onions, gorgonzola, and bacon. They also offer a gluten-free bun. If you have room for dessert, check out the carrot cake, chocolate silk pie, or panna cotta.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bialy’s Bagels to expand into space next door
Bialy’s Bagels in University Heights announced Feb. 7 it will expand into the space adjacent to its 2267 Warrensville Center Road space. In a video posted to its social media pages and website, Bialy’s co-owner Rachel Gross announced its intentions to expand, with more information on the expansion coming soon. She owns the shop with her twin sister, Sarah. The pair bought the store in 2017 from second-generation owners Ellen and Mark Osolin. Ellen Osolin’s father, Terry Skolnick, opened the shop in 1966.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a bakery with great baked goods?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This bakery in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood offers wonderful treats that are made from scratch with high-quality ingredients. Check out their delectable cupcakes. You can find flavors such as strawberry cassata (vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream and pastry cream plus strawberry preserves), chocolate fig and cheese (devil's food cake with fig and wine compote plus cream cheese filling), and lemon raspberry (lemon cake with lemon curd and raspberry jam). They also have great brioche donuts that are made fresh every day and frequently sell out, so if you want one, try to come to the bakery early in the morning. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their croissants and breakfast sandwiches, which come on their brioche bread.
Enjoy sweet treats at these Cleveland area chocolate shops
Several Cleveland area shops can satisfy your sweet tooth when you're craving a chocolaty treat. They offer everything from classic favorites to one-of-a-kind creations. The chocolate shops include:
The Tea Lab Closes Its Downtown Location at the 5th Street Arcades
The shop could end up with a new east side location in Pinecrest or Coventry later in 2023
OnlyInYourState
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
Now Open: Winking Lizard in the AECOM Building Downtown
The opening comes on the heels of closures at the Galleria and Gateway District
What’s next for Melt Bar and Grilled after two restaurants close? Owner Matt Fish talks menu changes, future
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Melt Bar and Grilled, known for pushing limits with creative, gourmet variations on grilled cheese, closed two of its eight corporate-owned stores last week. Now, the 17-year-old chain is regrouping. That includes launching a new menu in March that will restore items that were removed during the pandemic years.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mentor, Brooklyn included in latest list of closings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday announced it will close its locations in Mentor and Brooklyn, part of a plan to close 150 stores nationwide. The latest round of closings comes about a month after the home goods retailer announced it would close more than 70 locations for Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon Face Values, and buybuy BABY stores, including a Bed Bath & Beyond in Strongsville. In August, it closed about 150 of its namesakes stores and slashed its workforce by 20%.
2 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
5 Ohio places make top 100 most romantic restaurants in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pier W has been named one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the nation, according to the folks at OpenTable. The list – which encompasses more than 40 cities - includes five restaurants in Ohio. Say the folks at the reservation site: “Food is...
Here’s why you should redeem your Starbucks rewards now
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you’ve been hoarding Starbucks reward stars for some sort of doomsday situation, well, that time has come. Starting on Feb. 13, the coffee giant is raising the number of stars required for free stuff. So, a bakery item like a bagel or muffin, or a brewed hot coffee or tea will cost 100 stars instead of 50, while a handcrafted beverage like a latte or a Frappuccino will set you back 200 stars instead of 150. Want a salad or lunch sandwich? That’ll be 300 stars please, up from 200 stars.
coveringthecorner.com
Mustard, Relish nailed in PED sting
CLEVELAND, OH - Authorities apprehended Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Mascots Mustard Mustard and Rickey Relish last night as part of an FBI-coordinated drug sting. Upon breaking into the discarded bun that Mustard claims as a primary residence officers recovered the following substances banned by the Frankenfurter Racing Federation (FRF):. Deca...
