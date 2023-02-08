ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea Tried To Sign Sofyan Amrabat In January

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QS0Gr_0kgGJ6Tn00

Chelsea attempted to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in the January transfer window.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chelsea looked at a lot of midfielders on deadline day in the event their deal for Enzo Fernandez did not come through, and Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was one of those players.

Amrabat was fresh off a magnificent World Cup campaign for Morocco and Chelsea felt he was one of the players that could add something to their midfield.

The Blue's explored a deal but Fiorentina were extremely reluctant to allow the player to leave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CU9QC_0kgGJ6Tn00
Chelsea explored the signing of Sofyan Amrabat.

IMAGO / Moritz Müller

According to Fabrizio Romano , Chelsea explored the possible chances of signing Sofyan Amrabat on loan in January but it was not something Fiorentina were ever open to doing.

Amarabat's stock has risen since the World Cup and he is now one of the most sought after midfielders in the world. Liverpool have interest, but Chelsea were open to trying to make a deal happen in January.

In the end it worked out for Chelsea as they completed the signing of Enzo Fernandez and didn't need to go back into the market for another midfielder, but Amrabat could still be a target for the summer.

Chelsea are expected to sign a midfielder in the summer and Fiorentina are more likely to be willing to part ways with the Moroccan midfielder in the summer.

A price tag of around £35million is expected to be the fee Chelsea could sign him for, which is a stark contrast to the £100million fee being quoted for Declan Rice.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United had £100m bid rejected for England international last summer

Manchester United had a £100m bid rejected for England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice last summer. Rice has developed into one of the best central midfielders in the whole of Europe over the last few years. With West Ham struggling near the foot of the Premier League table, Rice surely has ambitions to be making the next step to a top-six club.
Yardbarker

Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League

Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
BBC

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups

Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Target Benjamin Pavard Increasingly Keen To Leave Bayern Munich This Summer, Italian Media Report

Inter-linked Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is becoming more and more keen to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who report that the 26-year-old could push for a summer exit from the German champions even though they are keen to extend his contract past the end of June 2024.
Yardbarker

28-year-old Chelsea star considering a ‘new challenge’, summer exit possible

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season. According to journalist Simon Phillips, the 28-year-old is now considering a new challenge and he could look to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer. He said to GiveMeSport: “Kovacic, I...
Yardbarker

Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to try their luck with Real Madrid star

Manchester United could move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer. The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to reinforce their midfield last summer. In January, Marcel Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. According to Spanish publication, Nacional, Erik ten...
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Manchester United welcomes Leeds to Old Trafford on Wednesday as a stung foe heads to Manchester days after a managerial change (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Leeds fired Jesse Marsch on Monday, and fellow American boss Chris Armas will be among the men guiding...
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy