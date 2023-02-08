Report: Chelsea Tried To Sign Sofyan Amrabat In January

Chelsea attempted to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in the January transfer window.

Chelsea looked at a lot of midfielders on deadline day in the event their deal for Enzo Fernandez did not come through, and Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was one of those players.

Amrabat was fresh off a magnificent World Cup campaign for Morocco and Chelsea felt he was one of the players that could add something to their midfield.

The Blue's explored a deal but Fiorentina were extremely reluctant to allow the player to leave.

According to Fabrizio Romano , Chelsea explored the possible chances of signing Sofyan Amrabat on loan in January but it was not something Fiorentina were ever open to doing.

Amarabat's stock has risen since the World Cup and he is now one of the most sought after midfielders in the world. Liverpool have interest, but Chelsea were open to trying to make a deal happen in January.

In the end it worked out for Chelsea as they completed the signing of Enzo Fernandez and didn't need to go back into the market for another midfielder, but Amrabat could still be a target for the summer.

Chelsea are expected to sign a midfielder in the summer and Fiorentina are more likely to be willing to part ways with the Moroccan midfielder in the summer.

A price tag of around £35million is expected to be the fee Chelsea could sign him for, which is a stark contrast to the £100million fee being quoted for Declan Rice.

