Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech

Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption.

Establishing itself as a central work hub and virtual headquarters, Zoho Workplace is a unified office platform that combines collaboration, productivity, and communications tools. It is now a flexible, full-featured business mail and cloud office suite that is built on a common data model and unified through search and AI, enabling users to operate collaboratively and seamlessly across applications.

Commenting on the continued innovation, Zoho Chief Evangelist Raju Vegesna said: “In the past year, Zoho Workplace adoption has accelerated as businesses of all sizes transition to digital-forward, hybrid work. With a clear focus on continued innovation, Zoho is well-positioned to thrive during this time of readjustment. The goal of Zoho Workplace is to enable businesses to unify their work to a point where the line between apps disappears. It’s heartening to see so many new businesses join the Zoho family, using Zoho Workplace as their customizable center of gravity.”

Zoho Workplace has grown 30% year-over-year and now has more than 16 million users. This substantial growth is attributed to increasing business demand for simplified, streamlined solutions that maintain utmost standards for user privacy, as well as rising costs from other collaboration platform providers. Additionally, migrations from Google, Microsoft and GoDaddy to Zoho Workplace almost doubled in 2022.

Commenting on the new releases, Dion Hinchcliffe, VP and Principal Analyst of Constellation Research, said: “The new Zoho Workplace announcements show a deep commitment to creating choice in the digital productivity sector with a broad integrated suite that continues to innovate.” He continued: “The improvements to unified communications, the addition of high performance native functionality, improved security, and the addition of new AI capabilities keep Zoho Workplace in the uppermost echelon of productivity suites in my analysis. Zoho Workplace with its newest applications Trident, Webinar within Zoho Meetings, and Phone systems within Zoho Cliq and Zoho Meetings is helping users do their jobs more efficiently and effectively.”

Amanda Dolan-Riddle, CRM Integration Manager at Purolite, commented on the latest updates saying: “For us, one of the big benefits is that all of our offices are communicating so much more freely than they were before and most of that is because of Zoho apps. We have offices in 40 countries so previously, they operated almost like small businesses on their own. They’d come together for a question now and then, but the information is now just being shared much more freely. By adding in Cliq, WorkDrive, and Connect, it’s not just our apps that we’re integrating, but our actual offices. All of that together is really improving the communication throughout our entire company.”

Zoho Workplace Pricing:

Zoho Workplace is available in three editions: Standard is $3 per user per month. Professional is $6 per user per month. Zoho Mail is $1 per user per month. For more information, For more information, please visit: https://www.zoho.com/privacy-commitment.html.

Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company owns and operates its data centers, ensuring complete oversight of customer data, privacy, and security. More than 80 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho everyday to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit: https://www.zoho.com/privacy-commitment.html.

About Zoho

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world’s most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with international headquarters in Chennai, India, Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit: www.zoho.com.

