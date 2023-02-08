ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan Swift to Join ATF Medical as Vice President, Payer Partnerships & Marketing

The Associated Press
 1 day ago
NEWNAN, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--

Brendan Swift will join ATF Medical, a national provider of complex rehab technology and accessibility solutions in workers’ compensation, as vice president, payer partnerships and marketing on February 13. In this newly created role, Swift will lead the company’s sales and marketing strategies and develop and oversee national payer relationships.

Brendan Swift to join ATF Medical as Vice President, Payer Partnerships & Marketing, effective February 13. (Photo: Business Wire)

“ Brendan’s background in payer operations, payer relations, and marketing along with his passion for helping injured workers regain mobility and independence make him a perfect fit in our growing organization,” said CEO and President Sid Glover.

Swift started his career in group health with Oxford, United Healthcare, and Coventry, transitioning into workers’ compensation when he led the national provider network management strategy for Coventry DME-plus. He later served as vice president of payer relations and strategic accounts for National Seating & Mobility, managing the national implementation of its workers’ compensation service program. Most recently, he was staff vice president, provider operations/enterprise provider data management for Elevance Health, formerly Anthem, Inc.

“I’ve always admired the heart and passion that the ATF Medical team has for their seriously injured workers,” Swift said. “Its focus on workers’ comp has produced a business model that delivers fully integrated mobility and accessibility solutions with an enhanced level of service and partnership with payers and injured workers.”

About ATF Medical

ATF Medical (After the Fall, Inc.) supplies fully integrated mobility and accessibility solutions for workers’ compensation payers and injured workers nationally. The company specializes in complex cases and coordinates all rehabilitation and accessibility needs, including, home modifications and vehicle modifications. Based in Newnan, Georgia, ATF Medical can be reached via visit www.atfmedical.com or by calling 877-880-4283.

The Associated Press

