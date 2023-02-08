LetsGetChecked Promotes Flo Newcum to Senior Vice President of Strategic Account Management to Help the Company Continue Delivering Excellence Across Its Growing Client Portfolio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--

LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company, announced today that it has promoted Flo Newcum to Senior Vice President of Strategic Account Management. Newcum will focus on managing LetsGetChecked’s customer base by ensuring the company provides a best-in-class experience for health plans, employers, providers, and public sector clients.

Newcum brings over 25 years of experience in the onboarding and optimization of complex health programs with a key focus on patient engagement and experience to LetsGetChecked. She worked previously for Engagys, a healthcare consulting firm leading large enterprise consulting engagements. Prior to joining Engagys, she held leadership positions at Welltok, formerly Silverlink, in client services and account management where she captained numerous strategic initiatives. She also led call center operations where she delivered meaningful results to clients and consumers while raising employee job satisfaction.

“Flo’s extensive experience in client services makes her uniquely qualified to step into this expanded role and manage the efforts of our client success team,” said Peter Foley, Founder and CEO at LetsGetChecked. “She has been instrumental in the development and implementation of processes that solve program challenges and guarantee a winning client success operation.”

As SVP of Strategic Account Management, Newcum will oversee and manage LetsGetChecked’s rapidly expanding portfolio of +300 corporate customers, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and more than 50 health plans.

“I have spent my career ensuring clients receive high-quality interactions and efficient operations, and I am incredibly excited to continue to put that skillset to work at LetsGetChecked,” said Flo Newcum, Senior Vice President of Strategic Account Management. “Comprehensive, streamlined care available in the home is the future of healthcare, and I am humbled by the opportunity to work with a company dedicated to transforming the way care is delivered.”

This leadership news comes as LetsGetChecked continues to deliver on its mission to empower people to live longer, happier lives by providing the tools to manage health from home through direct access to diagnostic testing, virtual consultations, genetic sequencing, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from home through direct access to diagnostic testing, virtual care, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. LetsGetChecked’s end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, clinician support, and prescription fulfillment. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.

LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York.

