ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Maxar Awarded $192M Foreign Commercial Imagery Program IDIQ Contract

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqH4u_0kgGIFNI00

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that it was awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), worth up to $192 million over five years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005039/en/

Plaça de Catalunya | Barcelona, Spain | April 1, 2022 | WorldView-3 Satellite Image (Credit: Maxar Technologies)

Under the Foreign Commercial Imagery Program contract, Maxar will provide multiple U.S. allies and partners with commercial imagery services consisting of high-resolution electro-optical, synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and 3D data products.

To support these contract requirements, Maxar will leverage the following products:

  • SecureWatch: Giving on-demand access to the world’s most recent, high-accuracy and high-resolution satellite imagery and analytics.
  • Rapid Access Program: Providing the highest commercially available collection priority, predictable access plus virtual control of imaging operations to help meet mission requirements—all from any location on Earth.
  • Precision3D: Enhancing situational awareness and decision-making, providing a precise, true representation of Earth that not only reflects the terrain in all dimensions but also provides an accurate foundation for additional data sources.
  • Commercial SAR: Enabling customers to stay apprised of their areas of interest, regardless of light or weather conditions. Because radar imagery can penetrate through clouds and darkness, it is uniquely suited to provide reliable and continuous monitoring.

“Maxar is proud of our more than two decades’ experience supporting the sharing of critical, actionable geospatial information with U.S. allies and partners,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar’s Executive Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector Earth Intelligence. “Maxar’s high-resolution 2D and 3D imagery and data products are integral for high-confidence mapping, planning and operational support, helping end users make faster, better decisions and saving lives, resources and time.”

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company’s filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005039/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:

Jonny Bell

Maxar Investor Relations

1-303-684-5543

jonny.bell@maxar.comMedia Contact:

Brian Wagner

Maxar Communications

1-202-302-8754

Brian.wagner@maxar.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA COLORADO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER DEFENSE CONTRACTS SATELLITE PHOTOGRAPHY AEROSPACE SOFTWARE MANUFACTURING GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY DEFENSE

SOURCE: Maxar Technologies

PUB: 02/08/2023 06:00 AM/DISC: 02/08/2023 06:00 AM

Comments / 0

Related
defensenews.com

US Air Force awards Boeing $2.3B contract for 15 more KC-46s

WASHINGTON — The Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.3 billion contract for 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. In a contract announcement Friday evening, the Pentagon said the latest batch of KC-46s will make up the ninth production lot of the tankers, and their construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

HARMAN and proteanTecs Collaborate to Advance Predictive and Preventive Maintenance for Automotive Electronics

HAIFA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, and HARMAN, an automotive technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, have collaborated to advance a new approach to predictive and preventive maintenance of vehicle electronics. The HARMAN and proteanTecs solution combines over-the-air (OTA) technology, deep data analytics and advanced device health monitoring to notify, predict and prevent malfunctions in the entire fleet. The details and use cases of this integrated solution are available in a new white paper, detailing the companies’ joint cloud and onboard applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005240/en/ HARMAN and proteanTecs collaborate to advance predictive and preventive maintenance for automotive electronics. (Graphic: Business Wire)
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
msn.com

Quarterhorse, the Air Force’s Next Hypersonic Aircraft, Has Taken an Epic Leap

Hypersonic flight (speeds faster than Mach 5) is the perceived future of human aviation. In order to achieve that vision, engineers need to develop hybrid engines capable of handling subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic speeds. Aviation company Hermeus successfully demonstrated mode transition between turbojet and ramjet engines for the Air Force’s...
msn.com

The Incredible Capabilities Of The Air Force's New Hypersonic Bomber, And Why It's So Important

Draper, an engineering non-profit that has played a crucial role in projects like the Polaris A1 missile, Apollo 11 mission, and even COVID infection research, is joining the project to develop the United States' first hypersonic bomber. Dubbed "Project Mayhem," the contract, worth $334 million, was awarded to Leidos to help the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) develop an air-breathing hypersonic system in December 2022.
Business Insider

Japan says it has 'legal right' to destroy any foreign balloon in its airspace

Japan is investigating reported sightings of balloons over its territory in recent years, due to growing concerns that China is deploying the relatively unsophisticated technology to obtain intelligence about Japan's defences. Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Tuesday under existing laws, Japan would have the legal right to destroy any...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

NBCUniversal Unveils Advertising Initiatives Including ‘Content Quality Index’, 29 New Measurement Partners, Expanded “In-Scene” Push

At its third annual developer conference on Wednesday, NBCUniversal introduced a range of new products and capabilities aimed at enhancing the media company’s appeal to advertisers. Among them: a new “content quality index” partnership with MarketCast; an expansion of in-scene advertising capabilities; and the certification of 29 new measurement partners. The One23 event in New York is named after NBCU’s One Platform, which unifies the company’s many advertising venues, across streaming, digital, social and linear TV. This year’s confab features appearances by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon. With an emphasis on technology, it is designed to...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
COLORADO STATE
Gizmodo

Secret Russian Satellite Breaks Apart for Second Time, Spawning Debris Cloud

A mysterious Russian satellite that launched to space in 2014 has experienced its second breakup event. The cause of Kosmos-2499’s demise is unknown, and we may never find out the truth, given the satellite’s veiled and suspicious history. The U.S. Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron confirmed the...
Breaking Defense

Air Force wants its next-gen tanker flying by 2040

WASHINGTON — The Air Force is soliciting industry feedback on “innovative” technologies and capabilities for its planned tanker of the future, with an eye toward getting it into service by 2040. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center on Jan. 31 issued a request for information on...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
637K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy