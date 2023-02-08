ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, MA

mybackyardnews.com

FEEHAN FOOTBALL LETTERS OF INTENT

ATTLEBORO, MA – “We are so thrilled for our student-athletes who signed their NLI, and very happy for their families who supported them along the way,” remarks Athletic Director Christian Schatz. “Being a varsity student-athlete – especially one who takes that passion to the college level –...
ATTLEBORO, MA
mybackyardnews.com

PULIZER AUTHOR TO SPEAK AT LINDEN PLACE

Dr. David W Blight to speak at Linden Place Mansion. Dr. Blight who was awarded in 2019 the Pulitzer Prize in History for this work will address the importance of Frederick Douglass and the resonance and relevance of Douglass’ life today. Dr. David W Blight a Sterling Professor of...
BRISTOL, RI
earnthenecklace.com

Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Baker, Polito wade back into local politics

A MONTH AFTER they left office, former Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are wading back into the political fray with endorsements of the Republican candidate running for mayor of Attleboro. Jay DiLisio has been serving as acting mayor of the Bristol County city since former mayor Paul...
ATTLEBORO, MA
WSBS

This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

Neighbors sue to block new Brighton synagogue

A group of residents living near the site of a proposed synagogue on Bennett Street in Brighton yesterday sued to block its construction, saying the new building and attached rabbi's residence would simply be far too large for a congested, narrow street. In a suit filed in Suffolk Superior Court,...
BOSTON, MA

