Local school boards sign resolutions asking legislators to reconsider "Third Grade Retention Act"

Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins BOE passes resolution opposing third-grade retention law
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education passed a resolution opposing the state’s new law regarding third-grade retention. The board discussed the resolution at its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County BOE discusses issues with busing
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education heard from its transportation supervisor last week about serious behavioral problems and staffing issues that have caused some bus routes to be delayed. The BOE discussed the matter at its regularly scheduled meeting last Thursday.
Local school officials react to governor’s proposed teacher pay increase
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local school districts are excited about a proposed increase to teachers’ pay in Tennessee. Gov. Bill Lee has proposed $125 million for teacher pay raises across the state. Local school officials say this would further support their teachers, who they see as the backbone of the education system. “It’s an […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport board votes in opposition to partisan election proposal for local governments
KINGSPORT — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen hoped to send a strong message to Nashville on Tuesday night. The message? They want no part of any attempts to force the city to hold partisan municipal elections.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County commissioners to consider extending consultant's contact
Washington County commissioners are being asking to approve a 15-month contract with a communications consultant in the amount of $62,490. The county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to send a resolution to the full commission on Feb. 23 that extends the county’s current contract with Mary Ellen Miller for those services. The recommendation, which comes from the Washington County Communications Task Force, calls for the county to extend its existing contract with Miller through the end of the current fiscal year and into the next budget year, which will end on June 30, 2024.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton City Council approves golf course funds, spay and neuter lease, and Christian concert for August
ELIZABETHTON — In a unanimous vote on Thursday evening, the Elizabethton City Council unanimously approved a lease with the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter that will be in effect when the non profit organization is able to establish a spay and neuter clinic adjacent to the shelter. The council was a bit less united in approving on final reading the budget amendment which would make available to Hampton Golf, the manager of the Elizabethton Golf Course some additional funds for cashflow and operational purposes during the remaining cold weather months. Mayor Pro Tem Bill Carter and Commissioner Richard Barker voted against making the additional funds available.
Kingsport Times-News
Emory & Henry College joins Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center as full partner
ABINGDON — If you want to study health care or business in far Southwest Virginia, some higher education leaders came together Tuesday morning to sign a partnership agreement that could benefit you. The pact is between Emory & Henry College and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Office of Professional Development to offer ‘Podcasting for Everyone’ workshop
Podcasting is one of the fastest-growing formats for creating and consuming news, opinion and entertainment, and East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development and Department of Media and Communication are teaming up to help aspiring podcasters learn the tools and tricks of the trade. A three-night workshop, “Podcasting...
bjournal.com
Robinette Company announces $10.3 million expansion in Sullivan County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and The Robinette Company officials announced today the company will invest $10.3 million to construct a new, 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats. With a headquarters in Bristol and manufacturing operations in both Bristol and Piney Flats, the...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Building and Grounds Committee hears great news in governor's budget
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby had some good news for the County Commission's Building and Grounds Committee on Tuesday night. She told the committee Gov. Bill Lee has included several projects the committee has been working on to be part of his proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County, Norton Republicans going with firehouse primary for November nominees
WISE — Wise County and Norton Republican candidates will go with a firehouse primary to nominate November election candidates for supervisor and constitutional officers. About 50 Republican party and committee members gathered Tuesday at the Wise Fire Department meting hall to agree on a May 6 date and a May 13 backup date for a party canvass to select candidates for circuit court clerk, Commonwealth’s Attorney, treasurer, commissioner of revenue, sheriff and four of the eight Board of Supervisors seats up for election in November.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Industrial Board gives approval for duck tracking
SURGOINSVILLE — The Hawkins County Industrial Board voted at its last meeting to allow a local man to put tracking devices on black ducks at Phipps Bend Industrial Park. David Mullins reached out to the board to request permission to start the project. The IDB discussed the subject at its meeting on Jan. 26 and unanimously voted to allow it.
wjhl.com
Honaker police seeking at-risk 22-year-old
Post’s 24 points, 10 rebounds lead BC past Virginia …. Post's 24 points, 10 rebounds lead BC past Virginia Tech. Erwin business owners react to proposed alcohol regulations. Erwin business owners react to proposed alcohol regulations. Community Heroes: Linda Skeens’ talent highlights …. Linda Skeens hit the mainstream...
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville native chosen to be Tennessee Tech Trailblazer
ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville native has been selected to participate as a Tennessee Tech University Trailblazer, which contributes to student recruitment. Cheyenne Bare, an accounting major, was selected to join the newest Trailblazer class.
Kingsport Times-News
Two Elizabethton High School students are finding new information in the Redhead Murders case in their spare time
ELIZABETHTON — In addition to the usual English, math and science classes at Elizabethton High School, some students have worked hard at solving a cold case that is older than their parents. Elizabethton students in Alex Campbell’s sociology class began reviewing a series of unsolved murders in the spring of 2018, referred to as the Redhead Murders because the victims were young women with red hair. The murders had taken place around Tennessee from the late 70’s until the 1990’s. Prior to the work of the students, there had never been any consensus by law enforcement that the murders were related.
wjhl.com
Drone 11: January 2023 shots of the Tri-Cities
Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Erwin business...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport audit finds employee used city resources for personal gain
KINGSPORT — An audit of the city of Kingsport showed a school employee used the city’s account for personal purchases in order to avoid paying taxes. The audit, conducted by independent auditors Brown, Edwards & Company LLP, details the city’s finances for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which ended in June.
thebig1063.com
Two Kentuckians arrested in Lee County Virginia charged with drug offenses
Sheriff Gary B. Parsons and Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force reports that on January 27, 2023 they conducted a Buy/Bust Operation in Lee County. The Operation was an undercover purchase of 300 pressed Fentanyl Tablets at a cost of $4,500.00. The undercover transaction took place as planned and the Virginia...
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City’s Spivey highlights locals at region swim meet
BRISTOL, Va. — It may not have been her best day, but Gate City junior Tia Spivey still made the best of her opportunities at Wednesday’s Region 1D/2D swimming and diving championships at Virginia High. Spivey won her two events — the 100-yard butterfly and 500 freestyle —...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter to cut ribbon on spay/neuter clinic Tuesday
The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter will host a ribbon-cutting for its spay/neuter clinic on Tuesday. The Judy and Doug Lowrie Spay and Neuter Clinic, 3411 North Roan St., will host the ribbon-cutting at 9:45 a.m. and will have festivities that go on until 1 p.m. Food trucks, giveaways and behind-the-scenes tours of the new facility will be available.
