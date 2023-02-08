Kingsport board votes in opposition to partisan election proposal for local governments

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overheadRoger MarshKingsport, TN
Cameo Theater to Host Billy Idol and Bret Michaels with Rebel Rock Street ShowJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Ballad Health System opens Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at WoodridgeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Enjoying the Surprising Health and Community Benefits of City Parks and RecreationJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County, Norton Republicans going with firehouse primary for November nominees
WISE — Wise County and Norton Republican candidates will go with a firehouse primary to nominate November election candidates for supervisor and constitutional officers. About 50 Republican party and committee members gathered Tuesday at the Wise Fire Department meting hall to agree on a May 6 date and a May 13 backup date for a party canvass to select candidates for circuit court clerk, Commonwealth’s Attorney, treasurer, commissioner of revenue, sheriff and four of the eight Board of Supervisors seats up for election in November.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Building and Grounds Committee hears great news in governor's budget
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby had some good news for the County Commission's Building and Grounds Committee on Tuesday night. She told the committee Gov. Bill Lee has included several projects the committee has been working on to be part of his proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County commissioners to consider extending consultant's contact
Washington County commissioners are being asking to approve a 15-month contract with a communications consultant in the amount of $62,490. The county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to send a resolution to the full commission on Feb. 23 that extends the county’s current contract with Mary Ellen Miller for those services. The recommendation, which comes from the Washington County Communications Task Force, calls for the county to extend its existing contract with Miller through the end of the current fiscal year and into the next budget year, which will end on June 30, 2024.
Kingsport Times-News
Fallen Big Stone Gap officer to be honored in Washington, D.C.
BIG STONE GAP — Two years after his death, Michael Chandler’s name will be honored with those of other law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Chandler had turned 29 when he was shot after responding to a call just outside the Big Stone Gap city limits on the night of Nov. 13, 2021.
Local school officials react to governor’s proposed teacher pay increase
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local school districts are excited about a proposed increase to teachers’ pay in Tennessee. Gov. Bill Lee has proposed $125 million for teacher pay raises across the state. Local school officials say this would further support their teachers, who they see as the backbone of the education system. “It’s an […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins BOE passes resolution opposing third-grade retention law
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education passed a resolution opposing the state’s new law regarding third-grade retention. The board discussed the resolution at its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.
bjournal.com
Robinette Company announces $10.3 million expansion in Sullivan County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and The Robinette Company officials announced today the company will invest $10.3 million to construct a new, 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats. With a headquarters in Bristol and manufacturing operations in both Bristol and Piney Flats, the...
TN’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ tag came from Carter County, benefits historic park
Specialty tag brings hundreds of thousands in funding for historic park. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – You’ve likely seen it on the roads throughout the state, but did you know that Tennessee’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag came from Sycamore Shoals? The tag has gone by many names since its release in 2017, but the design […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport audit finds employee used city resources for personal gain
An audit of the city of Kingsport showed that a school employee had used the city’s account for personal purchases in order to not pay taxes and another employee misappropriated cash funds, which has led to a state investigation. The audit, conducted by independent auditors Brown, Edwards & Company...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Office of Professional Development to offer ‘Podcasting for Everyone’ workshop
Podcasting is one of the fastest-growing formats for creating and consuming news, opinion and entertainment, and East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development and Department of Media and Communication are teaming up to help aspiring podcasters learn the tools and tricks of the trade. A three-night workshop, “Podcasting...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter to cut ribbon on spay/neuter clinic Tuesday
The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter will host a ribbon-cutting for its spay/neuter clinic on Tuesday. The Judy and Doug Lowrie Spay and Neuter Clinic, 3411 North Roan St., will host the ribbon-cutting at 9:45 a.m. and will have festivities that go on until 1 p.m. Food trucks, giveaways and behind-the-scenes tours of the new facility will be available.
wjhl.com
Honaker police seeking at-risk 22-year-old
Post’s 24 points, 10 rebounds lead BC past Virginia …. Post's 24 points, 10 rebounds lead BC past Virginia Tech. Erwin business owners react to proposed alcohol regulations. Erwin business owners react to proposed alcohol regulations. Community Heroes: Linda Skeens’ talent highlights …. Linda Skeens hit the mainstream...
Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
Kingsport Times-News
Emory & Henry College joins Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center as full partner
ABINGDON — If you want to study health care or business in far Southwest Virginia, some higher education leaders came together Tuesday morning to sign a partnership agreement that could benefit you. The pact is between Emory & Henry College and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.
wjhl.com
Drone 11: January 2023 shots of the Tri-Cities
Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Erwin business...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Industrial Board gives approval for duck tracking
SURGOINSVILLE — The Hawkins County Industrial Board voted at its last meeting to allow a local man to put tracking devices on black ducks at Phipps Bend Industrial Park. David Mullins reached out to the board to request permission to start the project. The IDB discussed the subject at its meeting on Jan. 26 and unanimously voted to allow it.
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad opens cardiology practice in Norton
NORTON — Southwest Virginia cardiology patients now have a shorter drive for outpatient services. Ballad Health officials opened the doors Tuesday on a new branch site for its CVA Heart Institute cardiology practice at the Norton Community Hospital Healthplex on West Park Avenue.
2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
East TN woman sentenced for using PPP loan on Trump resort stay, plastic surgery
An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery.
DOJ: Hawkins Co. woman sentenced to 6+ years for wire fraud, spent PPP money on plastic surgery
SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Surgoinsville woman was sentenced to 78 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Leslie Bethea, 30, was indicted in June 2022 on multiple charges related to wire fraud and money laundering. She later agreed to plead […]
Comments / 0