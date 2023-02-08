ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport board votes in opposition to partisan election proposal for local governments

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County, Norton Republicans going with firehouse primary for November nominees

WISE — Wise County and Norton Republican candidates will go with a firehouse primary to nominate November election candidates for supervisor and constitutional officers. About 50 Republican party and committee members gathered Tuesday at the Wise Fire Department meting hall to agree on a May 6 date and a May 13 backup date for a party canvass to select candidates for circuit court clerk, Commonwealth’s Attorney, treasurer, commissioner of revenue, sheriff and four of the eight Board of Supervisors seats up for election in November.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County commissioners to consider extending consultant's contact

Washington County commissioners are being asking to approve a 15-month contract with a communications consultant in the amount of $62,490. The county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to send a resolution to the full commission on Feb. 23 that extends the county’s current contract with Mary Ellen Miller for those services. The recommendation, which comes from the Washington County Communications Task Force, calls for the county to extend its existing contract with Miller through the end of the current fiscal year and into the next budget year, which will end on June 30, 2024.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fallen Big Stone Gap officer to be honored in Washington, D.C.

BIG STONE GAP — Two years after his death, Michael Chandler’s name will be honored with those of other law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Chandler had turned 29 when he was shot after responding to a call just outside the Big Stone Gap city limits on the night of Nov. 13, 2021.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
bjournal.com

Robinette Company announces $10.3 million expansion in Sullivan County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and The Robinette Company officials announced today the company will invest $10.3 million to construct a new, 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats. With a headquarters in Bristol and manufacturing operations in both Bristol and Piney Flats, the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport audit finds employee used city resources for personal gain

An audit of the city of Kingsport showed that a school employee had used the city’s account for personal purchases in order to not pay taxes and another employee misappropriated cash funds, which has led to a state investigation. The audit, conducted by independent auditors Brown, Edwards & Company...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Office of Professional Development to offer ‘Podcasting for Everyone’ workshop

Podcasting is one of the fastest-growing formats for creating and consuming news, opinion and entertainment, and East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development and Department of Media and Communication are teaming up to help aspiring podcasters learn the tools and tricks of the trade. A three-night workshop, “Podcasting...
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter to cut ribbon on spay/neuter clinic Tuesday

The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter will host a ribbon-cutting for its spay/neuter clinic on Tuesday. The Judy and Doug Lowrie Spay and Neuter Clinic, 3411 North Roan St., will host the ribbon-cutting at 9:45 a.m. and will have festivities that go on until 1 p.m. Food trucks, giveaways and behind-the-scenes tours of the new facility will be available.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Honaker police seeking at-risk 22-year-old

Post’s 24 points, 10 rebounds lead BC past Virginia …. Post's 24 points, 10 rebounds lead BC past Virginia Tech. Erwin business owners react to proposed alcohol regulations. Erwin business owners react to proposed alcohol regulations. Community Heroes: Linda Skeens’ talent highlights …. Linda Skeens hit the mainstream...
HONAKER, VA
WJHL

Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Drone 11: January 2023 shots of the Tri-Cities

Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Erwin business...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County Industrial Board gives approval for duck tracking

SURGOINSVILLE — The Hawkins County Industrial Board voted at its last meeting to allow a local man to put tracking devices on black ducks at Phipps Bend Industrial Park. David Mullins reached out to the board to request permission to start the project. The IDB discussed the subject at its meeting on Jan. 26 and unanimously voted to allow it.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ballad opens cardiology practice in Norton

NORTON — Southwest Virginia cardiology patients now have a shorter drive for outpatient services. Ballad Health officials opened the doors Tuesday on a new branch site for its CVA Heart Institute cardiology practice at the Norton Community Hospital Healthplex on West Park Avenue.
NORTON, VA
WJHL

2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
LEE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy