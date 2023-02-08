Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
12 Best Jewelry Deals at Macy’s: Shop Savings on Stud Earrings, Diamond Rings, and More for Valentine’s Day
While roses and heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are Valentine's Day staples, to really wow that special someone look no further than fine jewelry. And while typically swoon-worthy necklaces, gorgeous gemstone earrings or radiant diamond rings could push the budget, Macy's is playing Cupid and offering deals you don't want to miss across their jewelry department by using code VDAY.
Cult of Mac
Gift your valentine 2 dozen roses without breaking the bank
February has arrived, which means Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Don’t become one of the unfortunate folks who approach this holiday unprepared — and overspend at the last minute out of desperation. Roses are a time-tested winner when considering what to get for your Valentine,...
Gear Patrol
Save Up to 70% Off at Lunya This Valentine's Day, Including Its Washable Silk Loungewear
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Valentine's Day is right around the corner (even if it feels like the new year started yesterday), so it's time to start finding the perfect gift for your special someone. Whether you're shopping for him or for her, you can never go wrong with a cozy clothing item, especially if you're experiencing some winter weather or your giftee works from home. When it comes to comfortable loungewear, Lunya is one of the best. All of its clothing and accessories are made from quality fabrics, from cashmere to its popular washable silk collection. And right now the brand is holding a Warehouse Sale featuring up to 70 percent off — just in time for Valentine's Day shipping cutoffs.
Valentine’s Day: Marketing scam or day to celebrate love?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Valentine’s Day is a day to remind your partner how much you love them and shower them with hugs, kisses, and maybe gifting them a simple card and flowers. But since when was Valentine’s Day a holiday that even involved spending money in order to give love? Sometimes it may seem […]
KFOR
Best Valentine’s basket
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Are you tired of giving the same old box of candy and gifts for Valentine’s Day? When you upgrade to a Valentine’s basket, your recipient can enjoy a treasure trove of candy, snacks or gourmet items. Besides being...
I Just Bought This Midi-Length Cocktail Dress for a Spring Wedding—and I Can’t Believe It’s Only $50
It’s available in five colors, and it’s so comfortable.
TODAY.com
You can send your ex a real scorpion on Valentine’s Day
Feeling stung by an ex this Valentine’s Day? Hard seltzer brand Topo Chico is offering up the perfect way to get them back: send them a real scorpion. While real, the scorpion is not alive — but it is edible. Safe to eat, it’s dipped in a strawberry guava coating inspired by the brand’s signature seltzer flavor. The Scorpion Valentines go on sale for $6.99 on Feb. 10 at 8 a.m. EST through Feb. 14, or while supplies last. (Yes, that means the scorpion will likely arrive after Valentine’s Day, but that just makes it even more of a surprise!)
Valentine’s Day 2023 gift ideas: The best sales on jewelry
With Valentine’s Day just weeks away, the sales on jewelry are here with plenty of gift options already marked down. Several retailers, such as Pandora and Kendra Scott, are offering big savings on jewelry for Valentine’s Day. Many have discounts as high as 50% off some designer styles.
Elite Daily
Krispy Kreme’s Valentine’s Day 2023 Doughnuts Include So Much Chocolate
Love is in the air at Krispy Kreme, well to be more specific, heart-shaped doughnuts are in the boxes. The company launched its lineup of Valentine’s Day 2023 doughnuts on Jan. 30, and with all-new goodies featuring Hershey’s chocolate, this one true (food) pairing is the best of both worlds.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Recycled Coffee Creamer Bottle Craft Perfect for Valentine’s Day
This recycled bottle craft is a great way to make a cute Valentine’s day craft or even a cute penguin craft. Kids of all ages will love this recycled bottle craft including: toddlers, preschoolers, and even elementary aged kids. And the best part is, this recycled bottle craft is budget-friendly!
Cult of Mac
Win Valentine’s Day with this $20 deal on $200 worth of restaurant gift cards
If you haven’t dined out in a while, you might be counting the minutes until Valentine’s Day gives you the perfect excuse for a date night. Here’s the problem: You may not have noticed, but that swanky eatery you and your partner love has probably gotten more expensive this year.
Daily Californian
Activities to try for a self-care Valentine's Day
Whether it’s another year of being single or your very first, you don’t necessarily need a romantic partner to indulge in Valentine’s Day festivities. The Clog has some self-care ideas to make the most out of your Cupid’s Day, whether that’s staying in or going out.
17 absolute last minute Valentine’s Day gifts for every price range: Sunglasses, flowers, more
Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching meaning there isn’t a lot of time to score the perfect gift for your significant other. Start your V-day gift shopping now and get some of the best presents before they’re out of stock or don’t have a pretty discounted price next to them. You can gift the CLOUDFOAM PURE 2.0 SHOES, Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses, and more while saving money.
Aldi is selling discounted prosecco rosé for some Valentine’s Day sparkle – and it’s less than £4
Whatever your take on Valentine’s Day, the day of love – which is less than a week away – is the perfect excuse to indulge yourself and the people you love, whether you’re plumping for a dine-in meal for two, hampers stuffed to the brim or a bottle of fizz in front of the telly.If popping a bottle of pink sparkles sounds like the perfect addition to an evening in, we have some good news – you can now buy a bottle of Costellore prosecco rosè from Aldi and still be left with change from a fiver (yes, really). Whether...
Parents Magazine
Surprise the Kids on Valentine's Day With This Popular Chocolate Fountain—Now on Major Sale
I’m not quite sure how it happened, but somewhere over the years as a parent, I accidentally created the tradition of bringing out a chocolate fountain for our kids on precisely two days of the year: New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day. Now the chocolate fountain is a super fun, special occasion treat for the kids. They love it, it creates an atmosphere of excitement, and they eat more fresh fruit that day than most days, so I’m calling it a win.
Inflation Can't Kill the Love: Most Consumers Will Spend Money on Valentine's Day Despite Higher Costs
Consumers are still opening their wallets to celebrate the holiday of love.
marthastewart.com
Martha's Valentine's Day CBD Gummy Box Is Back—and It's Currently 25 Percent Off
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With the pressure of finding the perfect bunch of red roses or planning a romantic dinner for two, it's safe to say that Valentine's Day can be overwhelming. If you've been struggling to find the perfect gift for your significant other this year, consider the search over. Our founder's limited-edition Valentine's Day CBD gummy box is back—and it's currently 25 percent off when you use code HEART25 at checkout.
