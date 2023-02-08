Apple vs. Microsoft vs. Amazon: Which Tech Stock Is The Best Value?

Tech stocks have recovered some lost ground in 2023. But which of the three is the best-value play: Apple, Microsoft, or Amazon? We look at the fundamentals and reach our conclusion.

Tech stocks are back on investors’ radar, after a painful 2022. The Nasdaq 100 has risen 15% so far this year.

Apple stock (AAPL) is a good holding, in my opinion, but is it the best value in the mega-cap tech space?

I compare AAPL vs. MSFT vs. AMZN to find out: based on P/E ratio, risk, and growth expectations, which stock offers the most bang for the buck?

Which is the best-value stock: Apple, Microsoft, or Amazon?

AAPL: Good (But Expensive) Stock

In a recent article , I argued that Apple was a good stock to own because “the Cupertino company is a stand-out executor in a tech sector that seems to be walking on eggshells – hence the massive layoff plans announced recently.” Fiscal Q1 earnings reinforced my convictions.

But in the very next paragraph, I noted that “the only potential yellow flag is valuations that remain elevated, especially after AAPL's 20% YTD rally.” In fact, Apple’s rich valuation tends to be one of the biggest arguments used by bears against owning the stock.

Are Apple’s Peers A Better Value?

To assess value, I like to look first at P/E, or price-to-earnings ratio.

The chart below, provided by Stock Rover , shows that Apple’s multiple has come down consistently and substantially over the past two years, following the COVID-19 peaks of 2021. At 25.8x , however, AAPL’s P/E is still far from being a bargain.

AAPL Graph: P/E Ratio Since 2021 Stock Rover

Compared to peers Microsoft and Amazon, Apple’s multiple might actually look more appealing. The Redmond-based tech giant trades at a 2023 P/E of 28.1x . Meanwhile, shares of the e-commerce and cloud behemoth command a current-year earnings multiple of 65.3x .

Therefore, based on the valuation multiple alone, AAPL might actually look like the best value among the three key peers.

A Closer Look At The Fundamentals

I will spare the reader of the supporting algebra. Suffice it to say that companies with (1) higher growth prospects and (2) lower perceived risk tend to attract a valuation premium.

When it comes to earnings over the next several years, Apple is projected to grow the bottom line at a pace of 11.0% per year, according to YCharts. Divide P/E by the integer of the growth ratio, and we are looking at a so-called PEG ratio of 2.3x for Apple stock.

At the same time, Microsoft should grow EPS at a pace of 12.2%. Its expected earnings growth pace, therefore, is higher than Apple’s, although not by much. Microsoft’s PEG is comparable to Apple’s, also at 2.3x .

How about Amazon? Despite much higher costs of operations and some top-line headwinds impacting both the e-commerce and the cloud businesses lately, Amazon’s EPS is still projected to grow by 28.8% annually. Therefore, the company’s PEG is also 2.3x .

Adjusted for earnings growth, therefore, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon can be considered fairly equally valued on a P/E basis. That leaves us only with the risk assessment: whichever stock is least risky can probably be considered the best value.

AAPL, MSFT, Or AMZN? It Boils Down To Risk

Quantifying risk can be a bit tricky. After all, which factor best captures risk? Is it the balance sheet composition (e.g., cash and debt), or is it the capital structure? Is it the predictability of revenues and the consistency of margins? Or should the assessment be qualitative?

A standard way to measure risk in finance is to look at a stock’s beta: that is, the sensitivity to market movements. The higher the beta, the riskier the stock.

According to Yahoo Finance, Apple’s beta is a fairly high 1.28 . This means that, over the past five years and using month-end data points, Apple stock has moved up or down about 1.3x as intensely as the broad market.

Amazon’s beta is a slightly more modest 1.17 . Meanwhile, Microsoft’s beta of 0.92 suggests that the stock tends to be less “jittery” than the S&P 500 itself.

The Verdict

Based on the analysis above, Microsoft seems to be the best-value stock among the three mega-cap tech names proposed. Apple has the lowest P/E ratio of them all, but the fundamentals still don’t seem to fully justify the 25-plus multiple.

Of course, different investors could look at the analysis differently. For example, is Wall Street underestimating Apple’s growth prospects, which means the rich P/E is better supported? Or do Apple’s high-quality management team and superior product portfolio make the company (and hence the stock) a lower-risk play?

These are good questions. Use the Twitter poll below to share your opinion, and comment explaining your best-value stock selection.

