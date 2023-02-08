ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided

NBA legends react to LeBron James breaking all-time scoring record

It was only a matter of time. LeBron James entered Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record. It didn’t even take four quarters for LeBron to break the record, as a fadeaway jumper over Kenrich Williams...
Sporting News

Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Lil Wayne lead tributes to LeBron James on social media as Lakers star breaks NBA all-time scoring record

LeBron James rewrote the record books Tuesday night, climbing to the summit of the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. LeBron's history-making bucket came in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a fadeaway over Kenrich Williams. It was a night of celebration at Crypto.com Arena,...
New York Post

How LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar overcame frosty past for special moment

They have never been close. As recently as last October, LeBron James had been asked if he had any thoughts about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, or if he’d care to comment on the relationship James enjoyed with the man who, for almost 34 years, had scored more points than any other player in NBA history. “No thoughts,” James had said then. “And no relationship.” They are men of different generations, who have espoused different public stances on any number of social issues, and that has caused conflict in the past. But in recent weeks whatever chill existed between them had clearly thawed. On James’...
NBC Sports Chicago

Watch: Kareem passes basketball to LeBron after breaking record

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has seen a player break his long-time record in person. The NBA’s former all-time leading scorer got to see LeBron James make history on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as James scored his 38,388th-career point to take the record. Similar to how Ray Allen congratulated...

