Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Fans React To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Looking Devastated As LeBron James Looks To Become The All-Time Scoring Leader
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn't looking happy in the crowd as he may see LeBron James break his all-time scoring record tonight against the Thunder.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA legends react to LeBron James breaking all-time scoring record
It was only a matter of time. LeBron James entered Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record. It didn’t even take four quarters for LeBron to break the record, as a fadeaway jumper over Kenrich Williams...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Sporting News
Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Lil Wayne lead tributes to LeBron James on social media as Lakers star breaks NBA all-time scoring record
LeBron James rewrote the record books Tuesday night, climbing to the summit of the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. LeBron's history-making bucket came in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a fadeaway over Kenrich Williams. It was a night of celebration at Crypto.com Arena,...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal Settle Long-Time Beef
With so many momentous things taking place in the NBA over the past week, one of the most significant came on the night when LeBron James broke another Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time scoring record. Legend has it that Abdul-Jabbar, considered among the game’s greatest players, didn’t have a...
How LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar overcame frosty past for special moment
They have never been close. As recently as last October, LeBron James had been asked if he had any thoughts about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, or if he’d care to comment on the relationship James enjoyed with the man who, for almost 34 years, had scored more points than any other player in NBA history. “No thoughts,” James had said then. “And no relationship.” They are men of different generations, who have espoused different public stances on any number of social issues, and that has caused conflict in the past. But in recent weeks whatever chill existed between them had clearly thawed. On James’...
Watch: Kareem passes basketball to LeBron after breaking record
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has seen a player break his long-time record in person. The NBA’s former all-time leading scorer got to see LeBron James make history on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as James scored his 38,388th-career point to take the record. Similar to how Ray Allen congratulated...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar quashes his beef with Shaq — not LeBron — on Tuesday night
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar told Shaquille O'Neal he was on his side despite concerns the former Lakers captain never gave O'Neal advice during his career.
LeBron James Record Spurs Historic NBA Night on TV, Online
LeBron James’ record-setting Tuesday night — when he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer — resulted in a historic achievement for NBA exposure. The late game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder averaged 3 million viewers on TNT...
'As special as it gets': LeBron James solidifies legendary status by becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer
It was a night of wild expectations and LeBron James, once again, delivered.
