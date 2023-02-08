Flint, MI—Flint Community Schools (FCS) will be hosting a forum on Feb. 9, 2023 to update families on the district’s COVID relief funds, construction plans and academics. According to the district’s notice to families, the forum will take place at the Accelerated Learning Academy, located at 1602 S. Averill Ave., on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO