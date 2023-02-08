ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint Beat

GHS to expand hours of Behavioral Health Urgent Care in Flint

Flint, MI—The Genesee Health System (GHS) is extending the opening hours of its in-person urgent care services into the weekends. Beginning on Feb. 4, 2023, the site of GHS’s Behavioral Health Urgent Care (BHUC), located at 422 W. 4th Ave. in Flint, Mich., will open at 10 a.m. and accept last visits by 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Flint Beat

Flint Schools to host community forum on Thursday, Feb. 9

Flint, MI—Flint Community Schools (FCS) will be hosting a forum on Feb. 9, 2023 to update families on the district’s COVID relief funds, construction plans and academics. According to the district’s notice to families, the forum will take place at the Accelerated Learning Academy, located at 1602 S. Averill Ave., on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Flint Beat

New organization to ‘weave together’ educational supports for Flint kids, families

Flint, MI—Several Flint educational initiatives and programs will soon be operating under a singular organization. Launched through an anticipated $10 million in initial funding from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, the new Flint Center for Educational Excellence is set to coordinate six “cooperative efforts” according to the foundation’s Feb. 2, 2023 press release.
Flint Beat

New recycled plastics processing facility launches in Flint

Flint, MI—ACI Plastics has unveiled a new facility for processing recycled plastics in Flint. On Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, the company launched its roughly $10 million recycled plastics processing site, located at 2000 Bagwell St., on the southeast side of the city. Scott Melton, ACI Plastics president, said the...
Flint Beat

Walk-in COVID vaccine clinics available in February

Genesee County, MI—Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to Flint residents throughout February. “The Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) continues to offer vaccines at our health department, but also we offer the pop-up clinics for the convenience of the community,” said JoAnne Herman, COVID-19 nurse coordinator at GCHD.
