4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What Colts' Offer to Bears for No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Could Look Like
What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week. But it hasn't.
Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation
This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
Commanders land quarterback in new ESPN 2-round mock draft
It’s no secret the Washington Commanders need stability at the quarterback position. It’s why Washington is seemingly in on every veteran quarterback each offseason. It never works for various reasons. The Commanders need to find a young quarterback in the NFL draft, develop, and build around him. That’s...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WLTX.com
Haason Reddick explains why he didn't re-sign with the Panthers | Locked On Panthers
Former Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick will take part in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday as a member of his hometown Eagles. That and more on Locked On Panthers.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Saints mock draft: Trading up for QB after missing on Derek Carr
While the potential for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to end up in New Orleans continues to pick up steam, it’s important to remember that nothing is guaranteed. Much like last year’s Deshaun Watson pursuit, the Saints could wind up empty-handed at quarterback while Carr agrees to be traded or agrees to free agency terms with another team. If that happens, the Saints would likely have to turn back to Andy Dalton, the passer that started the majority of the team’s games in 2022.
Here's How Many Draft Picks Broncos Have
What is the Denver Broncos' NFL draft situation after two offseasons of blockbuster trades?
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Seahawks address EDGE, add weapons in this 3-round 2023 mock draft
Only one team has more total draft capital than the Seattle Seahawks this year. That sets Seattle up to take advantage of the strengths of this year’s rookie class – especially in the early rounds, where they hold five of the first 83 overall selections. In a new...
Wichita Eagle
Panthers Part Ways with Front Office Member
There will be a lot of changes made to the Carolina Panthers' roster, coaching staff, and even front office this offseason as the team moves into a new era under new head coach Frank Reich. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are parting ways with Vice President...
LSU coach Kim Mulkey once turned down the South Carolina women's basketball job. Here's the story
Imagine. The lights drop inside a jam-packed, raucous Colonial Life Arena. Spotlights swirl around the arena as players introductions commence and the standing crowd cheers after each name. To close out the pregame routine, the PA announcer bellows, “and your head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks … Kim. Mulkey.”...
Colts address needs in Draft Wire's latest 3-round mock draft
The Indianapolis Colts are still narrowing down their finalists to make a decision on selecting their new head coach, but the 2023 NFL draft preparation is well underway. Following the Senior Bowl, our friends over at Draft Wire put together an updated three-round mock draft. In this edition, the Colts stayed put at No. 4 overall, which means they had other picks to work with rather than trading them away to get the first overall pick.
Broncos expected to interview Ronald Curry for OC job
Justin Outten’s time with the Denver Broncos is likely coming to an end. Outten was the team’s offensive coordinator under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett in 2022, but the Broncos have allowed Outten to interview with other teams this offseason. After hiring Sean Payton as their new head...
Former Panthers Interim Coach Steve Wilks Landed New NFL Job: Report
Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks has reportedly been hired by this NFL team.
Which cornerback should the Raiders target in the 2023 NFL Draft?
One position that the Raiders will be searching for early in the NFL Draft is cornerback. With Rock Ya-Sin expected to hit the free agent market, the Raiders need to add talent and depth to the position. But who would be an ideal fit in Patrick Graham’s defense?. In...
