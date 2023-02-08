Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
‘He’s going to be a problem’: What they’re saying about the Cavs after Wednesday’s win over the Pistons
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As Evan Mobley continues his rise in the NBA alongside fellow big man Jarrett Allen, opposing frontcourts around the league are embracing the chance to tussle with the Cavs’ twin towers. In Wednesday night’s loss to the Cavaliers, Pistons 6-foot-11, 250-pound rookie center Jalen Duren...
BREAKING: Heat And Spurs Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
How Kevin Durant Suns trade impacted Draymond Green’s plans for the deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and it’s got everyone buzzing. With that trade, the power balance in the Western Conference has shifted — and uh…altered the plans of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. “Madness!!! I was gone leave...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Fans React To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Looking Devastated As LeBron James Looks To Become The All-Time Scoring Leader
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn't looking happy in the crowd as he may see LeBron James break his all-time scoring record tonight against the Thunder.
Steph Curry's Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet congratulating Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Lakers could reunite with infamous point guard
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly working on a major three-team trade that could see them reunite with an infamous former player. The Lakers are discussing a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah and Mike Conley to Minnesota, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.... The post Lakers could reunite with infamous point guard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Jordan Isn’t Going to Like This LeBron James Comment
Well, LeBron James attempted to be diplomatic when asked who he thought was the greatest NBA player of all time — but Shaquille O’Neal didn’t let that slide. Now, the league’s all-time scoring leader is going to start a debate about himself and Michael Jordan. Tuesday...
“I’m embarrassed to be a Lakers fan” Los Angeles’ Heartbroken fans expresses disappointment with Rob Pelinka after Kyrie Irving Mavs trade
Just as we predicted, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 first-round pick, and a first-round and a second-round pick in the 2029 NBA draft. As it seems to be a hijacking deal by the Mavericks,...
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Giving A Back Massage To Dwyane Wade: "Caught In 4K."
Jeanie Buss giving a back massage to Dwyane Wade pulls hilarious reactions from NBA fans.
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
This Grizzlies-Nets Trade Sends Kevin Durant To Memphis
Who is the best player in the NBA? It’s not an easy question to answer. Many would go with Giannis Antetkoumnpo. Fair. You can also make the case for Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic. Even LeBron James and Kevin Durant still have cases to be made. Let’s ask an...
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Phoenix was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder... The post Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Warriors' Draymond Green reacts to LeBron James breaking the NBA all-time scoring record
Joining his teammate Steph Curry, Draymond Green became one of the many members of the NBA community to celebrate LeBron James becoming the league’s new all-time scoring record. With a historic jumper in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday...
Lakers fans should thank DeAndre Jordan for overpriced Thomas Bryant trade
The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade for D’Angelo Russell on Wednesday and only had to trade one protected first-round pick to get Russell Westbrook out of town. All in all, it was a great trade for Los Angeles. Fans knew that Rob Pelinka was not done reaching...
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Paul Pierce Finally Admits LeBron James Is The GOAT: "I've Never Acknowledged You As A King, But You Truly The King."
Paul Pierce has finally given his arch-rival LeBron James his flowers after James' all-time scoring record achievement.
