Cleveland, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with infamous point guard

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly working on a major three-team trade that could see them reunite with an infamous former player. The Lakers are discussing a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah and Mike Conley to Minnesota, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.... The post Lakers could reunite with infamous point guard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Outsider.com

Michael Jordan Isn’t Going to Like This LeBron James Comment

Well, LeBron James attempted to be diplomatic when asked who he thought was the greatest NBA player of all time — but Shaquille O’Neal didn’t let that slide. Now, the league’s all-time scoring leader is going to start a debate about himself and Michael Jordan. Tuesday...
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
Larry Brown Sports

Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours

Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Phoenix was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder... The post Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
