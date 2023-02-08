Read full article on original website
Valentine’s Day: Marketing scam or day to celebrate love?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Valentine’s Day is a day to remind your partner how much you love them and shower them with hugs, kisses, and maybe gifting them a simple card and flowers. But since when was Valentine’s Day a holiday that even involved spending money in order to give love? Sometimes it may seem […]
Gear Patrol
Save Up to 70% Off at Lunya This Valentine's Day, Including Its Washable Silk Loungewear
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Valentine's Day is right around the corner (even if it feels like the new year started yesterday), so it's time to start finding the perfect gift for your special someone. Whether you're shopping for him or for her, you can never go wrong with a cozy clothing item, especially if you're experiencing some winter weather or your giftee works from home. When it comes to comfortable loungewear, Lunya is one of the best. All of its clothing and accessories are made from quality fabrics, from cashmere to its popular washable silk collection. And right now the brand is holding a Warehouse Sale featuring up to 70 percent off — just in time for Valentine's Day shipping cutoffs.
KFOR
Best Valentine’s basket
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Are you tired of giving the same old box of candy and gifts for Valentine’s Day? When you upgrade to a Valentine’s basket, your recipient can enjoy a treasure trove of candy, snacks or gourmet items. Besides being...
6sqft
50 Valentine’s Day gifts that are not roses and candy
First, let’s dispel a Valentine’s Day gift myth: you really don’t have to buy roses, candy, and lingerie every year. Take this opportunity to get a gift your loved one will really appreciate – and for more than just a few hours or a few days. In fact, with the right long-term gift, they’ll think of your thoughtfulness every time they use that item – and what’s more romantic than that? So, instead of 50 roses, we found 50 great Valentine’s Day Gifts that are both practical and fun.
I Just Bought This Midi-Length Cocktail Dress for a Spring Wedding—and I Can’t Believe It’s Only $50
It’s available in five colors, and it’s so comfortable.
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
You can send your ex a real scorpion on Valentine’s Day
Feeling stung by an ex this Valentine’s Day? Hard seltzer brand Topo Chico is offering up the perfect way to get them back: send them a real scorpion. While real, the scorpion is not alive — but it is edible. Safe to eat, it’s dipped in a strawberry guava coating inspired by the brand’s signature seltzer flavor. The Scorpion Valentines go on sale for $6.99 on Feb. 10 at 8 a.m. EST through Feb. 14, or while supplies last. (Yes, that means the scorpion will likely arrive after Valentine’s Day, but that just makes it even more of a surprise!)
housebeautiful.com
Stay-at-home Valentine's Day ideas
Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day with your other half or as a family, nothing goes down better than a creative (and inexpensive) date night in the comfort of your own home. Fancy dinners and lavish gifts may be the norm for Valentine's Day, but an at-home evening has the potential...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Recycled Coffee Creamer Bottle Craft Perfect for Valentine’s Day
This recycled bottle craft is a great way to make a cute Valentine’s day craft or even a cute penguin craft. Kids of all ages will love this recycled bottle craft including: toddlers, preschoolers, and even elementary aged kids. And the best part is, this recycled bottle craft is budget-friendly!
The Best Last-Minute Deals on Flowers for Valentine’s Day
You don’t have to send a loved one flowers just because it’s Valentine’s Day. But it doesn’t hurt! And for people who suddenly realized it’s the second week of February, you’re in luck: It’s not that hard to find an online florist who can accommodate your late planning.
Cult of Mac
Win Valentine’s Day with this $20 deal on $200 worth of restaurant gift cards
If you haven’t dined out in a while, you might be counting the minutes until Valentine’s Day gives you the perfect excuse for a date night. Here’s the problem: You may not have noticed, but that swanky eatery you and your partner love has probably gotten more expensive this year.
17 absolute last minute Valentine’s Day gifts for every price range: Sunglasses, flowers, more
Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching meaning there isn’t a lot of time to score the perfect gift for your significant other. Start your V-day gift shopping now and get some of the best presents before they’re out of stock or don’t have a pretty discounted price next to them. You can gift the CLOUDFOAM PURE 2.0 SHOES, Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses, and more while saving money.
Give the gift of lasting flowers with this preserved rose set—now on sale for a limited time
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Psst! Valentine’s Day is almost here. While giving flowers to our loved ones is a popular go-to, why settle for any old bouquet when you can provide something unique and special? The La Charmante Trio Package from Chounette helps you elevate your gift-giving skills by providing a bundle of roses that lasts a lot more than just a few days. Even better, the set is now price-dropped to only $29.99—including shipping.
Parents Magazine
Surprise the Kids on Valentine's Day With This Popular Chocolate Fountain—Now on Major Sale
I’m not quite sure how it happened, but somewhere over the years as a parent, I accidentally created the tradition of bringing out a chocolate fountain for our kids on precisely two days of the year: New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day. Now the chocolate fountain is a super fun, special occasion treat for the kids. They love it, it creates an atmosphere of excitement, and they eat more fresh fruit that day than most days, so I’m calling it a win.
Inflation Can't Kill the Love: Most Consumers Will Spend Money on Valentine's Day Despite Higher Costs
Consumers are still opening their wallets to celebrate the holiday of love.
The best Valentine’s Day gifts to spread the love
Amanda ReedWhether you're looking for an extra present or are starting from scratch, look to these lovely gifts for all the sweeties in your life.
texaslifestylemag.com
L is for the Way You Look at Me… 2023 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide, Full of LOVEly Suggestions For Her
Valentine’s Day is a day for love – whether it be love for your significant other, your mom, a best friend, or even a neighbor! This day invites us to slow down and profess our endearment for those closest to us. While sending a bouquet of flowers is nice – let’s take it a step further this year. We have compiled the ultimate wish list for you, your lover… and ourselves as well!
